Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ Nike Dunks Are A Special Treat From The Shoe Factory

Nike’s sneaker collaborations just got a healthy dose of Hollywood glamour courtesy of heartthrob Timothée Chalamet teaming up with the brand for a pair of limited edition Wonka Nike Dunk Low.

As part of the movie’s promotions, the newest Willy Wonka on the block has designed a custom pair of Nike Dunks for the movie. And guess what? There are only five pairs up for grabs! Sounds familiar? Well, that’s because the number of available shoes is an homage to the movies, where only five golden tickets were available for Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

It’s important to note that these are the second Willy Wonka-themed Nike sneakers to be released (and the first with official ties to the movie).

In 2005, Nike SB released its ‘Oompa Loompa’ SB Dunk Low that mimicked the appearance of Wonka’s tiny minions. Even Chalamet confessed in an interview with Complex that it’s been “almost impossible” to track down a pair of the 2005 sneakers.

In the same interview, the Call Me by Your Name star also spoke about how he went to the Nike WHQ in Beaverton to whip up some Wonka-inspired magic.

So, if you’re interested in these limited-edition Nike Wonka sneakers, here’s everything you should know about these customised beauties.

What we know about the Timothée Chalamet ‘Wonka’ special Nike Dunk Low sneakers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

The kicks mimic the vibrant hues of Wonka’s jacket, complete with a plush velvet tongue mirroring the coat’s coolness. Not to mention, Nike’s usual tag on the tongue has also been replaced with a slick Wonka ‘W’. In another impressive detail, the heel tab showcases the candy clouds from the movie. Tying it all together is a white midsole and chocolate brown outsole. What’s not to love?

Chalamet didn’t just bring ideas when he visited the Nike WHQ, he lugged along the actual jacket from the movie, ensuring every stitch of the limited-edition sneakers screamed Wonka.

Pay close attention to the packaging and you will find a fancy velvet dustbag and a custom wooden box – a sneakerhead’s dream.

“It’s like nothing I’ve seen before,” Chalamet told Complex. “I had no clue how it would turn out, but they nailed it.”

So, how does one bag a pair of the ‘Wonka’ Nike Dunk Low sneakers?

Before Wonka hits theatres in the US on December 15, there’s a chance for five lucky fans to snag a pair of these cool limited-edition sneakers in a special giveaway.

Unfortunately, the giveaway is for folks in the United States only. The rest of us? Well, we’ll just have to imagine the sweetness.

For those in the US, all you need to do is whip up a one-minute video showing off your Willy Wonka-inspired vibes on Instagram. Toss in the hashtag magic – #WonkaPureImaginationContest – and you may be one of the five lucky people to be the proud owners of the new Wonka Nike Dunk Low sneakers.

For all the deets and rules, click here.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Instagram/Timothée Chalamet and Wonka Movie)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When will Wonka be released?

Wonka is scheduled to be released in the United Kingdom on December 8 and in the United States on December 15.

– Which are the rarest Nike Dunks?

Nike Dunk High LE ‘WU-TANG’ – 1999, Futura x Nike SB Dunk High ‘FLOM’ – 2005, Nike Dunk City Series – ‘London’, ‘Paris’, ‘Tokyo’, NYC’ and Nike SB Dunk Low ‘What The Dunk’ – 2007 are some of the rarest Nike Dunks to have existed.