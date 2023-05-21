Best Egg Tart In Hong Kong: 7 Places Serving The Most Delicious Variants Of The Dessert

There’s no passing off this classic Hong Kong snack: the gloriously golden egg tarts. You can’t flip through a Hong Kong guide without spotting some passage dedicated to this classic treat. It’s a palm-sized, miniature pastry that many Hongkongers love.
The egg tart sits high above the list of other Hong Kong pastry greats: pineapple bun, Wife’s Biscuit and cocktail bun, to name a few. It originated during the 1940s as a revamped take on the Western custard tart by Chinese bakeries. Today, there are different varieties that you can find all over Hong Kong.
It’s a simple judge for the archetypal egg tart: a silky, creamy, custardy centre with a golden, crisp shell. Be it the crumbly shortcrust or the flaky puff pastry, the sweet treats come with a hint of buttery savouriness. Here in Hong Kong, there’s always a bakery or bing sutt or local cha chaan teng serving some version of the snack. Whether the inexpensive bakes or more indulgent outlets like Bakehouse, you’ll find a delicious little treat while out and about in the city.
Save this list of places offering the best egg tarts in the city.
The best egg tarts in Hong Kong you need to try!
It’s not a traditional Chinese egg tart but Bakehouse’s little sourdough egg tarts are a well-known citywide favourite. Just look at the long, unending queues as solid proof. Swiss baker-founder Grégoire Michaud tweaks the classic recipe with a sourdough crust, the same dough used to make their croissants, to add an additional tang to your usual bite. There’s no need for introduction or explanation, but should you wish to be reminded of these tasty treasures: they’re flaky and buttery with the silkiest, smoothest, caramelised centre. Hurry, Google the nearest Bakehouse near you now.
Image credit: bakehousehk/Instagram
There are currently nine locations of Tai Cheong Bakery across Hong Kong, which is also a proven testament to their success which began 60 years ago around 1954. Self-described as the creator of the shortcrust pastry egg tart, their golden-yellow treats are sweet with a buttery, crumbly exterior. Get a side of their Chinese doughnut, or “sha yung” (沙翁) while you’re here, also a reputed favourite of the venue.
Homegrown bakery Door Door has been in the neighbourhood for over 40 years. It is enthusiastically loved for its wide rota of baked goods, including nougats, cookies, coconut tarts and especially egg tarts. Made in both traditional and Portuguese styles, you can always count on a freshly baked batch at Door Door considering their speedy sell-outs. When you get your hands on one, expect a warm, creamy yolk-yellow centre and extra flakiness around the edges.
Image credit: Mavis Lam/TripAdvisor
Puff pastry enthusiasts will maintain that the puff pastry egg tart is the superior version of the lot. They will go ahead to say that the best puff pastry egg tart you will find in Hong Kong belongs to Honolulu Coffee Shop. It is a nostalgic, 1940s-founded traditional Western-style Cafe. Best known for egg tarts that are made with 192 layers of puff pastry, it cradles a sweet, smooth egg custard within its flaky casing for a perfectly satisfying bite.
Image credit: Honolulu-Coffee-Shop-Wanchai/Facebook
With a name like Queen Sophie, you can count on the egg tarts here to be a royally indulgent bite. This is also credited to the talented on-site pastry chef who insists on a premium list of ingredients which includes local flour and French butter. The egg tarts here are handmade, following traditional baking techniques originating from the 1970s. This involves rolling, folding and stretching 368 layers of puff pastry dough for an extra flaky, extra buttery shell.
Image credit: queensophiehk/Instagram
The detour to Cheung Sha Wan will be all worth it when it involves a pit stop at Sun Wah Cafe. It is a traditional cha chaan teng that has been cooking up all the Hong Kong classics like satay beef instant noodles and soupy macaroni for the last 50 years. Just adjacent to the storefront is their in-house bakery, where the golden trays of egg tarts make their grand appearance. Expect a sweet creamy filling with a crisp shell famously made with 192 layers of flaky puff pastry. They only make 100 tarts daily, so arrive before 11 am to avoid disappointment.
Image credit: Daniel Wong/Pinterest
This family-run cha chaan teng in Cheung Sha Wan might be under the radar, but it still deserves a little part of your itinerary. Famous amongst locals for serving one of the best puff pastry egg tarts in Hong Kong, this time-tested establishment sees a thick flaky crust, thanks to its unique mix of both puff pastry dough and water dough that’s been masterfully layered and baked. Within, a rich egg custard mixture awaits, perfect with an equally indulgent cup of Hong Kong milk tea.
Image credit: Huntingfoowithme/Openrice
Hero image credit: sophiebakeryhk/Instagram, featured image credit: Tai Cheong Bakery
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong