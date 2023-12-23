Paris Fashion Week Men’s Fall 2024 Schedule: All The Dates, Shows And Presentations To Bookmark

Mark your fashion calendars as the first sartorial celebration of the new year — Paris Fashion Week Men’s Fall 2024 is approaching amid an air of anticipation. This big fashion party promises to be a melting pot of creativity, style and cutting-edge trends.

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has unveiled the provisional schedule for Paris Fashion Week 2024, revealing 74 notable fashion houses that are set to showcase their fall 2024 collections over six days, transforming the city into a global stage for fashion innovation.

To ensure you’re in the front row for every captivating moment of glamour and runway magic, here’s your exclusive guide to the complete dates and schedule for this upcoming style spectacle.

All about Paris Fashion Week Men’s Fall Winter 2024

Running from 16 to 21 January, Paris Fashion Week FW 2024’s packed schedule promises six days of unparalleled elegance and style. With 74 brands poised to grace the runway, a select few opting for digital presentations, and the return of fashion powerhouses Balmain and Valentino, this edition is set to redefine the boundaries of men’s fashion.

Iconic Parisian venues will host a multitude of runway shows, featuring not only established names like Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton but also presentations from emerging talents.

Amongst other key highlights to watch out for is the big comeback of Balmain and Valentino. Absent since the pandemic’s onset in 2020, the two legendary fashion houses will make a grand return on 20 January.

What else is there on the roster of the Paris Fashion Week Men’s FW 2024?

Look out for LVMH Prize finalist Burç Akyol opening the calendar on January 16, Pharrell unveiling his third collection for Louis Vuitton, and Givenchy bidding farewell to Matthew M. Williams on January 17.

The calendar is brimming with prominent names like Berluti, Acne Studios, Wales Bonner, Rick Owens, Dior Homme, LOEWE, and many others. The grand finale on 21 January will be brought to you by GMBH at 7 p.m. CET.

Beyond the runway

Paris Fashion Week isn’t just about the runway; it’s an immersive experience. In addition to runway shows, attendees can indulge in exhibitions, pop-up shops and glamorous after-parties where rubbing shoulders with the fashion elite is practically a given.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s Fall Winter 2024 complete schedule

Here’s your roadmap to the fashion event of the year.

Note: The schedule is in local Paris time

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Meta Campania Collective: 16:00 – 18:30

Burc Akyol: 16:30

Kidill: 17:00 – 19:30

Valette Studio: 17:30 – 20:00

Auralee: 18:00

Louis Vuitton: 20:00

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Berluti: 09:00 – 18:00

Botter: 10:00

Acne Studios: 11:00 – 18:00

Lemaire: 11:30

Solid Homme: 12:30 – 15:30

EGONLAB.: 13:00

4Sdesigns: 14:00 – 16:30

Givenchy: 14:30

Walter Van Beirendonck: 16:00

Blue marble: 17:00

Airei: 17:30 – 20:00

Wales Bonner: 18:30

Jeanne Friot: 19:00 – 21:30

LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi: 20:00

Thursday, January 18, 2024

OUEST Paris: 09:30 – 12:00

Rick Owens: 10:00

Feng Chen Wang: 10:30 – 13:00

Issey Miyake: 12:30

Rains: 13:00 – 15:30

Sean Suen: 13:30

Isabel Marant: 15:00 – 19:00

Hed Mayner: 15:00

Lazoschmidl: 16:00 – 19:00

Amiri: 16:30

Sulvam: 17:00 – 19:30

Yohji Yamamoto: 17:30

System: 18:00 – 20:30

Dries Van Noten: 19:00

Fursac: 19:30 – 22:00

AMI – Alexandre Mattiussi: 20:30

Friday, January 19, 2023

Junya Watanabe Man: 10:00

Ungaro: 10:00 – 18:00

Paul Smith: 11:30

C.R.E.O.L.E: 12:00 – 14:30

Juun.j: 13:00

Space Programme: 14:00 – 16:30

Dior Homme: 14:30

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro: 16:00

Youths in Balaclava: 16:30 – 19:00

Comme des Garçons Homme Plus: 17:00

Songzio: 17:30 – 20:00

Officine Generale: 18:30

Kenzo: 20:30

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Undercover: 10:00 – 19:00

Kiko Kostadinov: 10:30

Ernest W. Baker: 11:00 – 13:30

Loewe: 12:00

Kolor: 13:30

Mr. Saturday: 14:00 – 16:30

Hermès: 15:00

Sankuanz: 16:00 – 18:30

Kidsuper: 16:30

Steven Passaro: 17:30 – 20:00

Valentino: 18:00

White Mountaineering: 19:00

Balmain Homme: 20:30

Sunday, January 21, 2024

TAAKK: 10:00

Winnie: 11:30

AMC – Aldo Maria Camillo: 12:00 – 14:30

Wooyoungmi: 13:00

Namesake: 14:00 – 17:00

Sacai: 14:30

Kartik Research: 15:00 – 17:30

Ziggy Chen: 16:00

Bed J.W Ford: 16:30 – 19:00

Doublet: 17:30

Rhude: 18:00 – 20:30

GMBH: 19:00

So, there you have it guys, the entire schedule of Paris Fashion Week Men’s Fall/Winter 2024. You can also check out the full calendar on the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode’s website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the dates for Paris Fashion Week FW 2024?

The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 commences on January 16 and will go on till January 21, 2024.