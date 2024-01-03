8 Exciting K-Dramas To Watch In January 2024

From thrillers and family dramas to romances, here are some of the best new K-dramas to add to your January 2024 binge list.

While December 2023 offered an exciting selection of K-dramas with shows like Welcome to Samdal-ri and Death’s Game, January 2024 is no exception. The month will see the return of the Park Seo-joon starrer hit Netflix series Gyeongseong Creature. The fantasy action show, which ranked #3 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV chart with 24 million viewing hours in the first three days of release, is ready with its second part. Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 will focus on the lives of the residents of Gyeongseong after the events of Part 1 and is slated for a 5 January 2024 release.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-Ah, who is famous for playing challenging roles in K-dramas like The Penthouse: War in Life (2020) and Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (2023), is all set to return to the silver screen in January 2024 with the Park Jin-suk directorial Queen of Divorce.

Not to forget the Netflix Korean show The Bequeathed, which stars Hellbound fame Kim Hyun-joo and is co-written by the Train to Busan creator Yeon Sang-ho, alongside series director Min Hong-nam. The K-drama is based on a popular webtoon of the same name, written by South Korean artist Kang Tae-kyung.

Check out these January 2024 K-dramas that will keep you hooked