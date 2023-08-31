J Balvin Flexes The Never-Before-Seen ‘Rio’ Air Jordan 3 Sneakers

With three remarkable sneaker collaborations with the iconic Jordan brand, J Balvin has solidified his spot as a pioneer in bridging the worlds of music and sneaker culture.

As sneakerheads eagerly await the much-anticipated September release of the inaugural J Balvin x Air Jordan 3, the Latino artist has thrown another interesting collab into the mix. During a recent outing with basketball star Jimmy Butler at a public court in New York City, J Balvin was spotted turning heads in a previously unseen version of the Air Jordan 3, intriguingly named ‘Rio.’

This surprise reveal has sent ripples through the sneaker community. The ‘Rio’ variant, while bearing a striking resemblance to his upcoming September collaboration, takes a bold step by transitioning from a white-dominated design to a sleek, all-black aesthetic.

What we know about the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 ‘Rio’

The ‘Rio’ edition of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 collaboration carries a sweet significance as it pays tribute to the artist’s two-year-old son Rio. This forthcoming release boasts a striking all-black design, accentuated by elements of solar flare and total crimson abyss.

The shoe’s core features an elegant black leather base, embellished with tasteful grey elephant print overlays adorning the toe and heels. Notably, it showcases a distinctive multi-colour gradient midsole, accompanied by translucent heel tabs bearing J Balvin’s signature logo.

When can fans expect the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 to drop?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Overtime Kicks (@overtimekicks)

Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 sneakers. Insider sources, including Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, suggest a Summer 2024 launch. The kicks are expected to grace select retailers and Nike’s online platform with an estimated price tag of USD 250.

A one of a kind partnership

J Balvin’s groundbreaking partnership with the esteemed Jordan brand has made history, marking him as the first Latino artist to collaborate with the iconic shoes. His journey with the brand started back in December 2020 when he introduced the vibrant Air Jordan 1 ‘Colores Y Vibras.’ This was followed by the Air Jordan 2 in 2022, and most recently, the Air Jordan 3 ‘Medellín Sunset’ in 2023.

(Header image and feature image courtesy: Instagram/@overtimekicks (Andres Paz), Jimmy Butler)