Nike Drops NBA 2023-2024 Season City Edition Jerseys For Lakers, Knicks And Other Teams

As things heat up in the 2023-24 season, the Nike x NBA uniforms are finally here. Entering its seventh year of collaboration, the sports giant has taken things up a notch by unveiling a remarkable series of 30 new City Edition jerseys.

Over the years, the partnership between Nike and the NBA has continuously evolved to bring the essence of the cities onto the basketball jerseys. This new collection enhances the experience by highlighting the aspects of the court, the community and the culture, drawing inspiration from the distinctive history and heritage of each franchise.

The 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms are HERE – which represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique – honoring the inherent bond between, court, community and culture. 🛒 SHOP NOW ➡️ https://t.co/ESXgztkQ8e pic.twitter.com/gUpxRk6CCf — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2023

In case you are wondering what the Nike x NBA City Edition jerseys look like and where to get your hands on them, read all about the latest launch.

What does the NBA x Nike City Edition 2023-2024 jersey collection look like?

One of the major elements that sets the City Edition jerseys apart from the traditional Home and Away jerseys are the intricate details that showcase each team’s past, present and future. Some noteworthy examples include the El Valle design inspired by lowriders for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit’s homage to the late Coach Chuck Daly and Miami’s celebration of the Heat Culture.

Whereas, the Brooklyn Nets collaborated with local artist and devoted fan KAWS, and their City Edition jersey reflects this partnership. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks uniform draws inspiration from North Texas native, singer-songwriter Leon Bridges and the champions, the Denver Nuggets, feature a ‘5280’ wordmark across the chest. It represents the city’s altitude.

In addition to the jerseys, Nike has also designed basketball courts specifically for the In-Season NBA tournament, which are colour-coordinated to match the jerseys.

These fresh City Edition uniforms will make their debut during the inaugural NBA In-Season tournament on November 3. The first on-court appearances will be in the Knicks/Bucks game followed by the Nuggets/Mavericks match.

Where to buy the Nike x NBA City Edition jerseys?

All the Nike x NBA City Edition 2023/2024 jerseys are now available for purchase, and you can shop them on the NBA’s online store, Nike’s website and at various select retailers worldwide.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy NBA and Instagram/ NBA)