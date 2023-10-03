‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 4: What Do We Know So Far?

Lovers of true crime podcasts, fans of Selena Gomez, residents of the Acronia, and everyone else in between, there’s some exciting news in store for you. We might be getting a new season of Only Murders in the Building!

With Only Murders in the Building season 3 coming to an end on October 3, fans have been wondering if the hit series will be renewed for season 4. After all, who doesn’t love a good murder mystery? The complex storylines, which usually centre around uncovering the identity of the murderer, make for an exciting offering, one you can binge-watch in case of a web series.

This brings us back to Only Murders in the Building, which has, without question, offered a truly thrilling roller-coaster ride over the course of its three seasons. If you’re a fan, we are sure you’re hoping for next season’s renewal. So, on that note, here is what we know (so far!) about Only Muders in the Building season 4.

About that wedding dress… Steve Martin and Martin Short are the Fathers of the Bride. #OMITB pic.twitter.com/vjKpwe0cGN — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) September 25, 2023

Is ‘Only Muders in the Building’ getting renewed for season 4?

As of now, Hulu has not confirmed a season 4 for Only Murders in the Building. However, we have an inclination that it might happen sooner rather than later.

It is also important to consider that, for the entertainment industry, this is not a normal year. There is a possibility that the streaming platform is waiting to make an official announcement about the renewal after the SAG-AFTRA strike is over. In that regard, the recent resolution of the WGA strike is a promising step in the right direction.

What can we expect from ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4’s plot?

Upon its release, Only Murders in the Building became an instant fan-favourite among lovers of the mystery and dramedy genres.

Starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, the series follows three strangers and their love for everything true crime. In the first season, their lives take a dramatic turn when, within their exclusive New York City apartment building, a gruesome death occurs. As the trio suspect foul play, they decide to investigate the building and its inhabitants to solve the murder mystery. With their extensive knowledge of the true crime genre, they also begin documenting their findings in their own podcast. As the series proceeds, they go on to uncover a web of complex secrets that have been concealed within the building for years.

In the ongoing season aka season 3, the main plot revolves around the investigation of the murder of Ben Gilroy, the star of Oliver’s Broadway play. The three investigators have managed to rule out two potential suspects, but there are others who remain likely contenders to be the murderer.

Over the past two years, each season finale has ended on an exciting cliffhanger, offering a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming season. So, with the conclusion of this season, we are likely to see some hints about the direction the show will take in the future.

When will season 4 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ come out?

THAT FINALE. OH MY GOD. AND THE ENDING????? AS ONCE SAID BY MABEL… #omitb pic.twitter.com/1jq3Oozeip — emily / star (@poisonpopper) October 3, 2023

If there’s another season of OMITB, we might see it come out in 2025. While, so far, Hulu has released a new season each year, currently all production is on hold due to the aforementioned SAG-AFTRA strike. So, for the time being, all we can do is wait and be a bit patient for updates on season 4.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What will be the plot of Only Murders in the Building season 4?

The plot of Only Murders in the Building will depend on the conclusion of season 3. So, fans will have to be a bit patient for any insight into season 4.

– When is Only Murders in the Building 4 expected to be released?

If the series gets renewed for next season, which is likely, we can expect Only Murders in the Building season 4 in 2025.