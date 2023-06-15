Home > Food & Drink > Dining > The Best Pineapple Buns In Hong Kong For Your Sugar Cravings
The Best Pineapple Buns In Hong Kong For Your Sugar Cravings
Food & Drink

The Best Pineapple Buns In Hong Kong For Your Sugar Cravings

By Jianne Soriano and Lorria Sahmet, Jun 15 2023 10:00 am

Sweet, crunchy, and sometimes even savoury, the classic pineapple buns are better than your usual breakfast rolls. Pineapple buns are typically topped with cookie-like crusts and scored to resemble the fruit that inspires its name.  Here’s where to try the best pineapple buns in Hong Kong. 

You probably heard this the first time you picked up a pineapple bun—there’s not a single ounce of pineapple in that dome-shaped loaf. Far from it, actually. In fact, there’s no fruit in it at all. Instead, it’s just your regular old bun prepared with eggs, flour and yeast. Plus, it has a golden-yellow, crispy, caramelised top, which happens to crack open like the cratered surface of an actual pineapple. 

Nonetheless, it has garnered status as an enduring favourite across the city. It can be an early-morning breakfast staple, or an afternoon treat. You can find it nearly everywhere, from bakeries to cha chaan tengs like Kam Wah Cafe. You’ll see various iterations in different eateries, but only the best hit the mark of the two most important qualities: a crunchy crust and a fluffy bounce-back in the bread. We say no to anything with too much air—as opposed to bread—or when sugar crust slides off the top. We rounded up the best places to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings with this local classic.

Where to find Hong Kong’s best pineapple buns

Jump To / Table of Contents

01
Sai Kung Cafe & Bakery (西貢咖啡餅店)
Sai Kung Cafe & Bakery (西貢咖啡餅店)
G/F, 6-7 Kam Po Court, 2 Hoi Pong Square, Sai Kung, Hong Kong
+852 2792 3861

Once upon a time, this humble hole-in-the-wall known only to attentive locals. Sai Kung Café & Bakery is just a couple steps away from Sai Kung Bus Terminus and is a must-visit attraction should you find yourself in the seaside town. If it’s not the snaking queues that give its location away, then it’s the sweet aroma of freshly baked bread and pastries wafting through the air, including a pineapple bun. Severed larger and rounder than usual, this straight-out-the-oven bake glistens with a golden-brown caramelised crust—the smooth, soft texture pairs perfectly with the chilled butter slab tucked in between.

Image credit: cathlife_yum/Instagram

02
Cheung Hing Coffee Shop (祥興咖啡室)
Cheung Hing Coffee Shop (祥興咖啡室)
9 Yik Yam Street, Happy Valley, Hong Kong
+852 2572 5097

As a seven-decade Happy Valley stalwart, Cheung Hing Coffee Shop is well-known for its extensive and very traditional range of Cantonese bakery favourites. One of which, of course, involves the sweet pineapple bun. A sizeable serve with a soft, fluffy bite, the pineapple buns here come out of the oven with the signature crackled crust but are baked with a considered balance between the crumbly, too. Get it on its own, with a chunk of chilled butter or any preferred savoury breakfast accompaniments: fried egg, spam or a whole-fried pork chop, if that’s more your breakfast for champions.

Image credit: @thespooneats/Instagram

03
Kam Wah Cafe & Bakery (金華冰廳)
Kam Wah Cafe & Bakery (金華冰廳)
46-47 Bute Street, Prince Edward , Kowloon, Hong Kong
+852 2392 6830

You know you’ll get a fantastic fix of pineapple bun at Kam Wah Cafe & Bakery. Time after time it’s been named Hong Kong’s best. And a first recommendation to anyone who’s looking for a local bing sutt to spend their weekend mornings. As for the pineapple buns, skip queues and get your order straight from the takeaway counter. But a full experience entails a sit-down at the old-school eatery with a steaming cup of Hong Kong-style milk tea. The crackly caramelised crust on the pineapple bun is a thick, crunchy contrast to the steaming hot, airy centre—the perfect premise for a melty slab of chilled salted butter.

Image credit: imnicefoodie/Instagram

04
Kam Fung Cafe (金鳳茶餐廳)
Kam Fung Cafe (金鳳茶餐廳)
41 Spring Garden Lane, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
+852 2572 0528

Kam Fung Cafe has been a part of the Wan Chai landscape since 1957, serving a nostalgic menu of consummate Hong Kong-style favourites. This includes the pineapple bun, which has gained a reputation as an enduring staple of the venue. The long, never-ending queues are an indication of the tasty make you’ll find here, prepared with a traditional recipe by an in-house baker. It’s a crispy, crunchy, crumbly delight with a generous crust set over a soft, airy base—the ideal balance. They usually sell out by 5 pm, so we suggest you jump in and start queueing.

Image credit: @philiphlwan/Instagram

05
Wa So Cafe (華嫂冰室)
Wa So Cafe (華嫂冰室)
Various locations including, Shop 3-4, G/F, Tonnochy Towers, 272 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
+852 2698 5599

At Wa So Cafe, the unmistakably Hong-Kong style menu is not complete without an order of the signature pineapple bun. It has earned praise since the restaurant’s first opening in Yuen Long. While the buns are not baked on-site, they’re prepared according to a specific recipe from Wa So. So, rest assured it’s the same sweet, fluffy bake with an exemplary crackly crust. Maybe even crispier than others. Should you need extra reassurance, they sell out nearly by 3 in the afternoon and counts celebrities, including Chow Yun Fat, as loyal patrons.

Image credit: anctnlife/ Instagram

06
Men Wah Bing Teng (敏華冰廳)
Men Wah Bing Teng (敏華冰廳)
Various locations including, Shop 1, G/F, L' Wanchai, 109 Wanchai Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
+852 2789 2808

No stranger within the local cha chaan teng lexicon, Men Wah Bing Teng first opened during the 1970s. It has since expanded into many more locations in many more neighbourhoods. A household name that’s also a reliable constant, Men Wah serves a nostalgic menu of comfortably familiar favourites, including the pineapple bun. A crumbly make with a uniformly caramelised casing has all the classic components—the crispy crust; the fluffy interior—which makes the pineapple bun so easy to love.

Image credit: @bakingmamato/Instagram

07
Lim Kee Bing Sutt (廉記冰室)
Lim Kee Bing Sutt (廉記冰室)
13 Spring Garden Lane, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
+852 3468 2971

Lim Kee Bing Sutt serves a simple, straightforward make of the pineapple bun. Their no-fuss, no-frills recipe might not mean a staggering crispy crust or a generously sized dome. But they do check all the boxes for a traditional pineapple bun, including the golden-brown caramelised crust and a soft, fluffy interior. Oftentimes during afternoon tea hours, they might throw in an extra slab of butter for free. All this for just HKD 7—exactly how the pineapple bun should be.

Image credit: @snogxfood/Instagram

08
Milk Cafe (牛奶冰室)
Milk Cafe (牛奶冰室)
Various locations including Shop G02, G/F, 33 Sharp East Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
+852 2304 4028

With plenty of locations spread across the city, there’s really no excuse not to try the pineapple buns at Milk Cafe. This milk-themed Hong Kong-style restaurant is a modern take on the bing sutt. Yet, its nostalgic dishes will surely take you on a trip down memory lane and delight your taste buds. You can also expect sprinkles of modern elements in the dishes that still boast traditional flavours Hongkongers love. When it comes to the pineapple buns, you’ll thank us. The offering here is supersized yet reasonably prized. The oozing cheese once you pull the bun apart is the main highlight.

Image credit: wingscc/Openrice

Hero and featured image credit: @connielovedessert/Instagram
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

Dining Food Hawker Stalls Street Food Street Food in Hong Kong
written by.

Jianne Soriano and Lorria Sahmet
The Best Pineapple Buns In Hong Kong For Your Sugar Cravings
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman