Ultimate Song Chart Awards 2023: Hins Cheung, Panther Chan Are The Big Winners

The Ultimate Song Chart Awards is among the four major awards given to the best artists in the Hong Kong music industry. The 2023 edition took place on January 1, kicking off the new year. And among the big winners were singer-songwriter Hins Cheung and Mirror.
Cheung took home the Favourite Male Singer of the Year while Mirror, unsurprisingly, won Favourite Group. Keep reading to find out more details.
Hins Cheung, Panther Chan, and Mirror are 2023’s favourite artists
Artists receive the award based on airplay except for the four “Favourite” prizes, which are through public voting. The public can vote for the five shortlisted artists from a long list of nominees in the second round of voting.
Other than Hins Cheung and Mirror, Panther Chan won Favourite Female Singer of the Year. Additionally, Mirror member Keung To took home the Favourite Song award with the single, “濤”.
Ultimate Song Chart Awards: List of winners
- Favourite Song — “濤” by Keung To
- Favourite Male Singer — Hins Cheung
- Favourite Female Singer — Panther Chan
- Favourite Group — Mirror
- Ultimate Album — “In Rhythm” by Jason Chan
- Ultimate Song — “隱形遊樂場” by Hins Cheung
- Ultimate Male Singers — Terrance Lam (Gold Award), Michael Cheung (Silver Award), Ian Chan (Bronze Award)
- Ultimate Female Singers — Panther Chan (Gold Award), Gin Lee (Silver Award), Serrini (Bronze Award)
- Ultimate Groups — Dear Jane (Gold Award), Lolly Talk (Silver Award), Collar (Bronze Award)
- Ultimate Male Newcomers — Jeffrey Ngai (Gold Award), Felix Lam (Silver Award), Marco Ip (Bronze Award)
- Ultimate Female Newcomers — Marife Yau (Gold Award), Nancy Kwai (Silver Award), Sica (Bronze Award)
- Ultimate New Groups — Beanies (Gold Award), XiX (Silver Award), N9 (Bronze Award)
- Ultimate Singer-songwriters — Terence Lam (Gold Award), Panther Chan (Silver Award), Ian Chan (Silver Award)
- Ultimate Lyricist — Wyman Wong
- Ultimate Music Producer — Edward Chan
- Ultimate Music Arranger — Nick Wong
- Ultimate Music Composer — Terence Lam
