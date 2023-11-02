The McDonald’s x Crocs Collection Is Too Cool To Not Be On Your Holiday Wishlist

Crocs has been on a roll this year, with exciting collaborations like with the technical shoe brand ROA, minimalist menswear label JJJJound and the famous “Shrocks” collab with Shrek under their belt in 2023. While the year is coming to an end, they are only getting started. The footwear brand has collaborated with the global fast-food giant McDonald’s, adding some ‘peri-peri’ to its already hot list of partnerships.

Crocs, known for their unique clogs, mules, sandals and other comfy footwear, announced the collaboration in November 2023. This delectable collection will serve four pairs of colourful and comfy Crocs, all inspired by McDonald’s and its beloved characters.

Well, if you are as hungry as we are to unravel this cool collab, here are the delicious details.

McDonald’s x Crocs collection: A feast for your feet

McDonald’s and Crocs have a new 4-count collab on the way. Y’all lovin’ it? 👀🍔🍟 pic.twitter.com/lGwwCmvssZ — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 30, 2023

This McDonald’s and Crocs collaboration announced recently, features four shoe styles that pay homage to McD’s beloved mascots: Ronald, Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie. Each shoe design bears an element of the distinctive colours of these characters.

The first pair is a classic Ronald McDonald-inspired clog sporting a red and yellow colour scheme that echoes McDonald’s signature hues. The clog dazzles with all-red uppers, contrasting yellow and white accents, and even fry graphics on the insoles.

And who can forget Grimace? This cute character has inspired a unique slide rather than a clog, lined with a plush purple material inside.

Next up is the Hamburglar-inspired clogs boasting white and black stripes, mirroring the character’s unique look, along with yellow soles. The Hamburglar silhouette graces the insoles.

Finally, the Birdie clogs feature bright yellow uppers with vibrant hot pink bow accents on the backstraps, and Birdie herself is silhouetted in pink on the insoles.

What else can you expect from the McDonald’s x Crocs collection?

Just like other Crocs, these McDonald’s clogs and sandals are water-friendly, lightweight, quick-drying and easy to maintain and clean. They’ll likely come in a wide range of sizes, making it easy for everyone to enjoy a slice of the fun. The range will also include their signature charms inspired by McDonald’s mascots.

Yes, Birdie and Hamburglar are getting their dedicated Crocs clog, complete with McDonald’s-themed Jibbitz charms for that personal touch.

When is the Crocs x McDonald’s collection releasing?

While the exact release date isn’t out yet, word on the street is that the Crocs x McDonald’s collection could drop anytime before November 15 – just in time for the Holiday season. As far as the pricing is concerned, be prepared to shell out around USD 70 to USD 75 for these scrumptious shoes.

You can get your hands (or feet) on the collection at select Crocs retailers and online at crocs.com once they are live.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/Crocs and McDonald’s)