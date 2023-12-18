Netflix Is All Set To Remake The ‘One Piece’ East Blue Saga

Calling fans of the popular manga One Piece! Eiichiro Oda’s hit wonder is getting an all-new anime adaptation on Netflix, the streamer announced recently. Titled ‘The One Piece’, the remake will adapt the East Blue saga – where the manga as well as the original anime began. Marking the series’ 25th anniversary, the reboot is set to entice nostalgic hearts as well as new audiences!

The announcement was made at the Jump Festa 2024 alongside a teaser trailer showcasing an animator using the first manga volume as a reference point. The release date, casting information and other details are still under wraps. Keep reading to know all about the newest adaptation!

One Piece manga is getting an anime remake on Netflix

The One Piece will be produced by WIT Studio, known for its work on popular anime such as SPY x FAMILY and Attack on Titan. Netflix will use original manga as its source material, starting with the East Blue arc and then making its way through the series.

For the unversed, One Piece already has an anime adaptation, which tasted extraordinary success. Spanning over 1,000 episodes and 21 seasons, the series has a fan following across the globe and is available on Netflix.

A live-action adaptation of the manga is also available on the platform. It stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd as well as Mackenyu in lead roles. The 2023 series is receiving rave responses from both critics and fans.

More about Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece

The manga follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body undergoes massive change after mistakenly eating a Devil Fruit. Monkey, alongside his pirate crew, explores exotic islands and endless oceans in search of a paramount treasure known as ‘One Piece’ to be crowned Pirate King. Checkout the trailer of the manga’s live-action adaptation:

So, are you excited to watch Netflix’s new take on the iconic manga?

