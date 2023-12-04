‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2 Release Date, Teaser Trailer And More

HBO has released the first trailer for House of the Dragon season 2 – and war is looming in Westeros.

Set to drop in 2024, the Games of Thrones prequel will continue to follow the Targaryen dynasty and their struggles for power in Westeros after the shocking events of the season 1 finale, which saw the death of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) son Lucerys.

And now the teaser trailer, which was unveiled during a special panel at Brazil’s CCXP (on Saturday 2nd December), has given fans their first glimpse at Rhaenyra’s revenge as she and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) go to war on the back of a dragon.

“There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin,” warns Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) in the footage.

“And no war so bloody as a war between dragons.”

D’Arcy, Cooke and Best will be joined by fellow returning stars Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham in season 2.

They’ll also be joined by several new faces, including Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

What will be the ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 release date?

Back in November, HBO CEO Casey Bloys confirmed that season 2 of the fantasy drama would debut sometime in “early summer” 2024. Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact release date (yet).

When House of the Dragon first debuted, the first episode drew nearly 10 million viewers, setting a viewership record for the debut of an original HBO series.

(Hero and feature image credits: IMDb/House of the Dragon)

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.