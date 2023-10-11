13 Best Movies And TV Shows Starring Korean Heartthrob Lee Dong-Wook

Whether you are a die-hard fan of Korean TV shows or someone who has just discovered the magic of this world, no one is immune to the charm of the smug yet vulnerable grim reaper from Goblin, portrayed by Lee Dong-wook. As Lee remains one of South Korea’s most sought-after actors even after two decades in showbiz, take a look at his top K-dramas and movies.

Actor, host, model and entertainer, Lee made his acting debut with an MBC single-episode drama in 1999 after winning a grand prize at the V-NESS model contest. Multiple TV appearances later, he hit stardom with his portrayal of chaebol Seol Gong-chan in the 2005 romance comedy-drama My Girl. In the following years, Lee played numerous other memorable roles, such as Kang Jae-hyuk in The Perfect Couple (2007), Lee Joon-soo in La Dolce Vita (2008) and Kang Ji-woo in Scent of a Woman (2011). His chemistry with Goblin co-star Gong Yoo put Lee in the international limelight.

Other Lee Dong-wook starrers that gained global recognition include the 2020 fantasy Korean drama The Tale of the Nine-Tailed and the 2021 romantic comedy film A Year-End Medley. The former garnered a finale rating of 8 per cent nationwide, according to the Korean data analytics site Nielsen Korea. Meanwhile, A Year-End Medley minted over USD 512,000 in the first two days of its release, reports Forbes.

Furthermore, Lee is set to take on the role of popular but aloof academic Park Young-ho in his upcoming 2023 film Single in Seoul. The actor will also be seen in this year’s much-awaited spy action film Harbin alongside Hallyu stars Hyun Bin and Jeon Yeo-been.

These Lee Dong-wook TV shows and movies are a must-watch

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 (2023)

Directed by: Kang Shin-hyo

Other stars: Kim So-yeon, Kim Beom, Ryoo Kyung-soo

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: A mysterious case forces guardian gumiho (mythical nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon (Lee) to travel back to 1938. There, he stumbles upon a few known faces from his present life but also discovers that his beloved friend Cheon Moo-young (Ryoo) is a hostile guardian spirit and his sworn enemy in this life. Yeon pines return to his loved ones in the present world.

Watch here.

A Year-End Medley (2021)

Directed by: Kwak Jae-young

Other stars: Han Ji-min, Kang Ha-neul, Im Yoon-ah

Synopsis: Hotel Emros is well known for its hospitality, a poised hotel manager So Jin (Han) and an unusual CEO (Lee), who seems to be obsessed with even numbers. What happens when 12 love-struck guests come together at this hotel on New Year’s Eve?

About the movie: This Lee Dong-wook starrer romantic comedy was re-released as a six-episode TV show on 26 January 2022 due to its overwhelming popularity.

Bad and Crazy (2021)

Directed by: Yoo Seon-dong

Other stars: Wi Ha-joon, Han Ji-eun, Cha Hak-yeon

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Competent but unethical Police officer Soo-yeol (Lee) has made his way up the ranks by turning a blind eye to corruption. But his methods of solving cases change when he meets a mysterious man K (Wi) with a hero complex.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed (2020)

Directed by: Kang Shin-hyo and Jo Nam-hyeong

Other stars: Jo Bo-ah, Kim Jung-nan, Kim Beom, Hwang Hee

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Gumiho and the former guardian mountain spirit of Baekdu-daegan, Lee Yeon (Lee), has now retired as a city dweller. He works with agent Taluipa (Kim) of the Afterlife Immigration Office to eradicate otherworldly beings that threaten the mortal world. However, Lee soon catches the attention of Nam Ji-ah (Jo), the producer of a media house, who suspects him of being a mythical creature.

About the show: One of the most popular supernatural TV shows starring Lee Dong-wook, Tale of the Nine-Tailed is rumoured to return for a third season.

Watch here.

Search: WWW (2019)

Directed by: Jung Ji-hyun and Kwon Young-il

Other stars: Lim Soo-jung, Jang Ki-yong, Lee Da-hee

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Bae Ta-mi (Lim), the director of the search engine platform Unicon, unexpectedly loses her job due to her scheming former mentor Song Ga-kyung (Jeon). Soon, she joins a rival company to seek revenge. However, a chance encounter with music composer Park Mo-geon (Jang) shifts her focus. But when her ex-boyfriend (Lee) re-enters her life, things go awry.

Watch here.

Touch Your Heart (2019)

Directed by: Park Joon-hwa

Other stars: Yoo In-na, Lee Sang-woo, Son Sung-yoon

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Notable actor Oh Yoon-seo (Yoo) loses her stardom after a sudden scandal with a chaebol. After much vexation, she lands the lead role in a drama series with a famous screenwriter. When the character demands her to gain experience of being a lawyer’s secretary, Yoon-Seo has to work at arrogant and cold-hearted lawyer Kwon Jung-rok’s (Lee) firm.

About the show: One of the most popular courtroom TV shows starring Lee Dong-wook, Touch Your Heart is based on the 2016 web novel Jinsimi Dadda by Yegeo.

Watch here.

Hell Is Other People (2019)

Directed by: Lee Chang-hee

Other stars: Im Si-wan, Lee Jung-eun, Lee Hyun-wook

Episodes: 10

Synopsis: Yoon Jong-woo (Lee) moves from the countryside to Seoul after being offered a job. He then moves to a cheap hostel Eden Goshiwon in Seoul in spite of its poor quality and odd residents. However, mysterious happenings in the apartment soon cause Jong-woo to fear his new neighbours.

About the show: This Lee Dong-wook TV show is also best known as Strangers from Hell. It is based on the 2018 webcomic Taineun Jiokida by Kim Yong-Ki.

Life (2018)

Directed by: Hong Jong-chan

Other stars: Cho Seung-woo, Won Jin-a, Lee Kyu-hyung

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Doctor Ye Jin-woo (Lee) works at Sangkook University Hospital’s emergency care department. His world turns upside down when the hospital’s director, whom he looked up to, is discovered moving public healthcare funds into his own account. As the new over-ambitious director Koo Seung-hyo (Cho) takes over, Jin-woo finds it difficult to perform his duties.

About the show: This Lee Dong-wook medical K-drama has a 9.1 rating on the American video streaming website Viki.

Goblin (2016)

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok

Other stars: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Yoo In-na

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Kim Shin (Gong), a mighty warrior, who is betrayed and brutally murdered, turns into a goblin. Decades later, Shin is fed up with his immortality curse and decides to visit the modern world in search of his bride (Kim), the only person who can free him. But with a grim reaper, Wang Yeo (Lee), looming about, his mission gets complicated.

About the show: One of the highest-rated Korean TV shows featuring Lee Dong-wook, Goblin is also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.

Watch here.

The Beauty Inside (2015)

Directed by: Baek Jong-yeol aka Baik

Other stars: Han Hyo-joo, Kim Dae-myung, Do Ji-han

Synopsis: Woo-jin (Kim), a furniture designer, wakes up in a different body every day. From being a man to a woman, a child to an elderly, Woo-Jin has had to deal with this curse since his 18th birthday. When he falls for Yi-soo (Han), she starts to make him realise that he is beautiful just the way he is.

About the film: One of the most-watched Lee Dong-wook romantic comedy movies, The Beauty Inside is based on the 2012 American social film of the same name by Drake Doremus. Lee portrayed a man that Woo-jin wakes up as, during one of his transformations.

Hotel King (2014)

Directed by: Kim Dae-jin and Ashbun

Other stars: Lee Da-hae, Lim Seul-ong, Wang Ji-hye, Lee Deok-hwa

Episodes: 32

Synopsis: Cha Jae-wan (Dong-wook) is the resentful and detached general manager of Korea’s prestigious Hotel Ciel. When the lodging goes through a crisis, Jae-wan has a change of heart and decides to help the hotel heiress Ah Mo-ni (Da-hae) protect her family’s reputation.

Watch here.

Scent of a Woman (2011)

Directed by: Park Hyung-ki

Other stars: Kim Sun-a, Uhm Ki-joon, Seo Hyo-rim

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Lee Yeon-jae (Kim) quits her abusive job after finding out she has six months left to live. She decides to travel to Japan for a change in environment and meets a wealthy but lonely stranger Kang Ji-wook (Lee). The two heal each other while crossing things off Yeon-jae’s bucket list.

Watch here.

Heartbreak Library (2008)

Directed by: Kim Jeong-kwon

Other stars: Eugene, Ki Joo-bong, Park Hwi-sun

Synopsis: Librarian Eun-soo (Eugene) is baffled and angered by Joon-oh (Lee), a man who repeatedly keeps ripping out certain pages from the books at her library. When Eun-soo learns that Joon-oh’s former girlfriend left him a note to look up on page 198 without specifying which book, she decides to help him through his heartbreak.

About the film: One of the most loved Lee Dong-wook movies, Heartbreak Library is a Korean adaptation of a short story of the same name written by Korean author Yoon Sung-hee.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Lee Dong-wook/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who did Lee Dong-wook date?

Lee Dong-wook is rumoured to have dated Bae Suzy.

– Is Lee Dong-wook married?

Lee Dong-wook is a bachelor, as of 2023.

– When did Lee Dong-wook date Bae Suzy?

According to reports, Lee Dong-wook and Bae Suzy started dating in 2018.

– Is Lee Dong-wook famous in South Korea?

Lee Dong-Wook, a South Korean actor, entertainer, and model, is one of the most notable faces in the Korean entertainment industry.