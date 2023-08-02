Ralph Lauren And Fortnite Collaborate To Offer A Real Version Of The Latter’s Iconic Digital Boot

Who doesn’t love a collaboration between the worlds of fashion and gaming? Especially when it’s Ralph Lauren and Fortnite collaborating again for an exciting project?

In October 2022, the popular online game and the New York-based fashion label joined forces to create a unique ‘phygital’ fashion collection titled Polo Stadium Collection. This exclusive release included clothing items available both within the game and in real life. The Polo Stadium Collection was inspired by Ralph Lauren’s iconic 1992 Stadium collection that blended elements of auto-racing and aviation with its fashion line. Now, the fashion label is further strengthening its collaboration with Fortnite by introducing a new interactive branded realm called Race to Greatness. The best part about this immersive world is that gamers and fashion enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to get their hands on the iconic Ralph Lauren boots.

So, without further ado, here’s deep diving into the new Ralph Lauren x Fortnite collaboration and how you can get your hands (or rather feet) on it.

What to expect from Ralph Lauren x Fortnite’s ‘Race to Greatness’ immersive world

Within Race to Greatness, players and gamers can explore and engage with various cool new elements, including the exclusive Polo x Fortnite P-Wing Boots, which will be available for purchase.

The Ralph Lauren boots stand out in the gaming stills released due to their striking and eye-catching colour combination of black, red and white. Additionally, the inclusion of the ‘1992’ text along the side of the boot pays homage to the original collection’s release year, thereby adding a touch of nostalgia to the design. Upon closer inspection, you can notice the midsole featuring moulded fins, which draw inspiration from the jet pack glider used in the first Polo Stadium Collection digital outfit. This innovative detail adds a unique and futuristic element to the boots, further enhancing their appeal to gamers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

What is the price of the Ralph Lauren x Fortnite boots?

The Fortnite boots by Ralph Lauren are an exclusive and limited-edition item, with only 300 pairs available for purchase. Priced at USD 250, these boots are likely to be sought after by both collectors and fans.

For those who missed out on last year’s Polo Stadium Collection, there is more good news! The collection’s apparel and cosmetics will be re-released in the Fortnite Item Shop for the first two weeks of August.

Ralph Lauren x Fortnite: When is the ‘Race to Greatness’ immersive world launching?

Ralph Lauren and Fortnite’s immersive world Race to Greatness is launching on August 3, 2023. To celebrate the launch, Ralph Lauren has organised a global event which will be live-streamed exclusively on Twitch.

During the live stream, viewers can engage with top gamers, enjoy feature interviews and even participate in various games and challenges alongside streamers and e-sports stars.

What other brands has ‘Fortnite’ collaborated with in the past?

Partnering with high fashion brands isn’t new for Fortnite. Over the years, the popular video game has joined hands with brands such as Balenciaga, BLVCK Paris, Moncler, Nike, Adidas, Ferrari, LVMH and many others.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Ralph Lauren)