K-Pop Girl Group NewJeans To Perform ‘League Of Legends’ World Championship Anthem

The world of gaming and K-pop are about to collide in an electrifying collaboration of music and esports.

Riot Games, the visionary game developer behind the beloved League of Legends, has just unveiled the sensational K-pop girl group NewJeans as its choice for performing the 2023 League of Legends World Championship anthem.

Titled ‘Gods’, the anthem is slated for release on October 4th at 6 AM BST (equivalent to 1:00 PM HKT). But that’s not all! Riot Games also has a cool surprise in store for fans. Alongside the single’s release, fans will be treated to a visually captivating animated music video, promising to amplify the magic of the music.

So, in case you’re a fan of NewJeans or League of Legends or both, Here’s everything you need to know about this harmonious collision.

NewJeans x ‘League of Legends’: More about the new world championship anthem

With ‘Gods’, NewJeans, the K-pop girl group renowned for their enchanting melodies, steps boldly into the gaming arena. Their description of the single, which describes it as “a new experience for all of us”, is igniting further curiosity among fans about the fusion of K-pop’s charm with the mystique of League of Legends.

The group shared their enthusiasm in a press statement, saying;

“It was fun to try a new genre and sound. Through this collaboration, we are happy to present a song that incorporates both NewJeans’ and League of Legends’ unique colours. We hope it brings you a new sense of empowerment!”

More about K-pop girl group NewJeans’s collaboration with esports excellence

‘Gods’ has been meticulously crafted to coincide with the eagerly awaited League of Legends World Championship, a marquee esports event to be hosted in South Korea. It’s the perfect stage for the anthem’s debut, as the world’s finest esports athletes prepare to showcase their skills at the highest level of competition.

NewJeans x ‘League of Legends’: What awaits fans in ‘Gods’?

Riot Games reveals that the upcoming League of Legends World Championship anthem’s music video will take viewers on a journey into the life of Korean pro player Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-kyu, narrating his remarkable ascent from high school obscurity to ultimate victory at the 2022 World Championship.

While the precise genre of the song remains a mystery, NewJeans hints at a departure from their traditional mid-tempo K-pop style.

Meet the creators of ‘Gods’

Behind the scenes, ‘Gods’ is a harmonious blend of different talents.

It is skillfully composed by Riot Games’ principal composer Sebastien Najand in collaboration with Mako’s Alex Seaver, renowned for his previous work on another League of Legends anthem with Pusha T.

Riot Games’ history of K-pop collaborations

Riot Games boasts a rich history of successful collaborations with K-pop artists.

This includes Jackson Wang of K-pop group GOT7 who graced the League of Legends World Championships stage in North America last year, alongside Lil Nas X. Notably, Imagine Dragons and Against The Current have also enthralled fans at Riot Games’ championships.

Furthermore, Riot Games ventured into creating their own virtual K-pop sensation, K/DA, in 2018, coinciding with the last time the League of Legends World Championship was held in Korea.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Instagram/New Jeans)