Hong Kong's Best Cake Shops: 10 Dessert Spots To Bookmark
Hong Kong's Best Cake Shops: 10 Dessert Spots To Bookmark

By Tania Tarafdar, May 13 2023 12:00 pm

We are spoilt for choice when it comes to fancy desserts and decadent afternoon teas. But, a slice of cake is all it takes to send us to cloud nine. Bakeries thrive in Hong Kong as much as the speciality coffee roasters and craft distillers, and as such, we’re awash with incredible cake shops in Hong Kong. When it comes to cakes and pastries, Hong Kong has always had a plethora of options. From iconic patisseries serving classic tarts to newly-opened delis whipping up innovative goodies, Hong Kong is rife with cake shops to satisfy all your cravings.

Whether you are looking to celebrate a special occasion or are craving a Sunday morning sweet treat, where do you go for a slice of cake that will send your taste buds to pillowy, sugary heaven? Which cake shop do you hit when searching for that freshest plum cake?

Deliberating which of the best cake shops in Hong Kong to visit for your sweet cravings is a pretty tiresome affair. Moreover, the fear of disappointment of having to settle for a mediocre cake is real. So to save you trawling on social media and Google to find the best cake shops, offering you everything from brownies to chocolate pralines, we’ve compiled a definitive list of the best Hong Kong cake shops.

Wedding cakes. Birthday cakes. Mother’s Day cakes. Cheesecake. We sift through the best bakeries. Don’t worry – the ideal cake is not a myth. But if you want to stay in denial about the calories you’re consuming, go right ahead. Here are ten of the most delicious places in Hong Kong to grab that perfect cake with jam, sponge and icing you like! These bakeries suit your mood and appetite. Save the list.

Here are the best cake shops in Hong Kong

01
The Cakery
The Cakery
Shop 303, Landmark, Central, Hong Kong
Visit here
+852 6683 3833

Want to enjoy a lip-smacking cake guilt-free? Enter The Cakery, the city’s first “health-conscious bakery”. What sets it apart is how it caters to those with dietary preferences with his tasteful delights. So, whether you prefer plant-based, gluten-free, sugar-free, or dairy-free cakes, The Cakery has contemporary creations that are perfect. Among its signature products, you can’t miss the Pandan Mochi Cotton cake, which combines pandan with spongy chiffon. We won’t be surprised if you come back for a second slice.

02
Butter Cake Shop
Butter Cake Shop
The Soho, 34B Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong
Visit here
+852 2810 0660

At Butter Cake Shop, you can tuck into hearty American cakes. Think triple chocolate, red velvet, carrot, blueberry crumble, and banana cream cakes. Every fan of Butter knows that the cakes are made extra sweet. But that’s also how it got its cult following. Need we list more reasons to love their cakes? Just drop by and relish the feed you deserve.

Image credits: buttercakeshophk/Instagram

03
Soulgood Bakery
Soulgood Bakery
B201-39, B2 Floor, K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Visit here
+852 9827 0511

Soulgood Bakery crafts cakes and baked goods perfect for any celebration. Their menu includes cakes and tarts, but the cheesecakes here are to die for! Their Creme Brulee Taro Cheesecake, Cookies and Cream Basque Burnt Cheesecake, and White Chocolate Strawberry Basque Burnt Cheesecake are must-tries. Their cheesecakes are tailor-made for capping off a lazy weekend brunch.

Image credits: soulgood.bakery/Instagram

04
Dalloyau
Dalloyau
Shop 2028, L2, ifc Mall, 1 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong
Visit here
+852 3185 8390

Dalloyau’s story starts as early as 1682 when Charles Dalloyau became a baker for Charles XIV at the Chantilly Castle. Dalloyau is well-loved for its Opéra cake, which at the time of its creation, was considered revolutionary given that most cakes are round in shape. Today, Dalloyau remains among the top choices for cakes, chocolates, and pastries. You didn’t really try Dalloyau unless you’ve tasted their Opéra cakes, available in classic chocolate, black truffle, raspberry and many other flavours. There are five branches across Hong Kong so there’s no excuse not to visit!

05
Butterfly Patisserie
Butterfly Patisserie
Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Visit here
+852 3891 8732

The queue snaking outside Butterfly Patisserie’s front door says more about their baked good. This patisserie has cemented itself as a staple in the Hong Kong dessert scene — and that’s no hyperbole. They delicately craft bright-coloured cakes in exciting shapes. Their decadent Black Forest cake is one of the best you will ever try in Hong Kong.

Image credit: butterfly.patisserie/Instagram

06
Lady M
Lady M
Harbour City, Shop OT215K, 2/F, Ocean Terminal, 3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Visit here
+852 2873 2356

Originally from New York, Lady M offers the best Mille Crepes Cakes you will ever try! The bakery prides itself on offering the most delectable Green Apple Mousse Cake and Mini Berry Mont Blanc Tart. The tangy berry mousse features strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and black currant.

Image credit: ladymhk/Instagram

07
Jouer
Jouer
Shop LG23, Lee Garden Two, 28 Yun Ping Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Visit here
+852 3489 3903

While all the goodies at Jouer are deeply satisfying, our favourites from their extensive menu include their signature layer cakes. Passion Colada Cake, Rainbow Honey Lemon Cake, Swirl Marvel Red Velvet Cake, Banoffee Cake, and Blueberry Chamomile Cake — words fall short for these delicious indulgences.

Image credit: jouerhk/Instagram

08
Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel
Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel
Shop 2, G/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong
Visit here
+852 3482 7735

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel is well-loved for its creations that pay tribute to the culture of Hong Kong. With its creative collection of pastries created exclusively for Hongkongers, along with French viennoiserie, and made-to-order specialities, it’s no wonder this bakery and cake shop is among the best. It is helmed by pastry chef Dominique Ansel, who is responsible for creating the Cronut, a croissant-doughnut hybrid pastry.

Image credit: dangwenlihk/Instagram

09
The Peninsula Boutique & Café
The Peninsula Boutique & Café
The Peninsula Arcade, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Visit here
+852 2696 6969

With the name, The Peninsula under its belt, you already know to expect high-quality cakes and treats. But the cosy ambience also makes The Peninsula Boutique & Café a go-to spot for celebrations including afternoon tea. Indulge in the range of cakes, pastries, and even condiments! We highly recommend the bestselling Fresh Fruit Cream Cake, a signature that’s inspired by The Peninsula’s afternoon teas. It’s essentially a fruit basket transformed into a cake!

10
Luna Cake
Luna Cake
Room B3, 5/F, Lladro Centre, 72-80 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong
Book here
+852 5238 1981

Since launching in 2010, Luna Cake has certainly made a name for itself. While there’s plenty to choose from here, you simply can’t go wrong with the Hokkaido cheesecake. After all, the brand’s vision is to recreate the perfect piece using Hokkaido milk. Each product is made daily in the city so you know you’re getting it fresh. Other than the cheesecake, have a bite of the delicious roll cakes, square cakes, cubes, and more in a variety of flavours.

Image credit: lunacakeofficial/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

