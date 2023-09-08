Spotify And CFDA Set To Kickstart New York Fashion Week With An Official Playlist

Fashion Week has arrived in New York City and everyone is quite excited about it, including Spotify! To kickstart the first fashion week of September, the music streaming platform has teamed up with the Council Of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to unveil the first Official New York Fashion Week Playlist.

Literally need more than 4 photos in this carousel because the #Luar #NYFW runway was 🔥🔥 Congratulations @raulzepol on an incredible close-out for the season and your #LVMHPrize semi-finalist placement for @LUAR. 📷: @gettyimages pic.twitter.com/Xh1oARxyX5 — NYFW (@nyfw) February 17, 2023

Spotify is set to introduce a fresh in-app feature dubbed The Soundtrack Behind the Runway. This feature will let emerging and established designers, as well as creative directors, curate playlists that will serve as the backdrop for the upcoming fall fashion week.

What is Spotify’s New York Fashion Week Playlist all about?

This collaboration between Spotify and CFDA is a celebration of the dynamic creative scene at the heart of New York City, where fashion and music converge. The playlist includes contributions from renowned names such as Khaite, Mara Hoffman, Alice + Olivia and Caroline Herrera. It also features tracks that have been a source of inspiration for designers like ET OCHS, Kim Shui and STAUD.

Speaking about the relationship between music and fashion that comes to life every year during fashion month, Dustee Jenkins, the Chief Public Affairs Officer of Spotify, explains,

“Whether it’s inspiring collections or soundtracking runway walks, music is the backdrop for so many of fashion’s biggest moments—and we have over 630,000 fashion-related playlists on Spotify to prove it. That feels especially true here in New York, where fashion is the second-largest industry and where Spotify has its largest global office. We’re so excited to bring all of this magic together in our Official Playlist of New York Fashion Week.”

For those in New York, you’d be able to experience the music that fuels inspirations for the runway thanks to Spotify’s Times Square billboard. This eye-catching billboard will include a QR code that will allow listeners to directly access the playlist.

Steven Kolb, CEO of CFDA, also emphasised the significant role music plays in the creative process of designers, particularly in the context of fashion shows. He further expressed excitement about the collaboration between CFDA and Spotify for the Official Playlist of New York Fashion Week, which will extend the enthusiasm for American fashion to audiences worldwide.

Where can you listen to Spotify’s fashion playlist?

Spofity’s New York Fashion Week playlist will be available to stream on their app as well as through Spotify web. The playlist consists of interesting music such as ‘PURE/HONEY’ by Beyonce, ‘Anti-Hero’ ft. Bleachers by Taylor Swift, ‘Pretty in Possible’ by Caroline Polachek, ‘Kill Bill’ by SZA, ‘Pride’ by Kendrick Lamar and ‘I’m Just Ken’ by Ryan Gosling from the Barbie movie soundtrack, among others.

As of now, the Spotify fashion playlist comprises a total of 107 songs. It’s highly possible that the playlist will get updated with other songs used during the runway showcases once the New York Fashion Week actually commences.

You can access the Spotify playlist below:

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/NYFW)