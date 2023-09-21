Uniqlo Unveils ‘Uniqlo U’ Fall/Winter 2023 Collection

Just in time for the fall season, Uniqlo has announced its upcoming Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Titled Uniqlo U, the Fall/Winter collection has been designed by Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire and the label’s R&D team in Paris.

#UniqloU Fall/Winter 2023 Collection Launches on October 5th. “Warmth Speaks Volume”

Uniqlo U FW23 is a collection of easy, chic, elevated utilitarian staples.

Preview the collection here! https://t.co/0RKkHH83U0 pic.twitter.com/jp2EjffKtu — UNIQLO (@UniqloUSA) September 19, 2023

The latest Uniqlo U collection introduces a range of utilitarian essentials that effortlessly blend comfort, sophistication and refinement. In case you are wondering what the Fall/Winter 2023 collection is all about, here is a sneak peek of the upcoming launch.

What is the ‘Uniqlo U’ Fall/Winter 2023 collection about?

Christophe Lemaire, the creative force behind this collection, has summarised the Uniqlo U collection in the following words – “to make clothes that are like good friends – nothing that constrains you”.

To that effect, the new collection presents an elegant interpretation of LifeWear which, when combined with exquisite hues and refined outlines, brings an air of uncomplicated chic to your fall/winter wardrobe.

Within this collection, you will discover pieces for colder months that will balance functionality and comfort. Think offerings like padded coats, lambswool knits, snug flannel and fleece pieces carefully designed to keep you warm and cosy. Additionally, the combination of soft and loose silhouettes with clean lines offers genderless styles, providing a sense of fashion freedom. Coming to the colour palette, the new collection features rustic shades as well as classic colours like brown, beige, charcoal grey and off-white.

For men, the Uniqlo U collection offers padded single-breasted coats and short-length padded puffer jackets – silhouettes that drape the body in a relaxed fit. Some other key pieces include basic t-shirts, overshirts, utilitarian trousers, turtleneck knits and flannel shirts. Coming to the accessories, the classic drawstring TikTok viral bag returns in a smaller size, alongside a straightforward yet practical backpack and a casual mini messenger bag.

When will the ‘Uniqlo U’ Fall/Winter 2023 collection come out?

Uniqlo’s Uniqlo U Fall/Winter 2023 collection is set to release globally on October 6. You can shop for it online as well as at its physical stores.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Uniqlo)