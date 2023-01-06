Best New Restaurants In Hong Kong At The Moment

Looking for something different to try and tell all your friends you did? New restaurants are a dime a dozen in the city of gastronomes, Hong Kong. The relentless wave of restaurants making their grand debuts in Hong Kong every month can leave one breathless. So, we’ve gathered the best of them in this checklist of the “where?” and “why?” of Hong Kong’s hot-ticket tables.

From an Omakase restaurant with high polish and good vibrations to a ramen bar, we’ve picked out the best of the new bunch of restaurants in Hong Kong. The only question is: where should you book first?

Make sure you pin the tab as we refresh the page every month with what’s new and noteworthy in Hong Kong’s dining scene.

Best new restaurants to try in Hong Kong – January

Calle Ocho

This new space is inspired by Spain’s historic Madrid de Los Austrias neighbourhood, Calle Ocho. Encompassing over 2,500 square feet, the tapas bar and restaurant overlooks Victoria Park and Fashion Walk. The menu travels the length and breadth of Spain, from the humble Pan con Tomate to the playful Uni-Cone featuring tuna tartar. Their selection of indulgent Charcuterie with traditional cold cuts and cheeses is particularly enticing. Also, try the slightly salty Candela Manchego Cheesecake before calling for the cheque.

Address: Fashion Walk, 8 Cleveland Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: 2638 8895

Gogyo Returns

Love ramen? Gogyo, the Japanese ramen gastropub, is back in town after it shut its doors in 2019. With a traditional Japanese izakaya and a bar, Gogyo offers the best of both worlds. Everyone’s favourite Kogashi Miso Ramen and yakitori dishes are making a comeback. Additionally, the selection of craft beer and drinks will spoil you for choice.

Address: B1/F, Alexandra House, 16-20 Chater Road, Central

Phone: 3568 5833

69 on Jervois Bar and Grill

Overseen by Culinary Director Danielle Giambattista, the diverse menu promises a taste of British homestay classics, comfort foods, and an occasional local twist. Signature dishes include Crispy Haggis Balls, the sinfully juicy Jervois Burger, Charred Broccoli Rabe, crispy Chicken Schnitzel, oozy 69 Macaroni and Cheese, and a nostalgic Baked Apple Crumble. This brand-new venue also comes with a speakeasy bar curated for intimate get-togethers. The So Hong Sinner, The GoDown and Fragrant Nullah are just a few tipples you must try here.

Address: 69 Jervois Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Phone: 9752 6715

Hiru Omakase

Hiru Omakase is a Japanese concept inspired by the tranquillity of the day. The zen space features bright, all-white walls with muted tones. Executive Chef Ronald Liang, who is at the restaurant’s helm, promises an exclusive gastronomic expedition with Omakase courses featuring excellent seafood and fine ingredients. Omakase lovers have great things to say about their Monkfish Liver from Hokkaido and Wild Tuna from Hachinohe-shi. For a premium dining experience, take advantage of the Hiru Omakase premium tailor-made experience.

Address: G/F, No. 21 Lan Fang Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong,

Phone: 9017 9352

Yoru Teppanyaki

Based on the Japanese concept of night, Yoru Teppanyaki welcomes you with a warm, welcoming ambience that feels authentic in every way. Here, Teppanyaki techniques using Sakura Wood and Bincho Charcoal create perfect harmony, texture, and flavour. In addition, Yoru Teppanyaki’s unique ‘colourful sauces’ enhance the taste. The restaurant reinvents the teppanyaki cuisine with modern sensibilities with fresh and seasonal ingredients. You can also book the VIP rooms to enjoy a private, higher and comfortable experience.

Address: G/F, No. 17-19 Forest Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: 5331 3978

We hope you’re hungry Hong Kong.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong