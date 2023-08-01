These Songs Will Help You Study And Boost Your GPA

Are you a fan of jamming out to tunes as you put pen to paper? Looking to boost that GPA with the perfect study songs? Well, an official report has given all students the dream study playlist for a high GPA.

College Rover recently published a report on students who study and listen to music at the same time. Details in the report include reasons to listen to music while studying, a ranking of music genres that boost productivity while studying, percentage of students with high GPAs according to what music genre they listen to, and most importantly: top artists for students with high GPAs.

Here are the top ten artists for students with high GPAs, along with a song recommendation.

1. Taylor Swift

Of course, everyone knows Taylor Swift. And apparently everyone who is anyone listens to her, including students with sky-high GPAs. I mean, Queen Taylor was a spelling bee champion once…Her listeners make up about 30% of students with high GPAs, which lands her enchantingly on the top of this list.

We’re sure you already have some of her songs on repeat, including her most recent album: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), but right now it’s a “Cruel Summer” as the days tick down until school opens.

2. The Weeknd

We know that The Weeknd has been in the news for…uh…his interesting acting as Tedros in HBO’s The Idol, but let’s not forget that he started off as a singer with some pretty bangin’ hits. Despite Tedros’ less than intellectual actions in The Idol, his listeners are nothing like that because they make up 29% of the top artists for students with high GPAs.

While his new soundtracks from The Idol have good production value, let’s recommend you one of his lesser listened to songs (with 200 million streams on Spotify, regardless). Let’s hope you don’t get “Less Than Zero” on your tests.

3. SZA

SZA (siz – zah, for the unaccustomed) is a talented R&B singer whose debut studio album became the second longest-charting R&B album by a woman for the US Billboard 200. That album, “Ctrl,” also earned her four Grammy nominations. Ever since then, she’s been releasing hit after hit, and well-anticipated collaborations with other artists. Her listeners make up 26% of the students with high GPAs.

Here’s one of those songs off of “Ctrl” for anyone looking forward to “The Weekend” and some time to rest those office-syndrome symptoms.

4. Harry Styles

Harry Styles, former band member of huge boy band One Direction, is now famously a single artist churning out enough hits to outshine all of his former bandmates. His audience make up 24% of students with high GPAs. So there must be some contradiction to the stereotype of crazy Directioners who skip class to go to concerts, right? Or maybe its just Harry Styles that’s causing this uptick in academics.

Whatever it is, keep solving those math problems “From the Dining Table” as your parents keep a careful eye over your paper.

5. Post Malone

Wholesome ol’ Post Malone. Maybe it’s because we’re biased, but we love some Post Malone here. He’s a rapper and songwriter with over 80 million records sold and several Billboard chart records. His fans take up about 19% of students with high GPAs.

So far, it doesn’t seem like his listeners are as “Paranoid” about their grades…

6. Fleetwood Mac

The next one up on the list with 19% of students with high GPAs listening to them is Fleetwood Mac. Wait. Did we get that right? Is it truly Fleetwood Mac? Wow, we really weren’t expecting this one. For the Gen Z students out there, Fleetwood Mac is a British-American rock band that was especially popular in the 70s and 80s.

While we reel at these students’ music tastes, let’s “Don’t Stop” thinking about that tottering pile of work in front of you.

7. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, with her sweet and glass-like vocals, has about 19% of students with high GPAs entranced. Maybe it’s something about her vibe-worthy tunes, or that tinkly sound running in the background of her songs, but her melodies make for great study songs.

Well, after that horrid lecture that left us with cramped fingers and pages of used notebook paper, we have “no tears left to cry.”

8. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar is an American rapper with 17 Grammys, and was featured in the Time 100 and Forbes 30 Under 30. His intellect and influence must’ve inspired about 19% of these high GPA students though, because their high GPAs are a result of listening to his raps.

Your friends: “Let’s go party this Saturday”

You: “Count Me Out”

9. Rihanna

Rihanna needs no introduction; she’s our 2000’s queen, after all. She’s queen to 18% of high GPA students as well. Her high energy, business intellect, and fierceness definitely must inspire listeners as they study.

You already know what song we’re recommending this time…Get to “Work”!

10. Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator, is an American rapper and music producer. He also is a visual artist, making the covers of his albums. Maybe his all-around talents are rubbing off on his listeners? Nevertheless, they make up 18% of students with high GPAs.

At the end of a hard day’s study, let’s just let out a sigh and a “WHAT A DAY”

If you’d like to know more about the report and the rest of the artists you should listen to to boost your GPA, you can read about it here on College Rover.

[Hero image credit: Soundtrap / Unsplash; featured image credit: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Postmalone / Twitter]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok