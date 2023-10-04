Adidas Drops Spider-Man Sneakers Ahead Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s PS5 Release

As the release of the much-anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes closer, the excitement in the gaming community is palpable. Spidey fans have been treated to a slew of teasers and sneak peeks to keep their enthusiasm high. But what’s got everyone web-slinging with joy is the introduction of the Venom symbiote to the PS5 game.

To mark this moment, there’s already been a Spider-Man 2 PlayStation bundle that has been announced. Now to further amp up the excitement, Adidas is swinging into the action with its latest Adidas x Spider-Man sneakers collection.

Yes, that’s right! Adidas has created a fresh batch of kicks inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This move has made sure that the gaming and sneaker communities are brimming with excitement. So much so that, before the game’s launch on October 20, fans are itching to snag a pair of these cool kicks. If you happen to be one of those fans, here’s a lowdown on the epic Adidas x Spider-Man sneakers.

Adidas Drops Ultra 4D Advanced Shoes inspired by ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’

The Adidas x Spider-Man sneakers are the result of its collaboration with PlayStation and Insomniac Games. The resulting Adidas x Marvel’s Spider-Man Ultra 4D Advanced Men’s Shoes draw inspiration from the moment Venom engulfed Peter Parker’s advanced suit with his symbiote.

And the design? It’s nothing short of spectacular. The upper sports Spidey’s signature red and blue colours, along with Adidas’ trademark white stripes on the sides. While the sole is all black, there’s black mesh over the red and blue sections of the shoe that represents the Venom symbiote taking over.

The announcement by Adidas on social media also didn’t shy away from using Uncle Ben’s iconic quote:

with great power, comes great sneakers 👀🕷️ — adidas (@adidas) October 3, 2023

What else can you expect from the Adidas x Spider-Man collaboration?

The collaboration isn’t just limited to footwear.

Called the Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection, it includes Ultraboost J and Ultra 4D sneakers, the Adizero 12.0 football cleat, stylish sweatshirts and compression tights designed for both gamers and athletes. Not to mention, you can even spot Adidas-branded products within Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 worn by some of the citizens in New York City.

How much will these sneakers cost?

It’s worth noting that in 2020, Miles Morales rocked a pair of black and red Superstars for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales that were made available for sale by Adidas shortly after the PS5 game’s release. Those low-top kicks came with a price tag of USD 90. We can probably expect these sneakers to cost something similar, though some sneaker enthusiasts have been speculating that the Adidas x Spider-Man sneakers could carry an even more premium price tag.

When is the collection going live?

The Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection will go live on October 20. It will be available on the Adidas app, website and at select shops.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/Insomniac Games and Twitter)