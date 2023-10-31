‘Rick and Morty’ Season 8: Will There Be Another Installment Of The Popular Animated Series?

Gear up, fellow dimension-hoppers, because Rick and Morty, the adult animated comedy series that skyrocketed from niche obscurity on Adult Swim to become a global sensation, is back for another round! Expect the unexpected as we tag along with Rick and Morty on their intergalactic escapades, with season seven putting the spotlight on Rick’s quest to find the enigmatic Rick Prime, the Rick who killed his wife.

It’s been a wild decade for the American animated series. With season seven recently dropping on October 15, fans across the globe are itching to know if the crazy grandpa-grandson duo will enthral us again with Rich and Morty season 8.

Before we dive into what lies ahead, let’s recap the rather difficult journey that season seven has taken during its production process. Co-creator Justin Roiland, who also voiced the characters of Rick and Morty, was fired by Adult Swim due to allegations of domestic assault being levied against him. He was then replaced by Ian Cardoni to do the voiceover for Rick in the new seasons. As far as Morty’s character is concerned, he is now voiced by Harry Belden

So, what’s the update on Rick and Morty season 8, and more importantly, when can we expect it? Well, here’s everything we know or can anticipate about the upcoming season.

Will there be a ‘Rich and Morty’ season 8?

It was back in May 2022 when show writer Rob Schrab revealed that season eight was in the works. That’s more than a year before season seven even premiered. In June 2023, it was announced that work was being done on the scripts for not just season 8, but also season 9 and season 10!

It’s amazing to see how this show has defied the odds and kept us entertained for a decade, especially when most shows tend to fizzle out after two to three seasons.

So, how many seasons of ‘Rick and Morty’ are we exactly getting?

After season three premiered in 2017, Adult Swim opened the floodgates with a massive renewal for 70 more episodes. If you do the math, that means that, even after the shenanigans of season 7, we still have 30 episodes left to enjoy. This translates to at least three more seasons, considering each season so far has had ten episodes.

Do we have a release date for ‘Rich and Morty’ season 8?

While there’s no official release date for season eight, we can anticipate a 2024 or 2025 release. The last three seasons dropped roughly a year apart, so fans can expect the next season of Rick and Morty to be dropped sometime in autumn 2024.

Note: All seven seasons are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

The expected cast and characters of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 8

Here’s the scoop on the voice cast for the next season. Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden are all set to return to voice Rick and Morty, respectively. Spencer Grammer, Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke and Kari Wahlgren will also be reprising their iconic roles.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer for ‘Rick and Morty’ season 7 below:

