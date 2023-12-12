Louis Vuitton Launches New LV Trainer Sneaker Exclusively For Online Sale

Sneakerheads, attention! Louis Vuitton has unveiled a new online-exclusive footwear — the LV Trainer Sneaker. And, if the name rings a bell, let us tell you why.

When the late Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Men’s ex-creative director first joined the French fashion house he introduced new styles and signature elements. Some of them still play a substantial role in the collections, including the blend of streetwear with formal wear, accessories, sneakers and utilitarian wear. One such pivotal creation was the men’s LV Trainer Sneaker, marking Abloh’s debut runway shoe for the luxury house.

Louis Vuitton Trainer University Blue By Virgil Abloh 💧 pic.twitter.com/QWKbhhAB0A — 👁️ Sneaker Visionz 👁️ (@SneakerVisionz) February 19, 2023

Keeping Abloh’s legacy in mind, the LV Trainer Sneaker has evolved with various colourways and nuanced design elements. This time, the latest release retains the shoe’s distinctive blend of streetwear aesthetics and upscale appeal. However, what sets this version apart is its refreshing use of hues like green, grey, black and white along with subtle hints of beige, marking an entry into new visual territory.

Can’t wait to see what the new trainers look like and cop your pair? Fret not, here is an ultimate guide on the LV Trainer Sneaker detailing, the price and where to shop them.

Louis Vuitton’s LV Trainer Sneaker: Classic design with a modern twist

Image credit: Louis VuittonThis version of Louis Vuitton’s iconic LV Trainer Sneaker combines smooth and textured calf leather with Monogram canvas in an intricate design. Drawing inspiration from classic basketball shoes, this version stands out for its meticulously crafted upper, requiring a seven-hour stitching process per pair.

Its distinctive features include a prominent Monogram Flower on the side, asymmetrical Louis and Vuitton signatures at the rear, adjustable velcro straps and signature LV Initials on the tongue. Crafted in Italy, the sneaker also showcases LV Monogram Flowers on the strap and outsole, boasting a rubber outsole for durability.

What’s the price of Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Sneakers and where can you buy them online?

Louis Vuitton’s digital exclusive LV Trainer Sneaker in green, priced at HKD 11,500, is currently available for sale only on the brand’s website.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton)