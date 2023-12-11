Spotify’s Top 10 Most-Streamed K-Pop Artists Of 2023: BTS, BLACKPINK And More

2023 marked another year of K-pop reigning global musical charts, with artists like BTS, BLACKPINK and more steering the ever-expanding Hallyu wave. As 2023 almost comes to an end, Spotify has released its much-anticipated yearly wrapped lists, including the ’10 most-streamed K-pop artists’ on the platform. While there are no brownie points for guessing that the annual ranking is led by the Bangtan Boys, it’s interesting to see groups like NewJeans and Stray Kids sitting at peak positions in just a couple of years since their respective debuts. Let’s familiarise you with the top 10 K-pop artists who floored the masses with their music in 2023.

Despite BTS and BLACKPINK’s very limited releases this year, the K-pop prodigies still take the top spots in Spotify rankings. Notably, the BTS septet has lured everyone with their solo outings, with Jimin and Jungkook also appearing in the top 10 with their individual chart-topping hits. Take a look at Spotify’s list below!

Spotify’s 10 Most-Streamed K-Pop Artists of 2023

1. BTS

2023 was a significant year for BTS as they marked their 10th debut anniversary in June. On this momentous occasion, the septet dropped the song, Take Two, as a gift to the ARMY and it naturally peaked on global charts. Despite being on a hiatus from group activities, BTS has been captivating the hearts of millions and how!

2. BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé have also been embroiled in solo outings. However, the quartet’s influence across domestic and international areas continues to be unparalleled. 2023 also saw the band embarking on their ‘Born Pink’ World Tour, further adding to their popularity.

3. BTS’ Jungkook

Jungkook displayed his supremacy as a soloist with the release of his debut track Seven, which was followed by singles like 3D and Standing Next to You. As the BTS member continues to flourish in his solo career, here’s wishing him more luck in 2024.

4. NewJeans

One of the leading acts of fourth-generation K-pop, it’s safe to say that NewJeans is almost at par with BLACKPINK in terms of popularity. Despite their rookie status, NewJeans have clinched top spots in Time’s and Forbes power lists, bagged lucrative deals with luxury brands in addition to luring fans all over the world with their music.

5. Stray Kids

After featuring on Time‘s Next Generation Leaders list 2023, Stray Kids have clinched top spots on Spotify’s yearly rankings – all of which establish their prowess in the K-pop space. 2023 also saw the release of Stray Kids’ debut Japanese-language studio album, The Sound, which has surely expanded their fanbase.

6. BTS’ Jimin

With his solo debut album FACE sending ARMYs into a frenzy, it’s no surprise that Jimin clocked in massive Spotify streams this year. The album debuted at number one in South Korea and Japan and took the second spot in the US. His single, Like Crazy, also debuted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

7. TWICE

With relentless support from their loving fandom ONCEs and viral hits that are equally enjoyed by Western audiences, TWICE has long remained one of the most powerful K-pop girl groups. From releasing their twelfth Korean EP, Ready to Be and embarking on their fifth world tour to dropping another Japanese single – TWICE has done some amazing work in 2023.

8. SEVENTEEN

The group made headlines in 2023 for their releases FML and SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The South Korean band, which consists of thirteen members including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, continues to enjoy the same popularity as they did almost a decade ago.

9. TXT

TOMORROW X TOGETHER aka TXT might be relatively new in the K-pop market, but their unique catalogue of songs has catapulted them to massive fame. From sold-out tour stops, top Billboard rankings and collaborations with a slew of notable brands, TXT is unstoppable!

10. LE SSERAFIM

Rounding up Spotify’s most-streamed K-pop artists list is LE SSERAFIM. The band has become a global sensation in just a year since their debut. The quintet of Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae are making waves in the South Korean music industry, one release at a time, and we couldn’t be more excited. Not to forget their newest brand ambassadorship role with Louis Vuitton!

(Hero image credit: BTS_official/Twitter)

(Feature image credit: newjeans_official/ Instagram)

This article first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong