A New ‘X-Files’ Series Is Being Developed By Disney With Ryan Coogler At The Helm

Despite there being many cinematic universes scattered in the TV and film industries, it looks like Disney is set to bring another one to our screens – and this time around, it’s one for sci-fi fans.

Disney is reportedly developing a new version of The X-Files, set to be produced by none other than Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler.

The news was most recently reported by Bloomberg, which also shared the news that Netflix is producing a Peaky Blinders franchise.

The original whisperings of a new X-Files series came earlier this year when Deadline revealed that the original series creator, Chris Carter, had confirmed speaking to Coogler about the upcoming project, though this is the first time that Disney’s involvement is being reported.

More details about the new ‘X-Files’ series

Chris Carter gave some insight into the new series on the CBC podcast On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko: “We’re so steeped in conspiracies now. The X-Files dealt with a central conspiracy, but now the world is so full of conspiracies that I think that it would be a different show.”

Will the original cast make a comeback?

The original sci-fi series debuted in 1993 and ran until 2002, being followed by movies and additional series over the years. But will the show’s iconic duo of Scully and Mulder be making a return? Well, it looks unlikely.

Gillian Anderson (who played Dana Scully) and David Duchovny (who played Fox Mulder) have both revealed their thoughts about a reboot, with Duchovny stating that he wouldn’t want to be a part of it if Anderson wasn’t coming back.

Duchovny told Comic Book TV last year: “I don’t know. I’ve never really considered that. For me, it was always ‘there’s no show unless it’s Chris and Gillian’, so I don’t know.

“Again, I don’t want to have to think about that, because it’s not something that I necessarily need in my life, to go do that. I think at this point, I mean, there might be another iteration of the actual show without either of us. I’m not sure. Or there could be a cartoon.

“There are many ways to go about it. But personally, for me, the X-Files that I’m involved in consists of Chris Carter, myself, and Gillian, so I haven’t spent time trying to think about a different version of that, and I don’t know that I will.”

Anderson also revealed her thoughts on the matter back in 2022, underlining the fact that for her to return, she’d appreciate a new group of series writers.

She told Variety, “It just feels like such an old idea. I’ve done it, I did it for so many years, and it also ended on such an unfortunate note.

“In order to even begin to have that conversation [about another season] there would need to be a whole new set of writers and the baton would need to be handed on for it to feel like it was new and progressive. So yeah, it’s very much in the past.”

What to expect from Ryan Coogler’s involvement

Chris Carter had further revealed on the CBC podcast, “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So, he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory.”

As for what Coogler’s X-Files series could be about, we’ll just have to wait and see, but we’re sure with Disney involved, it’ll be a big production with some exciting new characters to look forward to.

(Here and featured image credits: IMDb)

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.