9 Superhero Shows Like ‘Gen V’ To Put On Your Watchlist

A few years ago, The Boys became a breakout hit on Amazon Prime Video. Flash forward to the present, the spin-off series Gen V has once again won over fans, adding depth to the graphic novel’s universe while providing another avenue to poke fun at the superhero realm.

A Prime Video series created by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke, Gen V draws inspiration from The Boys Volume 4: We Gotta Go Now comic book authored by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Set in Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, established by Thomas Godolkin, the story follows young adult superheroes who challenge their ethical limits as they compete for the university’s highest position and an opportunity to join The Seven, Vought International’s prestigious superhero squad. However, when the institution’s hidden truths are exposed, they are confronted with choosing the kind of heroes they aspire to be.

Attention all God U students, Gen V is officially coming back for Season ✌️ pic.twitter.com/cyUuAPq97k — GEN V (@genv) October 19, 2023

If you have wrapped up this series and are awaiting the second season, take a look at our curated list to discover some of the best shows like Gen V. From Invincible and Doom Patrol to Runaways and Misfits, here are nine series to add to your watchlist in the upcoming months.

9 shows like ‘Gen V’ to watch while you wait for season 2

The Boys (2019)

While it is not always necessary to watch the original show inspiring the reboot, in the case of Gen V, the first three seasons of The Boys include some worthwhile Easter eggs for ardent fans. Based on a comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys follows a group of vigilantes, who are trying to take down corrupt and superpowered individuals, who abuse their abilities.

The story is set in a world where superheroes exist, but many misuse their powers, leading to much collateral damage and harm to the public. It primarily focuses on two groups — The Seven, a powerful and popular superhero team owned by the corporation Vought International and The Boys, a clandestine group led by Billy Butcher. The Boys, including members like Hughie Campbell, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie and Kimiko, are determined to expose the truth about corrupt superheroes and hold them accountable for their actions.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Invincible (2021)

Invincible is another series with a different tone and approach than traditional superhero tales. Based on a comic book created by Robert Kirkman, the show revolves around Mark Grayson, a teenager whose father is Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on Earth. The story starts as Mark develops his superpowers, following in his father’s footsteps to become a hero known as Invincible. However, as Mark enters the world of heroes, he uncovers dark secrets including the true nature of his father’s origins and his people’s intentions on Earth.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Misfits (2009)

Misfits follows a group of young offenders sentenced to community service, each of whom gains unique superpowers after a strange electrical storm. Nathan, Kelly, Simon, Alisha and Curtis initially struggle to adapt to their newfound abilities, which often reflect their personalities and desires. Soon, they navigate the challenges of having superpowers while dealing with their personal lives and the consequences of their actions.

Each character’s journey is central to the plot, as they deal with their flaws and personal demons while forming bonds with each other. One of the best shows like Gen V, this cleverly intertwines humour with darker moments, creating a striking and compelling story that examines how these unlikely heroes navigate a world that doesn’t understand them.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

The Umbrella Academy (2019)

In an unprecedented event in 1989, 43 infants were born to unrelated women, who showed no signs of pregnancy prior. Of these children, seven are adopted by the wealthy Sir Reginald Hargreeves to form the Umbrella Academy where they are groomed by him to become saviours of the world. However, the family fractures and the team dissolves as they reach their teenage years. As six surviving members reconvene after Hargreeves’ death, they aim to unravel the mystery surrounding his passing. But conflicting personalities and unique abilities cause further discord and a looming global apocalypse poses yet another imminent threat.

Adapted from a set of comics and graphic novels crafted and written by Gerard Way, the lead singer of My Chemical Romance, The Umbrella Academy mixes a supernatural plot with absurdist storylines and wry humour to join the likes of Gen V.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Doom Patrol (2019)

Based on a DC Comics superhero team of the same name, Doom Patrol revolves around a group of individuals, who have gained superpowers due to tragic accidents. Led by Dr. Niles Caulder aka the Chief, the Doom Patrol members include Robotman, Negative Man, Elastiw-Woman, Crazy Jane and Cyborg. Each member of the group has faced personal challenges and struggles, both due to their abilities and their past traumas.

The series focuses on the characters’ efforts to cope with their powers and their search for a sense of purpose while battling their inner demons. The plot follows their unconventional adventures as they grapple with bizarre threats, supernatural occurrences and villains.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Watchmen (2019)

Set in an alternate reality where superheroes exist and have influenced historical events, Watchmen revolves around racial tensions and social issues in a place where the police wear masks to protect their identities after a white supremacist group known as the Seventh Kavalry, inspired by the anti-hero Rorschach’s ideology, targets them. Angela Abar, also known as Sister Night is a detective, who uncovers a conspiracy involving the Seventh Kavalry. She discovers that the group is planning a large-scale attack and is connected to a much larger and more complex conspiracy that involves the legacy of the original Watchmen characters.

HBO’s Watchmen is a continuation of the acclaimed graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. The show takes place decades after the events of the original comic. There are flashbacks to historical events that explore the origin stories of various characters including Hooded Justice, the Minutemen and Doctor Manhattan, shedding light on their pasts and how they tie into the present situation.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Titans (2018)

Another DC Comics-based superhero show, Titans follows a group of young superheroes led by Dick Grayson, who was formerly Batman’s sidekick Robin. The team includes Rachel Roth (Raven), Kory Anders (Starfire), Gar Logan (Beast Boy) and later, other characters like Jason Todd (the new Robin), Donna Troy (Wonder Girl) and others.

The plot centres on these individuals coming together to form a team, dealing with their struggles and past traumas while facing various threats. Rachel’s dark powers, Kory’s lost memories and the complexities of Dick’s transition from Robin to Nightwing are key elements explored in the series as the Titans confront villains and supernatural forces to protect the world.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (2013)

Set in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D is based on the agents of the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division (S.H.I.E.L.D.). The show focuses on a team led by Agent Phil Coulson, who assembles a diverse group of agents to handle extraordinary cases. The plot evolves over the seasons but starts with the aftermath of the events in the first Avengers film.

Agent Coulson, presumed dead after the movie, is mysteriously revived and leads a team that includes agents Melinda May, Daisy Johnson, Leo Fitz, Jemma Simmons and others. The team tackles various threats, including Hydra infiltrations, powerful artefacts, dangerous individuals with enhanced abilities, and otherworldly phenomena. They also explore the concept of the Inhumans — individuals with latent superpowers activated by a substance called Terrigen.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Marvel’s Runaways (2017)

Another series from Marvel, Runaways follows a group of teenagers from different backgrounds, who discover that their parents are part of a secret villainous organisation called The Pride. Each teenager possesses unique abilities or skills, inherited or developed and they band together after realising their parents’ evil intentions. The main characters include Alex Wilder, Nico Minoru, Karolina Dean, Gert Yorkes, Chase Stein and Molly Hernandez who uncover their parents’ dark deeds and sabotage their plans to bring them to justice.

Just like the duality and moral dilemmas presented in Gen V, this TV show focuses on the teenagers’ struggles with their newfound powers, navigating the complexities of adolescence and dealing with family secrets.

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/The Boys and Gen V)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which is the best show similar to Gen V?

The Boys, Invincible, Misfits, Doom Patrol and Runaways are some of the best shows like Gen V.