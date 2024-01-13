New York Fashion Week 2024 Schedule: All The Presentations And Dates To Bookmark

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has unveiled the New York Fashion Week 2024 schedule. Set to take place from 9 to 14 February, the fashion week will offer both physical and digital presentations, with over 70 designers and brands displaying their latest collections.

Commenting about the upcoming fashion week, Steven Kolb, CFDA’s CEO explains, “For the upcoming season, we continue to build on New York Fashion Week’s unique strengths, from new and emerging designers to established and international brands and diverse voices who are defining global fashion creativity.”

“In addition, we are proud to continue and grow the CFDA NYFW Travel Fund, bringing more international editors to New York, allowing them to build meaningful relationships with American designers, and supporting American fashion on a global level.”

If you are curious to know when your favourite designers are presenting their collections, here is the full schedule of all the exciting showcases taking place at the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 season.

What to expect from the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024

The schedule consists of 70 brands, including established names such as Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Area, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Gabriela Hearst, Eckhaus Latta, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch and the 2023 CFDA designers of the year in both womenswear, Khaite and menswear, Willy Chavarria.

On the first day, Peter Do will kickstart the Fall/Winter 2024 season by presenting his second collection for Helmut Lang. Additionally, Thom Browne will be making his comeback to the New York schedule, concluding the fashion-filled lineup on the last day.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin will be presenting his eponymous brand outside of Paris for the first time on 11 February. The designer stepped down from his position as the creative director of Ann Demeulemeester in May 2023. Christian Cowan, who showcased his last collection in Paris, is returning to the CFDA’s official calendar, along with other designers and brands including Monse, Lafayette 148, Libertine and Delpozo.

New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 schedule and dates

Note: The schedule is in New York local time

9 February 2024

12 pm: Helmut Lang

1 pm: Libertine

3 pm: Collina Strada

4 pm: 3.1 Phillip Lim

5 pm: Prabal Gurung

7 pm: Kim Shui

9 pm: Bach Mai

1o February 2024

11 am: Badgley Mischka

12 pm: Proenza Schouler

1 pm: Cucculelli Shaheen

3 pm: Lapointe

4 pm: Alice + Olivia

5 pm: Anna Sui

7 pm: Khaite

9 pm: The Blonds

11 February 2024

10 am: Ulla Johnson

11 am: Altuzarra

1 pm: Sandy Liang

2 pm: Jason Wu

3 pm: Area

6 pm: Theophilio

8 pm: Ludovic De Saint Sernin

12 February 2024

10 am: Carolina Herrera

12 pm: Naeem Khan

1 pm: Aknvas

2 pm: Coach

3 pm: Pamela Roland

5 pm: Jane Wade

6 pm: Puppets and Puppets

8 pm: Tory Burch

9 pm: LaQuan Smith

13 February 2024

10 am: Meruert Tolegen

12 pm: Gabriela Hearst

4 pm: Michael Kors

5 pm: Wiederhoeft

8 pm: Batsheva

14 February 2024

9 am: Alejandra Alonso Rojas

11 am: Brandon Maxwell

12 pm: Lou Dallas

2 pm: Bezva

4 pm: Frederick Anderson

5 pm: Thom Brown

