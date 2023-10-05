The Best Dressed Male Celebrities At Paris Fashion Week SS 2024

Paris Fashion Week 2024 marked the end of an exhilarating fashion month. While the month might have started off with New Yorkers’ energetic silhouettes, eventually it ended with a bang courtesy of the Parisians and their toned-down signature styles. Staples of Paris Fashion Week like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel, Miu Miu, Loewe, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Valentino and Balmain showcased some truly incredible collections that contributed to ongoing style trends and even birthed new ones.

Women’s Spring-Summer 2024 Show. House Ambassador Felix attended @TWNGhesquiere‘s new collection unveiling at 103 avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris. Watch the full show at https://t.co/KXNAcH5nRO#Felix #LVSS24 #LouisVuitton pic.twitter.com/7cANgzUFsO — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) October 3, 2023

During fashion week, one of the more unique (and effective!) ways for fashion houses to introduce their latest collections is via celebrities and their appointed brand ambassadors. While the attendance of celebrities at fashion shows isn’t uncommon, what makes it more special are the instances when they are styled in a brand’s signature look. Take for instance Felix of Stray Kids, who was recently appointed as Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador and attended its SS 2024 show in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble.

We saw a lot more of this at the Paris Fashion Week SS 2024, with male celebrities, in particular, pulling out no stops to look their fashion-forward best. In case you were wondering which of these were the best-dressed men at Paris Fashion Week SS 2024, here are our top picks.

The best-dressed men at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield at the Valentino show. https://t.co/t8MpnP6iQI — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 1, 2023

Andrew Garfield looked pretty in pink at Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2024 showcase at Paris Fashion Week. The luxury fashion house attracted a star-studded crowd for their event, featuring celebrities dressed in their most recent collection. Sitting with Florence Pugh in the first row, Garfield was seen in a lengthy blazer coat in a rich hue of pink, paired with a burnt orange button-up shirt and grey trousers. Besides Pugh and Garfield, we also spotted Cher, Penn Badgley, Maude Apatow, Usher, Simone Ashley, Paris Hilton and Kris Jenner at Valentino’s showcase.

Felix from Stray Kids

At Louis Vuitton’s SS 2024 showcase, the French fashion house’s celebrity ambassadors were the highlight of the pre-show red carpet.

Stray Kids’ Felix, who was announced as the brand ambassador in August, attended the show in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look. The pop star was dressed in a white blazer and black leather pants, along with heavy chunky boots. His ensemble was further accentuated with accessories like rings and a signature Louis Vuitton monogram handbag. We can’t help but stan!

Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley at the Valentino show. https://t.co/rLXSWgd1Dj — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 1, 2023

Skirts have become a popular style trend among men over the last couple of years and Penn Badgley made a convincing case for it at Valentino’s SS 24 fashion show. The actor truly stepped up his fashion game in a stellar skort-style suit. He complemented it with a crisp white button-down shirt and a slim black tie that was accented with a metallic border.

Usher

Usher, who was recently announced as the headliner of Superbowl 2024, has been everywhere, especially in the world of fashion. During Paris Fashion Week SS 2024, the R&B artist made appearances at showcases from brands like Chanel, Marni, Balenciaga and Valentino. His denim-on-denim look at the Valentino show is a case study on perfecting the trend, particularly when opting for a lighter denim hue. To complete his ensemble, Usher opted for a formal shirt and paired it with a slim black tie.

Robert Pattinson

Like Louis Vuitton, Dior’s SS24 showcase also saw its house ambassadors in attendance at the front row. At the star-studded extravaganza, Robert Pattinson looked quite dapper in an oversized beige suit which he paired with studded brown boots. Pattinson’s attendance here wasn’t surprising since the actor has been the face of Dior Beauty’s fragrance Dior Homme and was also a part of its fragrance campaign. Additionally, the French maison tapped the actor for its Dior Men’s Spring 2023 campaign, with the actor channelling his Bruce Wayne from Christopher Nolan’s Batman.

Mile Phakphum and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat

Thai actors and Dior brand ambassadors Mile Phakphum and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat are known for their laidback, uber-cool style. So, it wasn’t surprising to see them be at their effortlessly fashion-forward best at the Dior SS24 showcase. Phakphum opted for an oversized robe dress and trousers, completing his look with white and black sneakers. On the other hand, Wattanagitiphat went for a sheer top and skirt combo which was brought together with a tweed blazer and black gum boots.

Austin Butler

Austin Butler, YSL Beauty’s global brand ambassador, made a front-row appearance at Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2024 showcase. Seated alongside Blackpink’s Rose, Hailey Bieber and Kate Moss, the Oscar-nominated actor was dressed in a lengthy black pinstriped coat with padded shoulders that was layered over a corresponding double-breasted suit. The Elvis actor also rocked a stubble and accessorised with a sleek gold chain and glossy black boots.

Kim HongJoong

Member of the South Korean boy band Ateez, Kim HongJoong attended Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2024 showcase in an impeccable outfit. Think of his look as rockstar chic meets James Bond.

HoongJoong, who was recently announced as a brand ambassador for Balmain, attended the show wearing a classic white dress shirt tucked into formal trousers and paired with a crocodile-embossed rich leather jacket that made for a bedazzling choice (literally!). Coming to the accessories, the singer opted for signature oversized Balmain sunglasses as well as multiple gold rings and earrings.

Troye Sivan

It feels like Troye Sivan had quite an exciting time at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

The singer made his debut as a model and walked for Miu Miu’s SS 24 runway. Additionally, the singer also managed to pull off stylish front-row ensembles for presentations of other labels like Rabanne and Loewe.

For Loewe’s SS 24 showcase, Sivan was styled in a baby blue sequined half-cropped top that was paired with excellently tailored satin-silk trousers in a violet-indigo shade. However, what brought the look together was a pair of classic black sunglasses that added some Parisian charm to his look.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Florence Pugh, Usher and Sandra Amador)