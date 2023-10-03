The Best Ji Chang-Wook TV Shows To Put On Your Watch List If You Love K-Dramas

Ji Chang Wook is undoubtedly one of the most highly acclaimed and popular actors in South Korea, with a number of the best TV shows and movies under his name today. With his remarkable talent and undeniable charm, he has solidified his position as a household name in the entertainment industry. Ji Chang-wook’s journey to stardom began with his debut movie Days in 2006, where he showcased his raw acting skills and left a lasting impression on audiences.

After a minor role in You Stole My Heart in 2008, Ji Chang-wook officially entered the acting scene with the film Sleeping Beauty later that year. However, it was his portrayal of Ta Hwan in the 2013 drama Empress Ki that truly catapulted him to fame and brought him widespread recognition. His ability to bring complex characters to life and his captivating on-screen presence immediately captivated viewers, establishing him as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Since then, Ji Chang wook has continued to mesmerise audiences with his exceptional versatility and the depth he brings to his TV show performances. Whether it’s a romantic lead or a challenging role, he effortlessly immerses himself in the character and delivers performances that leave a lasting impact. His striking visuals only add to his appeal, making him a heartthrob for fans all around the world.

In 2019, he completed his mandatory military service, and fans eagerly awaited his return to the screen. Now, with his recent comeback in the lead role of Disney+’s The Worst of Evil, he once again proves his star power and ability to command attention. The series, which premiered today (27 September), has already aired three episodes, and fans are excited to witness Ji Chang-wook’s captivating performance unfold.

As we eagerly anticipate his latest project, it’s the perfect time to reflect on his remarkable career and revisit his most outstanding performances. From his early beginnings to his recent achievements, he has consistently proven himself as a remarkable actor with a bright future ahead. Ji Chang-wook’s undeniable talent and princely demeanor continue to captivate audiences, and there’s no doubt that he will continue to leave a lasting impression in the world of K-dramas.

As we look forward to the first action-packed romp that the Korean actor has starred in after a long time, let’s look back on Ji Chang Wook’s best TV show and movie performances in his career.

7 best Ji Chang-wook TV shows you need to watch right now

Backstreet Rookie (2020)

Starring: Ji Chang-wook, Kim You-jung, Han Sun-hwa, Do Sang-woo, Kim Sun-young, Park Jung-woo, Ahn Sol-bin, Kim Min-kyu

Directed by Lee Myung-woo, Backstreet Rookie is a delightful K-drama that takes viewers on a journey through the unique and intriguing dynamic between Dae-hyun (played by the talented Ji Chang-wook), a charming yet clumsy store manager, and Saet-byeol (played by Kim You-jung), a troublesome employee.

In this heartwarming series, Dae-hyun is portrayed as an endearing and slightly awkward nice guy, who is always striving to keep his store running smoothly. Ji Chang-wook’s exceptional talent shines through his portrayal of Dae-hyun, capturing the character’s flustered nature and the blossoming romance between the two leads. His facial expressions and nuanced acting bring depth and authenticity to the character, making viewers fall in love with his charm and relatability.

Backstreet Rookie is widely regarded as Ji Chang-wook’s most light-hearted and comedic TV shows, providing plenty of laughter and entertainment for K-drama fans worldwide. The well-developed storyline keeps viewers engaged, as they follow the ups and downs of Dae-hyun and Saet-byeol’s relationship, while also exploring the challenges and triumphs of running a store in a bustling city.

Prepare to be entertained and swept away by the delightful chemistry between the talented cast and the heartwarming story that unfolds in this delightful series.

Watch Backstreet Rookie on Netflix

Healer (2014)

Starring: Ji Chang-wook, Park Min-young, Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Mi-kyung, Oh Gwang-rok, Do Ji-won, Woo Hee-jin, Taemi, Jo Han-chul

Healer is an action-mystery series that follows the lives of reporters. The storyline revolves around internet reporter Chae Young-shin (Park Min-young) and ‘Healer’ Seo Jung-ho (Ji Chang-wook), as they embark on a journey to uncover the secrets behind an old case. This show offers a perfect blend of a talented cast, a gripping storyline, compelling chemistry, and well-executed action scenes.

In Healer, Ji Chang-wook portrays Seo Jung-ho, a complex character who is both intense and witty. As the story unfolds, viewers get to witness Ji Chang-Wook’s versatility as he seamlessly transitions between being a fierce fighter at night and a regular man during the day. His portrayal of Jung-ho captivates audiences with a wide range of emotions, effectively conveying the character’s inner struggles and making viewers empathise with his experiences.

The chemistry between the cast members is exceptional, and Ji Chang-wook’s on-screen presence adds depth and intensity to the series. His portrayal of Jung-ho showcases his exceptional acting skills and ability to bring a multidimensional character to life.

Healer is a must-watch for fans of Ji Chang-wook, who will undoubtedly be enthralled by his captivating performance throughout the TV series.

Watch Healer on Viu

The K2 (2016)

Starring: Ji Chang-wook, Lim Yoona, Song Yoon-a, Cho Seong-ha, Lee Jung-jin, Kim Kap-soo, Shin Dong-mi, Son Tae-young, Lee Jae-woo

In the highly acclaimed drama The K2, Ji Chang-wook takes on the role of Kim Je-ha, a former soldier turned bodyguard for Ko An-na (Yoona), the illegitimate daughter of a prominent presidential candidate. Directed by the talented Kwak Jung-Hwan, this action-packed and heartwarming love story is sure to take viewers on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride.

Throughout the series, Ji Chang-wook flawlessly portrays Kim Je-ha as a man of unwavering integrity and virtue. With his muscular physique and strong presence, he exudes an air of confidence and determination. However, beneath his tough exterior lies a compassionate side, especially towards those who have been wronged. As the story unfolds, viewers witness the gradual transformation of his character, as he slowly reveals a softer side and his emotions become more evident, particularly as he falls deeply in love with An-na.

Ji Chang-wook’s performance in The K2 is nothing short of mesmerising. He effortlessly brings Kim Je-ha to life, captivating audiences with his nuanced portrayal and impeccable acting skills. From intense action scenes to heartfelt moments of vulnerability, his range as an actor shines through, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey filled with suspense, romance, and unyielding determination as Kim Je-ha navigates the complex world of politics and love.

Watch The K2 on Netflix

Empress Ki (2013)

Starring: Ji Chang Wook, Ha Ji-won, Joo Jin-mo, Baek Jin-hee, Kim Jung-hyun, Kim Young-ho, Choi Moo-sung, Kim Seo-hyung

Empress Ki is an enthralling historical K-drama that delves into the captivating journey of Seung-nyang, a woman who courageously disguises herself as a man to navigate the treacherous realms of politics, wars, love, and death in her quest to ascend to the throne as the Empress of the Yuan Dynasty.

Directed by the talented Han Hee and based on the real-life Empress Ki, this mesmerising show delves deep into the intricate storyline and character development of Ji Chang-wook’s portrayal of Ta Hwan, the initially weak and feeble Emperor of the Yuan Dynasty.

At first glance, Ta Hwan is depicted as a mere figurehead, finding solace in his wealth and crown while being perceived as a worthless individual. However, as the narrative unfolds, Ji Chang-wook’s exceptional performance brings to life Ta Hwan’s remarkable transformation and growth. With seamless precision, he flawlessly captures the stark contrast between Ta Hwan’s initial vulnerability and his eventual metamorphosis into a more mature and dignified emperor.

Ji Chang-wook’s portrayal of Ta Hwan in Empress Ki marks a significant milestone in his career, showcasing his remarkable ability to portray the complex emotional shifts and distinct personalities of the character. With every subtle nuance and captivating performance, he captivates viewers, immersing them in the compelling world of Ta Hwan and leaving a lasting impact.

Watch Empress Ki on Viki

Lovestruck in the City (2020)

Starring: Ji Chang-wook, Kim Ji-won, Kim Min-suk, So Ju-yeon, Han Ji-eun, Ryoo Kyung-soo, Lee Sang-woo, Park Jin-joo, Minho

Directed by Park Shin-Woo, Lovestruck in the City is a contemporary and romantic city life drama that follows the intertwined lives of six individuals. At the center of the story is Park Jae-won (played by Ji Chang-wook), an architect whose pure-hearted and passionate nature instantly captures the hearts of viewers.

Ji Chang-wook portrays Park Jae-won, a hopeless romantic who is unable to forget the woman he fell in love with at first sight. His character’s sincerity and unwavering pursuit of love make him endearing to the audience. With his exceptional acting skills, Ji Chang-wook skillfully portrays the emotions of a person deeply in love, making viewers root for him as he tries to win back the love of his life.

Lovestruck in the City presents a compelling plot and showcases the efforts of Park Jae-won as he desperately tries to regain the affection of his lost love. Ji Chang-wook’s portrayal perfectly captures the essence of his character, making the viewers emotionally invested in his journey.

Watch Lovestruck in the City on Netflix

The Sound of Magic (2022)

Starring: Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun, Hwang In-yeop, Ji Hye-won, Kim Bo-yoon, Oh So-hyun, Jo Han-chul, Go Ae-ri

The Sound of Magic on Netflix garnered significant attention due to its star-studded cast, including Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun, and Hwang In-yeop. As one of the most highly anticipated dramas of 2022, it tells the story of Yoon A-yi (Choi Sung-eun), a high school girl facing challenges, who encounters a mysterious magician named Ri-eul (Ji Chang-wook) in an abandoned park. This heartwarming musical drama is often regarded as one of Ji Chang-wook’s finest works.

In the series, Ji Chang-wook portrays Ri-eul, a magician with a childlike and playful demeanor. He brings comfort to A-yi through his magic tricks, but beneath his cheerful facade lies a complex past. The Korean actor’s exceptional acting skills shine through as he skillfully portrays Ri-eul’s internal conflicts and conceals his true emotions, presenting a multi-layered character.

Whether it’s an intense scene where he confronts someone or moments where he mourns the loss of his beloved parrot, Ji Chang-wook’s performance demonstrates his mastery in conveying emotions.

Fans of Ji Chang-wook can witness his extraordinary talent and emotional range in The Sound of Magic, which combines delightful storytelling, captivating expressions, and a touch of childhood innocence. Ri-eul’s character becomes a vehicle for the actor to showcase his versatility and command over his craft.

Watch The Sound of Magic on Netflix

The Worst Of Evil (2023)

Starring: Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, Lim Se-mi, Bibi, Woo Kang-min, Gyul Hwi, Im Sung-jae

Prepare yourself for a thrilling and captivating crime K-drama as Ji Chang-wook takes on the role of police officer Park Jun-mo in The Worst of Evil. Joining him are Wi Ha-joon as the enigmatic DJ turned gang-leader Jung Gi-cheul, and Lim Se-mi as the determined security officer Yu Eui-jeong. Directed by the talented Han Dong-wook and written by Jang Min-seok, this highly anticipated series is set to keep you on the edge of your seat.

In the heart of Seoul’s vibrant venues, a potent new recreational drug is wreaking havoc. Enter Park Jun-mo, an undercover officer who embarks on a dangerous mission to infiltrate the gang responsible for the drug’s distribution. As the investigation delves deeper into the intricate web of the drug trade between South Korea, China, and Japan, Park Jun-mo finds himself facing perilous challenges and high-stakes risks.

But the stakes are not only high for Park Jun-mo. His wife, Yu Eui-jeong, also a dedicated police officer, becomes entangled in the same drug investigation, adding a layer of complexity and personal stakes to their journey. Together, they navigate the treacherous world of crime and corruption, determined to bring justice and dismantle the criminal organization responsible.

Premiering exclusively on Disney+ on 27 September, The Worst of Evil promises to deliver an intense and gripping storyline that will leave you craving for more. With its charismatic characters, exceptional performances from Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, and Lim Se-mi, and the masterful direction of Han Dong-wook, this crime drama is set to captivate viewers and keep them hooked until the very end.

Don’t miss out on this thrilling rollercoaster ride of suspense, action, and intrigue. Mark your calendars and get ready to experience The Worst of Evil like never before.

Watch The Worst of Evil on Disney+

(Hero and feature images credit: @jichangwook/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore