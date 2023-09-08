Everything We Know About ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Season 3: Its Release Date, Plot Details And More

In the blink of an eye, the first season of Tokyo Revengers transported us through time, followed by a heart-pounding second season that left us craving for more. And guess what? The time-travelling anime adaptation is back with a bang, set to rock our screens with season 3!

For the uninitiated, allow us to take you on a trip down memory lane. Tokyo Revengers kicked things off in 2021 with its first season which featured 25 episodes, followed by a short 12-episode second season in early 2023. With nearly two years between the two, fans had their sights set on a 2024 release for season 3. But hold on to your time-travelling hats, because the release date is out, and it’s closer than you think!

So, without further ado, here’s spilling all the deets on Tokyo Revengers season 3, from its mind-bending plot to its exact release date.

‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3: What can we expect?

Season 1 of this beloved manga series adaptation began with Takemichi Hanagaki, a 26-year-old jobless slacker who stumbled upon a tragic truth – his ex-girlfriend and her brother had fallen victim to the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. Here’s where things get seriously funky: Takemichi suddenly finds himself time-travelling, and with newfound determination, he sets out to rewrite the past.

Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers turned up the heat with intense battles and now season 3 promises to crank up the action even more! Brace yourself for the Tenjiku Arc, where Takemichi returns to the present day only to discover that his attempts to smooth out the rough edges of destiny have hit another snag. A new gang, Tenjiku, throws a wrench into the works, leading to major upheavals for the anime’s antagonist Mikey and his crew.

As we approach the climax of the Tenjiku arc, the excitement is reaching its peak. For manga readers, the story wrapped up in 2022 after an epic journey spanning 31 volumes. While the exact number of episodes for season 3 is still under wraps, it’ll likely align with season 2’s episode count.

If all goes well, season 4 could potentially be our last outing with this time-travelling Takemichi!

When will ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3 come out?

Tokyo Revengers season 3 is all set to hit our TV screens on October 3 2023. Disney Plus will be your go-to streaming platform, and just like before, you can expect weekly doses of time-bending goodness. But wait, there’s more!

We’ve already been treated to a tantalising trailer that offers a sneak peek at our favourite characters and their menacing adventures. Fans can now also look forward to an English-subtitled trailer a few days before the official premiere.

A quick recap of the previous seasons

For the uninitiated, season 1 delved into the first three manga arcs over 25 thrilling episodes, while season 2 dove headfirst into the Black Dragon Arc and teased us with a taste of the Kenjaku Arc in 12 electrifying episodes. With season 3, we’re plunging straight into the heart of the Tenjiku Arc’s chaos.

Who are the makers?

Ken Wakui is the mastermind behind this captivating story. It is directed by Koichi Hatsumi and produced by Liden Films, with the talented Yasuyuki Mutō, Yoriko Tomita and Seiko Takagi crafting the script.

Check out the trailer of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3:

(Header and feature image courtesy: Tokyo Revengers/IMDb)