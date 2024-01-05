Jeremy Allen White Stuns In New Calvin Klein Spring 2024 Campaign

Jeremy Allen White stans, this one is truly for you! Calvin Klein is bringing in the heat with their new fashion campaign starring Jeremy Allen White. The actor takes centre stage in the brand’s upcoming Spring 2024 campaign, captured against the backdrop of New York City.

Following the Calvin Klein tradition, White has bared down to his underwear for the alluring photo session, staying true to the brand’s style and aesthetic.

Jeremy Allen White for Calvin Klein pic.twitter.com/HYebjgjTrh — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 4, 2024

White gained popularity by winning over audiences’ hearts as the enduring Lip Gallagher in Shameless, but his career took a significant shift when he started appearing in The Bear. The actor went on to win a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for portraying his role as Carmy in the Hulu series.

Can’t wait to uncover the rest of the shoot starring Jeremy Allen White for Calvin Klein? Here is what the entire photoshoot and the ad campaign look like. Scroll away!

Calvin Klein x Jeremy Allen White: All about the Spring 2024 campaign

In the Calvin Klein Spring 2024 campaign, the New York native celebrates his hometown by posing in comfortable CK underwear, tops and bottoms. Shot intimately by photographer Mert Alas, The Bear star is modelling CK’s latest Intense Power, Micro Stretch and Micro Mesh styles, alongside the essential Modern Cotton and Cotton Stretch undergarments, all in CK’s iconic black-and-white colour schemed photographs.

White is also lensed on a rooftop with the NYC skyline in the background. In one snap, he is seen munching on an apple, while in another photo, he reclines on a platform with his jeans partially lowered. Another black-and-white photo captures the actor adjusting a pair of black boxer briefs.

Besides the stunning photographs, the CK campaign comes with a 50-second clip, where we can see White jogging up to the rooftop and then shedding down to just his Calvins. Channelling his athletic side, he does a few pull-ups and scales the building before settling onto an orange couch at the top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Behind-the-scenes

In a video interview, White pondered on reconnecting with his origins while filming the campaign in his hometown. He explains, “I grew up here in New York, and getting in last night and going for a walk around the city and seeing everybody out, it was a beautiful night.”

He continues, “People get surprised when I say I still take the train everywhere when I am here. I also ride a fixed-gear bike. I guess that’s a pretty Brooklyn thing these days. That’s how I get around the city mainly on a single-speed fixed-gear.”

Check out the full interview below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Jeremy Allen White and Calvin Klein)