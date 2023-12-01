Adidas Sambae Sneakers: How To Get Your Hands On The Reimagined Version Of The Samba Shoes

Adidas is releasing a revamped version of the popular Samba sneakers – the Adidas Sambae. Over the recent years, the three-striped brand has actively focused on reimagining signature sneakers. As classic silhouettes like the Adidas Samoa make a comeback, the prominent German sportswear brand has introduced significant innovations in its latest designs, reshaping the beloved Sambas into a fresh and sizable addition to its lineup.

For those who are new to the world of sneakers, the Samba is an iconic sneaker that has been around since the 1950s. Initially designed as a soccer shoe, the classic design is now a lifestyle sneaker. The best part? Lyst Index’s Year in Fashion 2023 has given Sambas the title of Sneaker of the Year. The distinctive features include a suede toe cap, a T-shaped leather overlay and a gum sole, giving it a timeless and recognisable look.

So, if you are curious to see what Adidas Sambae is like, here is everything to know about the new kicks’ details, colours, pricing details and release date.

Adidas Sambae sneakers pack: What do they look like?

Adidas Sambae sneakers feature a sleek leather upper, a see-through gum rubber sole platform and high-quality embroidered 3-stripes, allowing for a smooth transition from sports to casual wear. Delicate touches like the stitch-and-turn toe cap add an extra element of style.

Sambae sneakers come in four colour options — Classic Core Black, Cloud White, Collegiate Green and Collegiate Red. The compositions of black and white colours mirror the Samba’s original monochrome efforts while green and red add a varsity, preppy look to the brand-new low-top version. These vibrant hues are prominently featured in the shoe’s usual areas, such as the embroidered three-stripe, the tongue and the heel tabs.

The Samba‘s design has undergone several iterations and variations, with different colourways and materials being introduced to cater to changing fashion trends. Despite these changes, the shoe has maintained its popularity and cultural significance, becoming a favourite among sneaker and streetwear enthusiasts. Its versatile style allows it to be worn casually or as part of a sporty ensemble, making it a staple in many wardrobes worldwide.

When are the Adidas Sambae sneakers releasing and where can you buy them?

Priced at USD 110 (HKD 859), Adidas Sambae sneakers drop on 1 December 2023. They are available to shop at the Adidas US website.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Adidas)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is better – Adidas or Nike?

Deciding between Adidas and Nike often comes down to personal preference, as both brands have their strengths and appeal to individuals based on style and comfort.

– What are Adidas shoes famous for?

Adidas shoes are famous for their iconic designs, style and comfort.