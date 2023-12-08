‘Obliterated’ Season 2: Is The Netflix Show Being Renewed For A Second Instalment?

Ready to spice up your holiday season with a cocktail of adrenaline-pumping action and rib-tickling comedy? Watch Netflix’s latest offering, Obliterated, if you haven’t already. Having premiered on November 30, this series continues to claim its spot in the top 10 rankings on the streaming platform, making it the perfect choice for your weekend entertainment.

The web series, which released eight episodes in season 1, is a high-octane blend of action and comedy, served up in a melting pot of genres that caters to every viewer’s taste. For the uninitiated, Obliterated follows an elite US special forces team on a mission to thwart a deadly threat to Las Vegas. But, because no mission in Vegas is complete without a touch of mischief, our heroes inevitably dive into the temptations of booze, drugs and the Sin City’s signature allure – sounds like a celebration well earned, doesn’t it?

As the hangover of the first season lingers on, fans are already edging for more insights into the lives of Ava, Chad and the rest of the operatives while rooting for a potential Obliterated season 2.

So, brace yourself for a wild ride as we unravel everything there is to know about Obliterated season 2 on Netflix.

‘Obliterated’ season 2: Is it happening?

As of now, Netflix hasn’t made any official announcements about Obliterated season 2. The suspense is killing us too! However, since the first season only premiered a month ago, we may be getting an official announcement about the next instalment sooner rather than later.

Exploring the potential plot of ‘Obliterated’ season 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

After defusing bombs, rescuing people and partying in Vegas, you might wonder, what’s next for our special ops squad? Well, we may see a potential romance brew between Ava and Chad in the second season. The creators are dangling that carrot, promising to explore the aftermath of their steamy confessions.

But wait, there’s more!

The show’s masterminds, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are plotting to whisk our team away to exotic destinations like Ibiza, Miami, Rio or Cabo for another wild ride. “If there’s a demand for it, we’re certainly going to be looking for that next party city where our team could get into mischief and have another adventure,” said co-creator Jon Hurwitz in an interview with Inverse. And just like that, expect your wanderlust to be triggered if and when the second season comes out.

Do we have a release date for ‘Obliterated’ season 2?

Well, if more Obliterated goodness is on the horizon, don’t expect it to grace your screens anytime before mid-late 2024, considering that the show’s second season is yet to be greenlit and go into production.

Which actors are likely to come back? Meet the potential cast!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

We are anticipating the return of all our favourite faces including Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters, Nick Zano as Chad McKnight, Terrence Terrell as Trunk, Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez, Eugene Kim as Paul Yung, C. Thomas Howell as Haggerty and Kimi Rutledge as Maya Lerner.

Not to mention, Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Josh Heald, the architects of other popular shows like Harold & Kumar and the Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai, are also likely to return behind the camera for season 2.

Meanwhile, ‘Obliterated’ is streaming on Netflix now, so check out its trailer below:

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credit: IMDb/Obliterated)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When will Obliterated season 2 be released?

As of now, no official release date has been announced for Obliterated season 2. As such, it’s safe to not expect a season 2 anytime in the near future.

– What will be the plot of Obliterated season 2?

While details are under wraps, expect more explosive action and a potential romance between Ava and Chad. The creators are also eyeing exotic destinations like Ibiza, Miami, Rio or Cabo for our special ops team in the second season.