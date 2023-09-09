9 Asian Designers Showcasing At The New York Fashion Week SS24

Of all the fashion weeks that take place each year, it’s arguably the New York Fashion Week that offers the most prominent platform for showcasing new and upcoming talent. All debutants and new-age designers usually present their debut collections in New York, bringing a fresh perspective and a modern touch to the fashion scene. Similarly, the NYFW has been an impactful stage for Asian designers by offering them an avenue for their talent. These designers, boasting the best of the best, bring a blend of cultural influences and youthful designs to the runways, enriching the fashion landscape with their contributions.

As the New York Fashion Week continues to evolve and diversify, Asian designers are playing a crucial role in shaping the future of fashion by introducing new aesthetics and reimagining the meaning of style. Case in point, the highly-anticipated debut of Peter Do as Helmut Lang’s Creative Director.

It’s a new era. #PeterDo will take on a new role as #CreativeDirector of #HelmutLang while maintaining his beloved namesake label. The designer is set to debut his #SS2024 collection at #NYFW. pic.twitter.com/NtaiFfo9Zb — NYFW (@nyfw) May 11, 2023

Not to mention, Asian designers such as Prabal Gurung, Naeem Khan, Jason Wu, Phillip Lim and many more have been showcasing at the NYFW for years now. So, without further ado, let us take a look at all the Asian designers presenting at the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024.

9 Asian designers showcasing at the upcoming New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Peter Do

Peter Do, the recently appointed Creative Director of Helmut Lang, is scheduled to present his inaugural collection at the New York Fashion Week on September 8. Said to be one of the most anticipated and exciting fashion events of 2023, Do’s showcase is part of a larger plan to revive the brand that went under major restructuring in 2018. For the uninitiated, Do is known for his impeccable tailoring and thoughtful design approach through his eponymous label, which is now expected to be seen at Helmut Lang as well.

Born in Biên Hòa, Vietnam, Do embarked on his fashion journey by studying Fashion Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. He gained further recognition as the inaugural recipient of the 2014 LVMH Graduate Prize. His professional experience also includes working in the Ready-to-Wear (RTW) ateliers at Céline and Derek Lam.

Grace Ling

Hailing from Singapore and currently residing in New York City, Grace Ling pursued her education in Fashion Design at both the Parsons School of Design in New York City as well as Central Saint Martins in London. During her academic journey, she gained valuable experience working with renowned fashion labels such as Thom Browne and The Row. Like Do, the designer is set to showcase her latest SS24 collection at the upcoming New York Fashion Week on September 8.

Before specialising in the field of fashion, Ling also delved into sculpturing and performance art, which greatly influenced her approach to fashion. The designer has been involved in modelling since the age of 16, allowing her to gain experience on both sides of the camera. She even had the opportunity to play a role in the 2018 smash hit Crazy Rich Asians.

Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung is a regular at the New York Fashion Week. In fact, the designer has showcased his collection at almost every season of the prestigious fashion week. He is now set to showcase his Spring/Summer 2024 collection on the first day of the NYFW, which is September 8.

After starting his design career in New Delhi, Gurung made a pivotal move to New York to complete his studies at the Parsons School for Design. Following his graduation, Gurung devoted two years to working with Cynthia Rowley’s design and production teams. Shortly thereafter, he moved to the position of Design Director at the renowned fashion house Bill Blass, a position he held for five years. In February 2009, Prabal Gurung introduced his eponymous collection to the fashion world, embodying a philosophy centred around modern luxury and a keen sense of glamour.

Kim Shui

Kim Shui is an emerging designer who draws inspiration from integral aspects of her identity that were once stigmatised, including her cultural heritage and femininity. On September 9 at the NYFW, Shui will continue her fearless celebration of the female form by emphasising the importance of freedom – freedom of living and expressing oneself through a dress.

Notably, the designer has also made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 List and was also invited as a two-time speaker at the Forbes Under 30 Conference. She has collaborated with notable brands such as Jeffrey Campbell, FitBit, Urban Outfitters and Samsung. Her designs have also been embraced by influential celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Solange Knowles, Cardi B and Maye Musk.

Jason Wu

Based in New York City, Jason Wu is a prominent fashion designer whose brand is synonymous with American luxury. Known for his meticulous approach to design and unwavering attention to detail, Wu has established himself as one of the most talented fashion designers of his generation in a relatively short span of time – just over ten years to be precise.

The designer will present his latest collection on September 10 at the New York Fashion Week. The collection will feature his timeless designs as an ode to feminine aesthetics. This isn’t surprising, given that the designer has dressed some of the most influential women in the world. That list includes the likes of former First Lady Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Diane Kruger and Liu Wen, among numerous others.

Phillip Lim

Phillip Lim is another regular at the New York Fashion Week, having made his debut at the iconic fashion week in 2005. For the uninitiated, 3.1 Phillip Lim was conceived through a friendship between its founders, Phillip Lim and Wen Zhou. Both were 31 years old when they launched the brand. Their goal behind launching 3.1 Phillip Lim? To offer an innovative, sophisticated and stylish wardrobe for the contemporary citizen.

Over the years, the brand has expanded to encompass womenswear, menswear, accessories and footwear. It has continually adapted to the ever-changing fashion landscape, maintaining its position as a resilient, independent and competitive leader in both American and global fashion.

On September 10, we will be able to see what Philip Lim has in store for Spring/Summer 2024.

Naeem Khan

Naeem Khan will present his latest collection on September 12 at the New York Fashion Week. An Indian-American designer, he is known for his intricately detailed gowns that have been a highlight at various red carpet-events and award shows.

When the designer decided to start his own fashion line, it quickly found its way to high-end stores of Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue. Since then, his exquisite collections have graced the wardrobes of glamorous women all over the globe, including renowned figures like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Rachel McAdams, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Queen Noor of Jordan and even the elegant Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Bach Mai

Born and raised in Houston, Texas by Vietnamese parents who were immigrants, Bach Mai developed a deep love for fashion, particularly haute couture, while growing up. Having worked at fashion houses like Calvin Klein and Oscar de la Renta, he later relocated to Paris to pursue a master’s degree. His educational experience laid a strong foundation for his career. Subsequently, he ventured into designing for Prabal Gurung before becoming a part of the Maison Margiela team under the leadership of John Galliano.

In 2019, Mai returned to New York with a clear vision – to establish his eponymous brand. Showcasing on September 12 at New York Fashion Week, keep an eye out for the brand’s luxury ready-to-wear and made-to-order collections with a strong emphasis on couture aspirations.

Bibhu Mohapatra

Bibhu Mohapatra has been a notable presence at the New York Fashion Week for several years now. This time, he is set to present his collection on the last day of the fashion week aka September 13.

For those not aware of Bibhu Mohapatra, his collections tend to showcase distinctive styles and a unique creative vision. They often feature a fusion of cultural influences, intricate detailing and luxurious fabrics. In 2008, the designer left his position at J. Mendel to establish his own brand, Bibhu Mohapatra. Since then, he has unveiled numerous lines of high-end women’s clothing, including ready-to-wear, couture and fur collections. His designs have been celebrated for their elegance and sophistication, attracting fashion enthusiasts, critics and celebrities alike.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Peter Do and Prabal Gurung)