‘Re:Monster’ Anime’s First Trailer Reveals Potential Plot, Cast And Release Window

Re:Monster, the latest manga to join the list of source material for anime adaptation, is almost here. The upcoming anime’s official website and social media platforms have shared an ultimate sneak peek with a brand-new teaser trailer. This clip not only unveiled the cast and the artist behind the opening song but also announced its release window — Spring 2024.

Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name by Kogitsune Kanekiru and illustrated by Yamaada, the Re:Monster series was originally serialised on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website from 2011 to 2018 before getting acquired by AlphaPolis, which published nine volumes. Later, in September 2023, Studio DEEN announced the anime adaptation.

What is the potential plot of the ‘Re:Monster’ anime series?

In the teaser trailer, Re:Monster hinted at its storyline, depicting the protagonist’s reincarnation as a Goblin in a new world following his demise at the hands of another person. Upon awakening as a young Goblin, the character grapples with this sudden transformation and strives to adapt within the Goblin society.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the new series as: “When a young man begins life anew as a lowly goblin, he forges past all obstacles with a combination of strength, smarts, and a monstrous appetite in this action-packed shonen fantasy manga!

Tomokui Kanata has suffered an untimely death, but his adventures are far from over. He is reborn into a fantastical world of monsters and magic — as a lowly goblin! But Kanata, or Gob-Rou as he is now named, will not let that stop him. With a combination of memories from his old life, a brand new body, and a monstrous appetite, Gob-Rou thrives in this new world where he must devour other creatures to gain their powers. It takes strength, smarts, and a strong stomach to survive in this action-packed fantasy!”

Meet the cast of ‘Re:Monster’

Takuya Satou of Cardfight!! Vanguard and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fame lends his voice to the protagonist, Gobrou. The rest of the main cast includes Kenta Hosoda as Gobukichi, Ai Kakuma as Gobumi, Kana Ueda as Gobue and Mai Kanno as Akagami Short (Short Red Hair).

Helming the series is Takayuki Inagaki, while Hiroshi Yamaguchi is behind the series’ music composition. Furthermore, Junichi Takaoka is in charge of character designs and Gou Sakabe is responsible for the music composition.

The opening theme song, Into the Fire, is performed by South Korean singer Chansung of 2PM fame and AK-69 featuring Changmin.

When will ‘Re:Monster’ be released?

The anime adaptation of Re:Monster has been confirmed for release in April 2024.

Check out the trailer below:

(Hero and feature image credit: IMDb/Re: Monster)

