Will There Be A ‘Pluto’ Season 2? Here Is What We Know

Pluto, the anime adaptation of Naoki Urasawa’s popular manga is being lauded as the top anime series on Netflix in 2023. The sci-fi thriller, exploring topics such as artificial intelligence and ethics, is set in a futuristic world where robots and humans coexist. So, it is safe to say that the anime community wants a Pluto season 2.

This level of technology makes crime solving look like a game… 📺: https://t.co/zY6FSQBMRk#PLUTO pic.twitter.com/2F8MVUiOaV — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) November 3, 2023

While the information about the second season remains limited at the moment, fans are eagerly awaiting any details about when they can resume the exciting storyline. If you are wondering whether the anime has been renewed or cancelled for the next season and the possible plot and cast, here is what we know so far about the Netflix series.

Has ‘Pluto’ been renewed for season 2?

Generally, Netflix calculates multiple metrics before renewing a show, including how many people initially watch it and the drop-off rate. With some shows, cancellations or renewals happen quickly. So far, Pluto has received immense praise from audiences and critics, thanks to its dark storyline, action sequences and beautiful animation. While this might make the fans think that the show can easily get renewed for a second season, there’s a catch.

There is one significant reason why the show might not return for season 2 — the anime has covered all of the source material from the manga. The Pluto manga was published from 9 September 2003 to 5 April 2009, spanning 65 chapters and eight volumes. Even the manga’s writer and illustrator, Urasawa, has not worked on a sequel to the series.

That being said, if Netflix decides to pick the show for another season, we might see a different plot altogether, for example, a different era or a prequel.

What is the plot of Netflix’s ‘Pluto’ and when will season 2 be released?

Gesicht is a robot detective working for Europol who is trying to unravel a series of global deaths affecting both robots and humans. The common factor among these victims is the presence of objects positioned on or inserted into their heads, resembling horns. The case takes on a deeper layer of complexity as the evidence points towards the possibility of a robot being the perpetrator, marking the first such instance in eight years where a robot has killed a human. Sounds exciting, doesn’t it?

Coming to the release date of the second part and if Netflix decides to renew the show, we can expect the release date of season 2 around mid-2025. Until then, why not stream the existing season of hit anime? You can watch it here.

More about the cast of ‘Pluto’

The cast of the series includes Shinshū Fuji as Gesicht, Hiroki Yasumoto as Mont Blanc, Mamoru Miyano as Epsilon, Rikiya Koyama as Hercules, Koichi Yamadera as North No. 2 and Hidenobu Kiuchi as Brando. If the show returns for a brand new part, we can expect the same actors to make a comeback.

