‘The Exorcist: Deceiver’ Is Coming In 2025! What We Know About ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Sequel

With the spooky season right around the corner (hello Halloween), there has been an influx of horror movies lately. From The Nun II and Saw X to Insidious: The Red Door, there has been no dearth of horror movies in theatres. The most recent addition to this list is director David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist: Believer. Set to release on October 6, the film has already generated a lot of buzz, largely because of its connection to the iconic 1973 film.

After watching the film, one might expect to wait for an update about its likely sequel. However, that’s really not the case with The Exorcist: Believer as the director has already revealed plans for the same. Titled The Exorcist: Deceiver, the film will serve as the second part of the new trilogy and will continue after the events of The Exorcist: Believer. Additionally, there is one more film, which will serve as a sequel to The Exorcist: Deceiver and will be the final part of the new trilogy. However, as of now, there is no information about this third film.

So, in case you are wondering just what The Exorcist: Deciever will have in store for you, here is everything you need to know about it, including its plot details, release date and more.

Is ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ sequel happening?

A follow-up film aka sequel to The Exorcist: Believer has been officially greenlit. Named The Exorcist: Deceiver, it is scheduled for release in 2025.

For the uninitiated, The Exorcist: Believer is a direct continuation of the original Exorcist film. However, it will also acknowledge and incorporate elements from all the movies in the franchise.

With the early announcement of The Exorcist: Deceiver, it is quite evident that director David Gordon Green has a clear strategy and vision for breathing new life into the franchise. We’ve already seen this kind of treatment work for the Saw franchise as Saw X is being lauded and appreciated by fans and critics worldwide.

‘The Exorcist: Deceiver’: What will be its plot?

In The Exorcist: Believer, we will witness the possession of two children, including Angela Fielding, the daughter of Victor Fielding.

Victor is on a desperate quest to rescue his daughter and her friend Catherine from the clutches of a demonic force. To do so, he seeks the help of Chris MacNeil, whose own daughter Regan was a victim of demonic possession in the original Exorcist film.

On the other hand, The Exorcist: Deceiver’s plot is currently unknown. However, we can expect it to pick up from where The Exorcist: Believer left things off. So, for the time being, all we can do is wait and be a bit patient as more updates roll in for the upcoming sequel.

When will ‘The Exorcist: Deceiver’ hit theatres?

The Exorcist: Deceiver is set to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/The Exorcist: Believer)

