10 Fantasy Shows Like ‘Shadow And Bone’ To Watch If You’re Missing The Netflix Series

Shadow and Bone fans, we feel you! All of us at one point or the other have been a victim of Netflix cancelling our favourite series. After airing two seasons of the epic fantasy series and even completing scripts for a spinoff, the streaming service decided not to proceed further with the show and the fans are truly disheartened.

☀️SHADOW AND BONE SEASON 2 IS NOW STREAMING☀️ pic.twitter.com/CbYByAFiVe — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) March 16, 2023

So much so that many heartbroken fans filed a petition asking Netflix to revive the series for a third season. Yep, you read that right! A petition initiated on 15 November 2023 to revive the series has gathered over 125,000 signatures. Fans of the fantasy show are utilising a new video feature on Change.org to express their support, recording testimonials discussing the series’ profound influence and importance in their lives.

While we cannot say whether this initiative will bring the desired results or not, all we can do is wait patiently for the streaming giant to get back with an answer. In the meantime, why not explore some other fantasy shows like Shadow and Bone? To make things easier, we have curated a list of TV shows like Shadow and Bone that you can binge on over the next few weeks.

Shows like ‘Shadow and Bone’ that might help you get over its cancellation

1. House of the Dragon (2022)

If the fantastical elements of Shadow and Bone are what made you a fan of the show, you should absolutely start with the prequel to the iconic Game of Thrones — House of the Dragon, which serves as the second television series within the expansive A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. Drawing inspiration from George R. R. Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood, the series unfolds roughly a century following the Targaryen Conquest, occurring almost 200 years before the timeline of GOT and 172 years preceding the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.

With an ensemble cast, the show chronicles the events leading up to the decline of House Targaryen, focusing on a harrowing conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons. This devastating war of succession becomes the main bit, showcasing the internal strife and tumultuous power struggles within the Targaryen dynasty.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

2. Supernatural (2004)

Spanning over 15 seasons, Supernatural has been a cult favourite for fans of the fantasy genre since its release in 2005. Like Shadow and Bone, this dark fantasy revolves around the lives of two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester. The series starts as the brothers try to track down their father, John, who is chasing the demon responsible for their mother’s and Sam’s girlfriend’s deaths. On their journey, they rely on their father’s journal to continue the family legacy of protecting others and hunting down supernatural entities.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

3. The Witcher (2019)

In case you are searching for shows like Shadow and Bone on Netflix, The Witcher is your next best thing! It kicks off with Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Cirilla of Cintra and the quarter-elf sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg experiencing pivotal moments in their lives during different timelines throughout the initial season. Geralt and Ciri’s fates intertwine due to destiny’s influence, tracing back to a time before her birth when he unintentionally claimed her as a reward using the Law of Surprise. Upon their eventual encounter, Geralt assumes the role of the princess’s guardian, safeguarding her from adversaries seeking to exploit her Elder Blood and formidable magical abilities.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

4. Merlin (2008)

Similar to Shadow And Bone’s ethical dilemmas and the virtues of those with supernatural powers, Merlin reimagines the Arthurian legends. It focuses on the early years of the legendary wizard Merlin and his relationship with the young Prince Arthur in the kingdom of Camelot.

The series begins with Merlin arriving in Camelot, a city ruled by King Uther Pendragon, who has banned magic under severe penalties. With his magical abilities, he becomes a servant to Gaius, the court physician and discovers that his destiny is intertwined with that of Arthur, who is initially unaware of his royal heritage. As the plot progresses, he conceals his magic while using it to aid Arthur and protect the kingdom from various magical threats.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

5. His Dark Materials (2019)

Based on Philip Pullman‘s trilogy of the same name, His Dark Materials is a fantasy series similar to Shadow and Bone that revolves around a young orphan who unexpectedly learns of her duty to rescue the world.

Lyra Belacqua lives in a parallel world where people’s souls manifest as animal companions called daemons. She discovers a mysterious substance called Dust and learns about a series of kidnappings involving children, including her friend Roger. The youngster soon embarks on a journey to the Arctic to uncover the truth behind these abductions and discovers a connection to a larger conspiracy involving powerful forces, including the Magisterium, an oppressive religious authority.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

6. Teen Wolf (2011)

Whetting your appetite for supernatural creatures and fantastical beasts further, Teen Wolf begins with Scott being bitten by a werewolf and subsequently discovering his newfound abilities. He grapples with the challenges of being a teenager while navigating the complexities of his werewolf transformation. Alongside his best friend, Stiles Stilinski and fellow werewolf Derek Hale, he gets into the supernatural world, encountering various creatures like werewolves, hunters and other beings. As the series progresses, Scott and his friends face numerous threats to Beacon Hills, including powerful enemies and intricate mysteries.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

7. The Magicians (2015)

The Magicians is another fantasy show like Shadow and Bone, which has been adapted from Lev Grossman’s 2009 novel of the same name. Quentin Coldwater joins Brakebills University, a magic school and learns that the enchanting universe from his beloved childhood book exists, presenting a threat to humanity. Simultaneously, Quentin’s childhood friend Julia faces setbacks when denied admission to the school, leading her on a quest to find magic beyond its confines.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

8. Lockwood & Co. (2023)

Lockwood & Co. is set in an alternate version of present-day Britain, where an unusual phenomenon known as The Problem has emerged over the last five decades. Here, ghosts have risen from their graves causing a halt in technological progress. While adults remain oblivious to these ghosts, children possess the ability to sense them. As a result, teenagers have been organised into licensed ghost-hunting agencies responsible for identifying and eliminating these spectral threats.

Lucy Carlyle, a teenager with psychic abilities, flees her home and arrives in London, hoping to join one of these ghost agencies. Finding limited options, she applies for a position at a small agency named Lockwood & Co., operated by two boys out of an ancient townhouse.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

9. Locke & Key (2020)

An essential on the list of shows like Shadow and Bone on Netflix, Locke & Key is a fantasy horror drama adapted from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s comic book series. The story begins with the murder of Rendell Locke by his former student, Sam Lesser. Following this tragedy, Rendell’s wife Nina, relocates with her three children — Tyler, Kinsey and Bode from Seattle to Matheson, Massachusetts. They settle into Rendell’s ancestral home, Keyhouse.

In Keyhouse, the children stumble upon a collection of mysterious keys that possess magical properties, each unlocking doors in extraordinary ways. However, their exploration reveals not only the keys’ enchanting abilities but also a malevolent demonic entity on the hunt for these keys, aiming to exploit their powers for sinister purposes.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 68%

10. Cursed (2020)

Like Merlin, Cursed also reimagines the Arthurian legend but focuses on Nimue, a young heroine with a mysterious ability destined to become the influential yet tragic Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she forms an unlikely alliance with Arthur, a young mercenary. Together, they embark on a quest to locate Merlin and deliver an ancient sword to him.

The show serves as a coming-of-age tale, tackling themes relevant to contemporary times, including the destruction of nature, religious extremism and senseless conflicts, much like Shadow and Bone.

IMDb rating: 6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 65%

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Shadow and Bone)