Here’s How You Can Avoid Amazon Prime Video Ads For A Smooth OTT Experience In 2024

Amazon Prime Video, one of the go-to streaming services for OTT users, is gearing up for a significant change in early 2024 – the introduction of advertisements to its TV shows and movies.

The streaming giant, home to popular films, and acclaimed web shows like Made in Heaven, The Boys, Reacher, and live sports, is set to start showing ads, marking a notable shift in its business model.

Subscribers are being notified via email about the new model where ads will make their debut in a staggered manner starting January 29, 2024, on Prime Video. The streamer stated in the email published in The Verge that limited advertisements would be integrated into shows and movies to “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

However, some people don’t quite fancy the idea of interruptions during their binge-watching sessions. Fret not, there are ways to go ad-free and enjoy a smooth experience, and we tell you how.

How to avoid ads in your Amazon Prime Video subscription in 2024

In a landscape where streaming services are consistently increasing prices, Prime Video’s decision to incorporate ads aligns it with other major streamers like Disney+ and Hulu. The debate about this change is already echoing through user communities, but there are workarounds to turn off these ads on Prime Video.

Opt for a premium Prime Video subscription

An upcoming ad-free option on the streaming service is on the horizon but at an extra cost. This means that the regular Prime Video subscription will include ads, but subscribers can escape this interruption in 2024 by opting to pay an additional USD 2.99/month, which is around INR 250.

While the platform is currently ad-free, users watching Prime content through the Amazon website may occasionally encounter ads at the video’s outset. Additionally, Amazon’s Freevee service, residing in its Free with ads section, streams content with non-skippable ads.

Avoiding Amazon Prime Video ads with an ad blocker

For those who can’t wait for the ad-free version, employing ad-blocking browser extensions is a savvy way to turn off ads. Popular browsers like Chrome and Firefox offer extensions such as Total Adblock, which effectively eliminate ads, restoring your streaming sessions to their ad-free glory.

Providing feedback to Amazon

Expressing your views about any new development is crucial, and Amazon welcomes customer feedback. Head to the feedback section on the platform or reach out through customer support to make your concerns heard and play a role in shaping service improvements.

Also, what regions will be affected?

Ads in Prime Video content will initially affect users in the US, UK, Germany and Canada in early 2024. Subsequently, France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia will experience ads later in the year. As of now, there is no indication of when or if ads will be introduced to Prime Video in Asia.

(Header and feature image credits: Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What new changes are coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2024?

In 2024, Amazon Prime Video is introducing ads to its TV shows and movies, marking a shift in its business model to include limited ads during streaming.

– How can we stream ad-free content on Amazon Prime Video?

To enjoy ad-free content on Amazon Prime Video, subscribers can opt for a premium subscription in 2024, which comes with an additional cost of USD 2.99/month. Alternatively, using ad-blocking browser extensions can provide an ad-free streaming experience.