Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024 Schedule: All The Dates, Shows And Presentations To Bookmark

If you ask a regular person what season it is, they’ll probably tell you it’s “fall.” But ask a true fashionista, and they won’t hesitate to let you know that it’s officially fashion week!
Yep, this September, the style gods have showered us with a spate of fashion weeks. New York Fashion Week winded up just last week with LUAR’s electrifying Spring/Summer 2024 showcase on September 16, followed by the London Fashion Week which is set to wrap up on September 19. So, what’s next on the fashion roster?
Well, get ready to jet-set to the next fashion capital on our list— the wonderful city of Milan.
The Italian Fashion Council, also known as the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, has unveiled the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 schedule and its impressive lineup of designers. So brace yourself, because this is going to be a fashion party even more epic than the ones we saw in the Big Apple and the Big Smoke.
All About the Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024 schedule
Milan is gearing up to host the crème de la crème of the fashion world, all under one roof. Spread across six fabulous days, Milan Fashion Week SS 2024 promises to be the ultimate stage for unveiling new collections and dazzling debuts starting from September 19 to September 25. Each brand will strut its stuff, showcasing both men’s and women’s Spring/Summer 2024 collections. Right now, as many as 62 brands are ready to showcase on the physical runway, while another five will unleash their digital presentations.
The fashion extravaganza kicks off with a bang, featuring Italian luxury fashion brand Iceberg, followed by the likes of Antonio Marras, Fendi and Diesel, all on the same day (September 20).
While revered names from the industry like Gucci, Versace, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Jil Sander and Giorgio Armani are set to steal the spotlight, exciting newcomers like Avavav, Chiara Boni, Karoline Vitto, Maxivive, The Attico and even the legendary Tom Ford will also be joining the party.
The big debuts at Milan Fashion Week SS 2024
Mark your calendars for some seriously jaw-dropping debuts! On Thursday, September 21, at 9 PM local time (September 22, 3 AM HKT) Peter Hawkings will unveil his inaugural collection as Creative Director of Tom Ford. Meanwhile, Gucci’s new Creative Director, Sabato De Sarno, will make his grand entrance on Friday, September 22, at 3 PM (9 PM HKT).
Tom Ford, the label, was a New York Fashion Week staple, but Tom Ford, the man, cemented his status as a fashion guru in Milan during his Gucci reign. Milan holds a special place in Hawkings’ heart too, as it’s where he kick-started his career as Ford’s right-hand man in 1998. Speaking of Gucci, we can’t wait to see how Sabato De Sarno taps into the house’s iconic archives.
More thrilling showcases await us at Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024
An exciting debut to look forward to? Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini of The Attico. They’ll grace the runway for the first time on September 23 at 6 PM (September 24, 12 AM HKT). This dynamic duo launched their label in 2016, slowly expanding from street-style sizzlers to curating footwear, handbags and even beachwear.
Last but certainly not least, with the backing of Dolce & Gabbana, the Brazilian-born, London-based designer Karoline Vitto will host her inaugural solo runway show on Sunday, September 24, at 11:30 AM (5:30 PM HKT).
Clearly, the upcoming fashion week is primed to offer fresh takes on existing styles, the latest trends and an awe-inspiring showcase of new talents. So, without further ado, here’s the complete schedule for Milan Fashion Week SS 2024.
Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 schedule and dates
Note: These are in local Milan time
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Milano Moda Graduate
CNMI Fashion Hub Opening
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
09:30 am- Iceberg
10:30 am- Antonio Marras
11:15 am- Daniela Gregis
12:00 pm- Budapest Select
13:00 pm- Onitsuka Tiger
14:00 pm- Fendi
15:00 pm- Del Core
16:00 pm- Marco Rambaldi
17:00 pm- Alberta Ferretti
18:00 pm- N°21
19:00 pm- Roberto Cavalli
20:00 pm- Etro
21:00 pm- Diesel
Thursday, September 21, 2023
09:30 am- Max Mara
10:30 am- Genny
11:30 am- Calcaterra
12:30 pm- Anteprima
13:15 pm- Act N°1
14:00 pm- Prada
15:00 pm- MM6 Maison Margiela
16:00 pm- Aigner
16:00 pm- Emporio Armani 1st Show
17:00 pm- Emporio Armani 2nd Show
18:00 pm- Moschino
19:00 pm- Blumarine
20:00 pm- GCDS
21:00 pm- Tom Ford
Friday, September 22, 2023
09:30 am- Tod’s
10:30 am- Cormio
11:30 am- Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini
12:30 pm- Sportmax
14:00 pm- Luisa Beccaria
15:00 pm- Gucci
16:00 pm- MSGM
17:00 pm- Sunnei
18:00 pm- Vivetta
19:30 pm- Versace
20:15 pm- Han Kjøbenhavn
21:00 pm- Boss
Saturday, September 23, 2023
09:30 am- Ferrari
10:30 am- Ermanno Scervino
11:30 am- Ferragamo
12:30 pm- Andreadamo
14:00 pm- Dolce & Gabbana
15:15 pm- Jil Sander
16:15 pm- Missoni
17:00 pm- Bally
18:00 pm- The Attico
19:00 pm- Tokyo James
20:00 pm- Bottega Veneta
21:30 pm- Philipp Plein
Sunday, September 24, 2023
09:30 am- Hui
10:30 am- Chiara Boni La Petite Robe
11:30 am- Karoline Vitto Supported by Dolce&Gabbana
12:30 pm- Luisa Spagnoli
13:15 pm- Maxivive
14:00 pm- Shuting Qiu
15:00 pm- Aniye Records
16:00 pm- Avavav
17:00 pm- Giorgio Armani
18:00 pm- Francesca Liberatore
Note: The 2024 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards are scheduled to take place on the 24th as well.
Monday, September 25, 2023 (All the digital presentations at MFW 2024)
10:00 am- Pillings
10:30 am- Guido Vera
11:00 am- Maison Nencioni
11:30 am- Phan Dang Hoang
12:00 pm- Laura Biagiotti
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What are the dates for Milan Fashion Week SS 2024?
The Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 commences on September 19 and will go on till September 25, 2023.
(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Milan Fashion Week)