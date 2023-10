A Comprehensive Guide To Watching Every Star Wars Show And Movie In Chronological Order

Starring iconic characters who have been enthralling old fans and attracting new followers for decades, Star Wars is a massive franchise, comprising numerous movies and shows. However, many of these were not released in a serial order. Thus, for those who are just starting to deep-dive into the mythology and understand character developments, it is best to watch Star Wars in a chronological order.

The world of Star Wars is a creation of George Lucas, who directed many of the films in the franchise. At its centre are three sets of trilogies, also known as the ‘Skywalker saga’ because they focus on the lives of Anakin Skywalker and his descendants.

In the order of their release, these are known as the original trilogy, prequel trilogy and the sequel trilogy. Then there are live-action and animated series other than stand-alone films that add details to and fill the timeline between the three trilogies. Outside these are several animated shorts, games, comic books, novels and other series that flesh out the characteristics of iconic Star Wars characters or add to the mythology.

Eight of the nine films of the three trilogies are among the top 200 highest-grossing movies by lifetime, and some of them have won Academy Awards in multiple categories. The shows, too, have received accolades.

The Star Wars viewing order would, therefore, include all nine of the ‘Skywalker saga’, the anthology films and at least eight of the shows, including four outstanding animated series.

How Can You Watch Star Wars

Star Wars is an epic that spans more than four decades since the release of the first film in 1977.

Although there are many ways of watching all of the films and shows, the big question, before we come to the order of watching Star Wars, is perhaps to know where to watch the epic.

Thankfully, streaming giant Disney+ has all of the three trilogies and important standalone films, along with the shows, both animated and live-action, that make up the Star Wars saga. Upcoming Star Wars shows such as the one on Ahsoka Tano are in the pipeline and will also be streamed on Disney+.

As for the time taken to watch all three trilogies, it will take approximately 20 hours and 40 minutes. Add to it some five hours, and the two standalone films can also be covered.

Star Wars in the order of release

One of the other ways to watch Star Wars films and shows is in the order of their release. The viewing order in this system will be as follows:

Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)

Star Wars: Rebels (2014-18)

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Star Wars Resistance (2018–2020)

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The Mandalorian (2019– )

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021– )

The Book of Boba Fett (2021– )

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

Andor (2022–)

Tales of the Jedi (2022–)

Ahsoka (2023–)

But this order means viewers will have to do a lot of back and forth to understand the sequence of events and character development.

Watching Star Wars as flashbacks

This is a popular system among die-hard fans, but it concerns primarily the original and prequel trilogies. The order, which is below, follows the flashback style in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather II (1974).

Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)

Basically, the order creates a cinematic experience where fans are made aware that Darth Vader is Luke’s father in The Empire Strikes Back, and then follow the prequel trilogy to understand how Vader became Vader before returning to the climactic battle in Return of the Jedi.

The problem is that this system might not work on the rest of films and shows in the Star Wars universe.

There can be other orders for watching Star Wars. These include watching the films and shows according to their Rotten Tomatoes or IMDb ratings. But anyone who has some understanding of franchises would know how terrible the experience will be.

Star Wars movies and shows in chronological order

The best way of watching all the films and shows of the saga is to follow the chronological timeline order. This is because fans will follow the characters as they progress through the storyline and develop a much better understanding of events in the Star Wars universe.

However, there are downsides to this too, such as the loss of epic cinematic moments in the original trilogy. This includes the one in The Empire Strikes Back where Darth Vader breaks the suspense that he is Luke’s father. To someone watching Star Wars in chronological order, this revelation won’t come as a surprise at all because they’d already be aware of it from the events of the prequel trilogy.

Despite this, the chronological timeline order is still the best way, as it establishes a linear storyline that does not force its audience to go back and forth with the epic.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Why watch: The start of Star Wars’ story.

A nine-year-old Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) is spotted by Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and his young padawan, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) when the latter arrives on the planet Tatooine. Qui-Gon decides to train Anakin into a Jedi but dies in a duel with Darth Maul (Ray Park/Peter Serafinowicz). Obi-Wan then takes Anakin under his wings.

Though highly anticipated at the time of release, the film could not impress critics. Despite this, it is an essential watch as it gives a preview of everything that follows in the Star Wars universe. It is also in this film where Anakin first meets Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), his future wife.

Yoda (voiced by Frank Oz), C-3PO (voiced by Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2 (Kenny Baker)— three of the biggest Star Wars characters —appear for the first time in the canon with this film.

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

Why watch: The first appearance of the enigmatic Christopher Lee and a young Boba Fett.

The second film of the prequel trilogy ought to be watched after The Phantom Menace. The events in this film are set roughly 10 years after the 1999 movie. Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), a young man, is a Jedi apprentice of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but struggles with his growing emotions for his dear ones, including Padmé, against the strict code of the Jedi order.

The film shows how the conflict between the Republic and a separatist movement led by a mysterious Sith lord named Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) has reached a critical point.

In this film, Obi-Wan finds how clones are created on the ocean planet of Kamino, as well as their template bounty hunter Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison), who has a clone son Boba Fett.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)

Why watch: Introduction of a galaxy of famous Star Wars characters and the story.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is also the name of a 2008 film that served as a lead-in to the animated series of the same name which premiered the same year. Together, the film and the series make up the latter part of the timeline of Attack of the Clones and end alongside the conclusion of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). Everything shown in The Clone Wars encompasses roughly three years of the Star Wars timeline.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (voiced by James Arnold Taylor) and Anakin Skywalker (voiced by Matt Lanter) are the main characters of the series, which also features several famous clone troopers. But at its heart, it is about the rise of Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) from a young Jedi padawan into a hero on whom the fate of the Jedi depends.

The film and the series feature several Star Wars characters who appeared in movies released before and after The Clone Wars. Among them are Jabba the Hutt, Cad Bane, Bo-Katan Kryze and Saw Gerrera. The series also marks the first appearance of a young Tarkin — one of the greatest antagonists in the franchise’s lore.

The series part of The Clone Wars is spread across seven seasons and is counted among one of the finest animated series. It is the first weekly TV series from Lucasfilm Animation.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Why watch: The transformation of Anakin Skywalker into Darth Vader.

Throughout the events of Attack of the Clones and The Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker continues on a downward spiral that eventually consumes him in Revenge of the Sith. This is the third and final film of the prequel trilogy. It is set roughly three years after the events of Attack of the Clones and runs almost parallel to The Clone Wars.

As the Jedi fight the separatist forces across the galaxy, Anakin is lured to the dark side of the Force by Senator Palpatine who is actually Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid). Padmé dies giving birth to twins Luke and Leia Skywalker. As Anakin, now Darth Vader, turns into a dangerous foe, Obi-Wan goes into exile alongside Yoda after securing the safety of Luke and Leia.

This film was noteworthy for the performances of its cast, the action and laying the foundation of the events that follow.

Tales of the Jedi (2022–)

Why watch: The early life of Ahsoka and how Count Dooku went to the Dark Side

Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku are two of the greatest characters in Star Wars mythology. This six-episode anthology series tells their backstory, especially of the latter.

On the one hand, it shows how an infant Ahsoka (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) showed signs of the Force and how she transforms into the brave warrior seen in The Clone Wars; on the other, it depicts the conflicting personality of Count Dooku (Corey Burton) and how he had an epic fall into the Dark Side.

Chronologically, this series would mark the first appearance of several major characters of Star Wars, including Ahsoka, Count Dooku, Qui-Gon Jinn (voiced by Liam Neeson), Mace Windu (voiced by TC Carson), Yaddle (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard), Darth Sidious (voiced by Ian McDiarmid), Anakin Skywalker (voiced by Matt Lanter) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (voiced by James Arnold Taylor).

But in this, both the stories of Ahsoka and Count Dooku jump several years with each episode. As such, parts of the last three episodes run parallel to the events depicted in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace to those set just after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

This is why it can be best appreciated when watched after Revenge of the Sith.

At 100 per cent, Tales of the Jedi is the highest-rated of all Star Wars movies and TV shows on Rotten Tomatoes. Following the incredible success of the series, Dave Filoni announced in April 2023 that the show will have a second season.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021– )

Why watch: A group of ‘misfits’ trying to keep a unique clone girl safe.

The Bad Batch is another Star Wars animated series that connects events between the prequel trilogy and the sequel trilogies. It takes forward the story of Clone Force 99 or “Bad Batch”, first seen in The Clone Wars animated series. The Bad Batch comprises four clones whose genetic modifications gave them special abilities. As such, the Bad Batch acts as a special force.

The story of The Bad Batch is set immediately after the events of The Clone Wars, where the four were joined by Echo — a clone trooper who is not genetically modified. It begins at the point in the Revenge of the Sith where Order 66 is issued, leading to the clones turning against the Jedi. As one member of the Bad Batch turns against the group, the rest must figure out how to stay alive and learn what led to the clones betraying the Jedi. In the process, they are joined by a young clone girl, Omega (voiced by Michelle Ang) — someone the Empire wants.

Dee Bradley Baker voices all members of the Bad Batch. The series also marks the first appearance of Fennec Shand (voiced by Ming-Na Wen) and Caleb Dume, aka Kanan Jarrus (voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr.).

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Why watch: The origin story of Han Solo.

Solo is a stand-alone film whose story is set nine years after Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars. In it, Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) works for criminals to survive. His life takes a turn when he meets a 190-year-old Wookie named Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo).

In need of a fast vessel to complete a mission, Solo, his love interest, Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke), and Chewbacca contact a smuggler named Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) who owns the Millennium Falcon — one of the fastest vessels in the galaxy.

To many, Han Solo is perhaps the most famous hero in the Star Wars canon. To fans, Solo’s friendship with Chewbacca is exemplary and so is his almost brotherly rivalry with Lando Calrissian. This is exactly what the film tried to capitalise on, even though it was not praised by critics. However, Solo won the Oscar for Best Achievement in Visual Effects.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

Why watch: To know what the Jedi master did during his exile on Tatooine.

The Disney+ miniseries is the first live-action Star Wars series in chronological order. Its story is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and marks the return of Ewan McGregor as Kenobi. Hayden Christensen physically portrays Darth Vader, but the character’s voice is lent by James Earl Jones.

The series primarily revolves around the titular character, living in hiding on Tatooine under the alias ‘Ben’ and keeping a watch over a young Luke Skywalker. Pursuing Kenobi, and all other surviving Jedi, is a special squad of the Galactic Empire, known as the Inquisitors.

While the story’s focus is certainly Kenobi, it has been praised for its portrayal of a 10-year-old Leia Skywalker (Vivien Lyra Blair) — Luke’s twin sister. As Kenobi is drawn out of Tatooine to protect her, the series answers a crucial question fans have been wondering about for long, which is how a grown-up Leia knew Kenobi so well and eagerly sought his help as was shown in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977).

Star Wars: Rebels (2014-18)

Why watch: The beginning of the rebellion against the Empire.

Rebels is set five years after the events of Solo and spans five years before the events of Rogue One and A New Hope. The 3D animated series revolves around the crew of a starship that mounts a challenge to the growing hold of the Empire on the galaxy.

The four-season show introduced a set of new main characters in the Star Wars mythology: the young Jedi Ezra Bridger (voiced by Taylor Gray) and his team, Sabine Wren (voiced by Tiya Sircar), Hera Syndulla (voiced by Vanessa Marshall), Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios (voiced by Steven Blum), and Chopper (voiced by Dave Filoni).

Additionally, several characters who appear before Rebels in earlier shows and films include Kanan Jarrus (voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr), Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones, Captain Rex (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), Bail Organa (voiced by Phil LaMarr), Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) and Grand Moff Tarkin (voiced by Stephen Stanton).

Andor (2022–)

Why watch: The tragic story of Cassian Andor

Andor is the highest-rated live-action Star Wars movie or TV show, with a 98 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating. The critically acclaimed series serves as a prequel to Rogue One and shows how Cassian Andor went from a life as a common thief to the spy-turned-hero seen in the movie.

The story is set five years before the events of Rogue One. Andor (Diego Luna) lives in the shadows and is not keen on the idea of a revolution against the Empire. But events that transpire bring him into direct contact with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), a secret member of the Rebel Alliance, and through him, several others who are plotting to overthrow the Empire.

Andor is set to have two seasons, with the second expected to connect with the starting events in Rogue One. The first season, however, shows the first glimpse of the creation of the Death Star — the superweapon which is first shown in use in Rogue One.

Rogue One (2016)

Why watch: A great stand-alone film with outstanding characters.

Set 19 years after Revenge of the Sith during the Galactic Civil War, Rogue One precedes the events of A New Hope. A band of Resistance fighters, led by Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), are tasked with an extremely difficult mission — to steal the plans to destroy the Death Star.

The Death Star is a devastating weapon of the Empire and looks like a dwarf planet in size. However, it can obliterate other planets with its powerful cannon.

The film introduces several new characters other than Erso. Chief among them are Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen), Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen), Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) and Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed).

Rogue One is significant also because of its ending, which features an outstanding lightsaber scene of Darth Vader, establishing a connection with the opening scene of A New Hope.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Why watch: The film that started the Star Wars franchise.

The first of the Star Wars films to hit cinemas, A New Hope is all about a grown-up Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Luke (Mark Hamill) fighting the Empire, and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) joining them in their quest.

Nineteen years after he was left in the care of his uncle and aunt on Tatooine, Luke meets Obi-Wan Kenobi who tells him about Darth Vader. After Kenobi dies protecting Luke and Leia, the Resistance fighters go against the Death Star commanded by the ruthless Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing).

The film is packed with iconic characters and the actors who originally played them. Alec Guinness essays Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anthony Daniels plays C-3PO, Kenny Baker is R2-D2, Peter Mayhew immortalises Chewbacca, and David Prowse plays Darth Vader with James Earl Jones as the voice of the character.

A New Hope was a tremendous critical and commercial success. Many consider it a path-breaker in blockbuster filmmaking. It won seven Academy Awards and was nominated for another four, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (for Alec Guinness).

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Why watch: For Yoda and the epic duel between Luke and Darth Vader.

The Empire Strikes Back is the most critically acclaimed of all films and series in Star Wars on Rotten Tomatoes. It is universally hailed as the best in the canon because of the deft execution of epic sci-fi elements, such as the ice planet Hoth, and the story. Upon release, it won two Oscars — Special Achievement for visual effects (statuette) and Best Sound — and was nominated for two others.

All main characters and actors from the preceding film return in The Empire Strikes Back, which is set three years after the events of A New Hope.

The film also has the first appearances, according to release, of Yoda (voiced by Frank Oz), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and Boba Fett (played by Jeremy Bulloch and voiced by Jason Wingreen).

As the Resistance forces continue their struggle against an even more merciless Empirical force of Darth Vader, Luke begins training in the ways of the Jedi with Yoda. Eventually, Luke faces Vader to protect his sister and Solo in a lightsaber duel ensues. Later, Vader urges the young Jedi to join him.

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)

Why watch: The conclusion of the main trilogy.

Return of the Jedi follows the events of Empire Strikes Back. It revolves around Luke’s attempts to rescue his father, Darth Vader, from the dark side of the Force. The film marks the epic conclusion of the original trilogy. Its highlight is the ultimate confrontation involving Vader, Luke and The Emperor (Ian McDiarmid), as the rest of the Resistance works to bring an end to the Galactic Civil War.

The film was awarded an Oscar for Special Achievement for visual effects (statuette).

The Mandalorian (2019–)

Why watch: For a bounty hunter and perhaps one of the cutest Star Wars characters.

The Mandalorian has been especially praised for the portrayal of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a cold-hearted bounty hunter from Mandalore who becomes a caring father-figure to one of his bounties — Grogu, fondly referred to by fans and the media as “Baby Yoda”.

Set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, remnants of the Imperial forces are hunting for a creature who is of the same species as Yoda. Djarin is tasked to get Grogu but decides to protect the baby from the Imperial forces. As he is pursued by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who wields the ancient Darksaber, Djarin realises the truth about ‘Baby Yoda’ and decides to bring him to the Jedi.

Spread across two seasons, the series has received critical acclaim for its story, direction, expansion of Star Wars mythology, characters and action. The two seasons combined have won 14 Primetime Emmy Awards and have been nominated individually for numerous others, including Outstanding Drama Series for each season.

Among old and new major characters who appear across the two seasons of The Mandalorian are Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Kuiil (voiced by Nick Nolte), IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), The Armorer (Emily Swallow), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Ahsoka (2023–)

Why watch: Ahsoka’s attempts at thwarting the Empire’s remnants

Ahsoka is set alongside the timeline of The Mandalorian, which means that its story is about a galaxy after the fall of the Empire.

The series marks the first full live-action appearance of the character after the cameo in The Mandalorian season 2 episode “The Jedi.” The series begins almost soon after the events depicted in the episode, with the rescue of Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) by a former Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno).

Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) is looking for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who disappeared with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) towards the end of the events depicted in Rebels. In the process, she reunites with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) — characters who first appeared in Rebels.

The series has been praised for its storyline and performances, most particularly that of Sakhno and Ariana Greenblatt, who plays a young Ahsoka Tano in one episode. The series is also noteworthy for giving a conclusion to the master-padawan story arc between Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Ahsoka.

Like Andor, Ahsoka is set to have a season 2. Its placement is likely to remain unchanged in the chronological order of Star Wars movies and shows.

The Book of Boba Fett (2022)

Why watch: It’s Boba Fett, need we say more?

Boba Fett is one of the most celebrated Star Wars characters of all time, and this is the first series dedicated to the bounty hunter. Temuera Morrison reprises his role as Fett and so does Ming-Na Wen as Shand.

The series is set after the events of The Mandalorian and is portrayed through flashbacks; it is connected to the scene in Return of the Jedi where Fett is shown falling in the Sarlacc pit.

The Book of Boba Fett is about the former bounty hunter trying to gain control of the criminal underworld in Tatooine that was once controlled by Jabba the Hutt.

Like The Mandalorian, the series also features several prominent characters from previous series and films, including Din Djarin, Grogu, Cobb Vanth, the Armorer, Ahsoka Tano, Luke Skywalker and the first live-action appearance of Cad Bane.

Star Wars Resistance (2018–2020)

Why watch: A standalone, though connected series, to the sequel trilogy

Resistance is a two-season animated series set throughout the events of the sequel trilogy. As such there is no specific way to put it in the chronological order of Star Wars movies and shows.

Its central character is a New Republic pilot named Kazuda Xiono (voiced by Christopher Sean) who is recruited by Commander Poe Dameron (voiced by Oscar Isaac) into the Resistance. The series is largely about Kazuda’s adventures and how he becomes instrumental in the fight against the First Order.

Besides Poe, the animated series also shows Captain Phasma (voiced by Gwendoline Christie).

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)

Why watch: A highly-anticipated sequel to the main canon and the end of an iconic character.

The Force Awakens is set 30 years after the events of Return of the Jedi and introduces fans to a slew of new characters who become the mainstay of the following two films in the sequel trilogy.

Rey (Daisy Ridley) is a Force-sensitive scavenger on the desert planet of Jakku. She comes across a droid carrying a map that contains the location of Luke Skywalker, who went into exile years ago. Along with Finn (John Boyega), a stormtrooper defector, Rey is drawn into a new conflict involving the New Republic and the First Order — a new threat led by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), which emerged from what remained of the Galactic Empire. Joining them is the exceptionally skilled pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).

The film brings back a host of major stars from the original trilogy, including Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels and Peter Mayhew.

The Force Awakens was met with critical acclaim upon release and was nominated for five Academy Awards. It was also a massive financial success and is the highest-grossing Star Wars film of all time.

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)

Why watch: For Luke Skywalker’s grand battle with Kylo Ren.

The Last Jedi follows the story immediately after The Force Awakens and underlines Rey’s training as a Jedi under Luke. The First Order gains an upper hand over the New Republic-backed Resistance and is prepared to eliminate all, forcing Luke Skywalker to return with his lightsaber.

Like its predecessor, the film was both a critical and commercial success.

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Why watch: The last of all films and series in Star Wars in chronological order.

Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) has been resurrected and the First Order is ready to make its decisive move to completely quash the Resistance forces.

Rey, now an exceptionally trained Jedi, and her friends must find a way to reach Palpatine and bring an end to his designs. Complicating their mission is a determined Ren in pursuit and Rey’s conflicting emotions for him.

The Rise of Skywalker was not received well upon release, but it remains significant since it is the final film of the Star Wars mythology.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which Star Wars show should I watch first?

The first Star Wars show to watch should be Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020), be it in chronological order or by order of release.

– Should I watch Star Wars in chronological order or order of release?

Star Wars is a massive universe, full with major characters, planets, wars, technology and interconnected storylines. It is best to follow it in chronological order for those who prefer a linear form of storytelling.