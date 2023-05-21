Best Egg Tart In Hong Kong: 7 Places Serving The Most Delicious Variants Of The Dessert

There’s no passing off this classic Hong Kong snack: the gloriously golden egg tarts. You can’t flip through a Hong Kong guide without spotting some passage dedicated to this classic treat. It’s a palm-sized, miniature pastry that many Hongkongers love.

The egg tart sits high above the list of other Hong Kong pastry greats: pineapple bun, Wife’s Biscuit and cocktail bun, to name a few. It originated during the 1940s as a revamped take on the Western custard tart by Chinese bakeries. Today, there are different varieties that you can find all over Hong Kong.

It’s a simple judge for the archetypal egg tart: a silky, creamy, custardy centre with a golden, crisp shell. Be it the crumbly shortcrust or the flaky puff pastry, the sweet treats come with a hint of buttery savouriness. Here in Hong Kong, there’s always a bakery or bing sutt or local cha chaan teng serving some version of the snack. Whether the inexpensive bakes or more indulgent outlets like Bakehouse, you’ll find a delicious little treat while out and about in the city.

Save this list of places offering the best egg tarts in the city.

The best egg tarts in Hong Kong you need to try!