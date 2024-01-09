Which Places Should You Visit In 2024 Based On Your Chinese Zodiac Sign?

2024 is set to be another exciting year for travellers. If you’re looking to align your travels with your astrological traits next year, here are some of the best places to visit according to your Chinese zodiac sign.

With a history spanning over 2000 years, the Chinese zodiac is widely embraced in Southeast Asia. Unlike Western astrology, which aligns zodiac signs with birth months, the Chinese zodiac associates them with birth years. The Chinese zodiac features 12 distinct signs – Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Sheep, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig – each holding unique traits that influence aspects of life, including love, finance, career, health, family and travel. Uncover insights into the preferences of each Chinese zodiac animal while travelling and discover the best places to visit in 2024.

2024 travel: Ideal places to visit for your Chinese zodiac sign

Rat: Japan

(1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Highly adaptable and always eager to try new things in life, individuals born in the Year of the Rat are open to travel at all times. A perfect destination for them in 2024 is Japan, with its ideal blend of old and new, engaging these quick-witted people.

Places to explore: Mount Fuji, Kyoto, Tokyo, Hakone cruise, Nagano, Hiroshima and Miyajima islands.

Best time to visit: March-April, and October-November

How to reach: Tokyo International Airport is the busiest airport in Japan

Ox: Italy

(1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Grounded and persistent, Oxen symbolise reliability, stability and loyalty. Known for their determined nature, they appreciate the finer things in life. Italy, with its tourist-friendly atmosphere and a wealth of wine, dining, shopping, stunning landscapes and sightseeing experiences, is the best place to visit for this hard-working Chinese zodiac sign.

Places to explore: Sistine Chapel, Tuscany, Florence, Venice, Milan and Rome.

Best time to visit: November to January

How to reach: Milan Malpensa Airport and Linate Airport are the main airports in Italy.

Tiger: South Africa

(1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Ambitious but a bit arrogant, Tigers are considered royal in their approach. Individuals born under this sign are powerful, charismatic, and a little intimidating. Southern Africa, particularly South Africa, is the best place to visit for the wild soul of this Chinese zodiac sign. Jungle safaris showcasing diverse wildlife are sure to capture their interest.

Places to explore: Zambia, Gansbaai, Plettenberg Bay, Prosecco and Johannesburg.

Best time to visit: May to October

How to reach: O.R. Tambo International Airport and Lanseria International Airport are the main airports in South Africa.

Rabbit: France

(1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Calm and super sensitive about little things in life, individuals born in the ear of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac, represented by the moon goddess, embody peace and purity. Known for their friendliness with all zodiacs, these social beings will find joy in exploring France. With its wonderful museums, charming cafes, couture haunts and world-class dining experiences, it is a destination that truly caters to the refined taste of Rabbits.

Places to explore: Louvre Museum, Seine river cruise, Mont-Saint-Michel, Versailles Palace, Eiffel Tower

Best time to visit: March-September

How to reach: Charles de Gaulle is the main airport in Paris.

Dragon: Australia

(1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Regarded as the most auspicious sign in the Chinese zodiac, individuals born in the Year of the Dragon are ambitious, dynamic and natural leaders associated with royal lineage. Australia, with its rich culture and breathtaking natural beauty, is a perfect fit for these natural leaders. The land offers diverse experiences for those seeking luck, success, dignity, and power.

Places to explore: Great Barrier Reef, Airlie Beach, Blue Mountains, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth.

The best time to visit: December to May

How to reach: Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane have the largest airports in Australia

Snake: Egypt

(1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025)

Wise, creative and deeply passionate, individuals born in the Year of the Snake are considered lucky in the Chinese zodiac. Associated with mother goddess Nua, symbolising nurturing, care and humanity, these individuals will find joy in exploring the historical and culturally rich country of Egypt in Africa. The majestic River Nile and the natural wonders of pyramids will surely enthral their sensibilities.

Places to explore: Pyramids of Giza, Cairo, Luxor, Aswan, Hurghada and Memphis.

Best time to visit: December to February

How to reach: Cairo International Airport is the main airport in Egypt.

Horse: Brazil

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Strong, enthusiastic and hardworking, individuals born in the Year of the Horse individuals are blessed with positive energy and a zest for life. For these adventurous souls, Brazil is the ideal destination. Its white sand beaches, lush forests, and vibrant Latin culture with some fun events will surely make their souls happy.

Places to explore: Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Foz Do Iguacu, Florianopolis and Sugarloaf Mountain

Best time to visit: October and November

How to reach: Guarulhos International Airport, Galeão International Airport and Brasília International Airport are the main airports in Brazil

Sheep: Sri Lanka

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Naturally loved for their sweet, calm and innocent nature, individuals born in the Year of the Sheep are known for their docile and people-pleasing qualities. In 2024, the ideal destination for these peaceful creatures is the majestically beautiful country of Sri Lanka. With its acres of paddy fields aromatic spice gardens, and untouched beaches, it provides a restful experience.

Places to explore: Colombo, Galle, Kandy, Negombo, Bentota, Jaffna and Batticaloa District.

Best time to visit: December to April

How to reach: Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo is the busiest airport in Sri Lanka.

Monkey: Mexico

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

Known for their high intelligence, people born in the Year of the Monkey are often successful in their careers. Spirited and lively, Mexico is one of the best places to visit for this Chinese zodiac sign, with its cultural and geographical diversity in vibrant cities.

Places to explore: Tlatelolco, the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and Teotihuacan

Best time to visit: November to April

How to reach: Mexico City International Airport is the main airport in Mexico.

Rooster: Singapore

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Symbols of good luck in China, Roosters are progressive and highly adaptable. Singapore, with its modern and traditional architecture, breathtaking cityscape and culinary delights, speaks to its spirit. It’s an excellent choice for those born in the Year of the Rooster.

Places to explore: Marina Bay Sands, Universal Studios, Gardens By the Bay and ArtScience Museum.

Best time to visit: June

How to reach: Changi International Airport is the largest airport in Singapore.

Dog: England

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

Known for their loyalty, individuals born in the Year of the Dog are beacons of light and positivity. With its royal approach to life, England is the best place for this Chinese zodiac sign to visit and explore.

Places to explore: Hadrian’s Wall, Bath, Windsor Castle, Warner Bros, Studio and Cotswolds villages.

Best time to visit: March to June

How to reach: London Heathrow is one of the main airports in England.

Pig: Spain

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

A symbol of wealth, luck and smartness in China, individuals born in the Year of the Pig will enjoy exploring Spain considering the Chinese zodiac travel recommendations. For the affectionate and sweet individuals born in the Year of the Pig, friendly Spain offers architectural beauty, golden beaches and vibrant events.

Places to explore: Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Los Cristianos and Lanzarote.

The best time to visit: April and May. September and October.

How to reach: Alicante Airport orEl Altet Airport and Almería International Airport are the main airports in Spain

