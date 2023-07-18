Bally Announces Roy Wang As Their New Global Brand Ambassador

Bally has announced its new global brand ambassador, and it’s none other than Chinese actor and singer Roy Wang.

Given his immense social media following on Instagram (he currently has over 1.2 million followers!), Wang’s widespread popularity is projected to attract new generations of customers to Bally, especially his dedicated Gen Z fan base. It seems like Bally has a well-established plan for generating business from the younger generations, a plan that might gain more traction after Wang’s inclusion.

Known for its high-quality craftsmanship and iconic designs, Bally is a premium brand that offers a variety of products such as shoes, leather goods, ready-to-wear clothing and accessories. Mainly, the brand has been hailed for its fine leather artisanship with a focus on using rich materials and traditional techniques.

More about Roy Wang’s selection as Bally’s brand ambassador

The actor will now be the face of the luxury label’s Autumn 2023 advertising campaign, which was shot in Switzerland. During his time there, he had the opportunity to visit Villa Heleneum, which serves as the residence for the Bally Foundation dedicated to art and culture. In addition, Wang will make appearances in various regional festive campaigns, including those for Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year.

Bally’s CEO, Nicolas Girotto, expressed that Wang’s diverse career and contemporary fashion sense align seamlessly with the luxury label’s values. Girotto said,

“The versatility of his multidisciplinary career, coupled with his social engagement and modern sense of style, perfectly match Bally’s pioneering spirit and values.”

Similarly, in Wang’s own statement, he described Bally as

“a brand with such a rich history that combines heritage and innovation to uniquely represent Swiss luxury.”

Who is Roy Wang?

Born in 2000, Wang gained popularity through his involvement in TFBoys, along with Karry Wang and Jackson Yee. The group quickly became a popular trio among Chinese youth and is now seen as a major part of Chinese pop culture. Aside from his music career, Roy Wang has also appeared in several television dramas and films, including So Long, My Son, The Treasure, Game Of Shark, Finding Soul and Trump Card which showcased his versatility as an actor who can take on roles in different genres.

In 2017, Wang was recognised by Time magazine as one of the 30 Most Influential Teens. Since 2018, he has been serving as a UNICEF ambassador, using his platform to advocate for children’s rights and well-being. Additionally, Wang established the Yuan Foundation, a charitable organisation dedicated to assisting the elderly and children in need.

Meanwhile, Bally is also set for its new creative director Simone Bellotti to debut his first collection for the brand, which will be showcased during the upcoming Milan Fashion Week in September.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Bally)