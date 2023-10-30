Slam-Dunk Into The 2023 Season With MARKET x NBA Capsule Collection

Basketball enthusiasts are in for a rather exciting drop of fashionable merch this NBA regular season! MARKET, the streetwear brand, has joined forces with the American basketball league for a jaw-dropping apparel collaboration that’ll have fans cheering for their favourite teams like never before.

Freshly dropped in October 2023, the MARKET x NBA collection is no ordinary sports gear. It’s a loving tribute to 14 of the NBA’s elite teams, including the mighty Los Angeles Lakers, the sizzling Miami Heat, the iconic New York Knicks, the valiant Golden State Warriors, the legendary Chicago Bulls, and the dynamic Houston Rockets.

This capsule collection oozes the spirit of the game with elements that are sure to make your heart race.

MARKET x NBA collection: Where hoops meet style

The team-centric collection by the 2016-launched streetwear brand is sporty-chic at its finest and the designs go far beyond flaunting the mere logos. It’s a vibrant ode that encapsulates the essence of the cities they proudly represent. Whether it’s cosy hoodies, stylish t-shirts, or basketball shorts, every piece has been meticulously designed to be an emblem of the team and the town it calls home.

For example, the Los Angeles Lakers’ merchandise is an artistic marriage of vibrant purple and gleaming gold, sprinkled with the iconic palm trees that dot the LA landscape. As you hop over to the other coast, you’ll find the Golden State Warriors’ gear radiating the essence of The Bay in dazzling yellow and gold. And who could overlook the New York Knicks? Their gear is an ode to the heart of New York, featuring glimpses of the majestic Statue of Liberty.

Each piece proudly carries both MARKET‘s sleek branding and the team’s legendary symbols, creating a fashion statement that screams exclusivity. This collection is the ultimate go-to for fans who are kicked about flaunting their team allegiance with style this NBA season.

Where can you shop the MARKET x NBA collection?

The MARKET x NBA collection is now available at Market Studios for you to shop.

Why just cheer for your team when you can sport them in all their glory?

(Hero and feature image courtesy: Instagram/MARKET)