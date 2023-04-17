Michelin Bib Gourmand 2023: These Restaurants In Hong Kong And Macau Made The Cut

Every spring, the Michelin Guide announces its list of the best restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau – tipping its hat to excellent value places to eat with its Bib Gourmands. The Michelin Bib Gourmand 2023 list is finally here, so we can dine on an affordable budget while tasting some of the best menus around Hong Kong and Macau. Think of three-course meals (drinks not included) for a maximum price of 400 HKD (in Hong Kong) or 400 Pataca de Macau (in Macau).There are 72 entries (in Hong Kong and Macau) on the 2023 list with six new entries in Hong Kong to boot. It brings the overall list of inclusions in Hong Kong to 65. In addition, —these range from the likes of old-school hawkers to new-wave food joints. So, keep reading for the new entries on the list.

6 new Bib Gourmand entries in Hong Kong

Fisholic (North Point)

This spot wins the Bib Gourmand award for its toothsome snacks and noodles made with fish. In addition to these specialities, there are flashy dishes such as deep-fried minced fish in the guise of fish skin nachos or French fries.

Address: Shop 14, G/F, Victor Court, 14-28 wang On Road, Fortress Hill, North Point, Hong Kong

Sai Kwan Lo Jo

This take-out-only joint aces traditional and novelty dishes with equal finesse. Seasonal, bright and unfussy, the menu features hand-made lai fun noodles in Sai Kwan style and deep-fried sticky rice dumpling with Iberico pork.

Address: Shop 18B, G/F, Man Yuen Building, 18 Man Yuen Street, Jordan, Hong Kong

Saya

Thai cooking with Isan leanings is what Saya does best, so await — with bated breath — the aromatic Khao Soy and Pla Phao, salt-crusted grilled fish.

Address: G701, G/F, Square Mile II, 18 Ka Shin St, Tai Kok Tsui, Hong Kong

Ship Kee

This eatery offering Cantonese classics stands out for its fiery, chef-special, honey-glazed BBQ pork and prowess with dim sum. Here, the barbecue chef with over 40 years of experience whips up perfectly tender BBQ pork. Also, save some room for the steamed rice rolls with shrimp and Chinese chives that look like gems under a soft cover.

Address: G/F, Pao Yip Building, 7 Ship Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward)

Every dish offered here is an amalgam of sweet, smoky, unique flavours. Think of delicious icy cold glass noodles dressed in chilli vinegar, topped with shredded cucumber, coriander, peas and ground peanuts.

Address: G/F, 15 Cedar Street, Prince Edward, Hong Kong

Yi Jia

This restaurant offering Shanghainese and Sichuanese classics is refreshingly unapologetic with its complex flavours and inspired preparations. Novelty creations such as Qili Zhuang drunken chicken in wine lees and Sichuan boiled fish are worth trying.

Address: Shop G04, G/F, Lime Gala, 393 Shau Kei Wan Road, Shau Kei Wan, Hong Kong

Full list of Hong Kong Bib Gourmand restaurants

Ah Chun Shandong – Dumpling Ancient Moon – Singaporean and Malaysian Ba Yi – Xinjiang Both Street (Yuen Long) – Street Food Brass Spoon (Wan Chai) – Vietnamese Café Hunan (Western District) – Hunanese Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow – Chiu Chow Chiuchow Delicacies (North Point) – Chiu Chow Congee and Noodle Shop – Noodles and Congee Din Tai Fung (Causeway Bay)- Shanghainese Din Tai Fung (Tsim Sha Tsui) – Shanghainese Ding Ba (Choi Hung) – Street Food Dragon Inn – Seafood Eight Treasures – Noodles Eng Kee Noodle Shop – Noodles Eton – Shun Tak Fisholic (North Point) NEW – Street Food Fung Shing (North Point) – Shun Tak Glorious Cuisine – Cantonese Hao Tang Hao Mian (Tai Wai) – Noodles Ho To Tai – Noodles Ju Xing Home – Cantonese Kai Kai – Street Food Kau Kee – Noodles Kung Wo Beancurd Factory – Street Food Kwan Kee Bamboo Noodles – Noodles Kwan Kee Clay Pot Rice (Queen’s Road West) – Cantonese Lau Sum Kee (Fuk Wing Street) – Noodles Lin Heung Kui – Cantonese Lucky Indonesia – Indonesian Mak Man Kee – Noodles Megan’s Kitchen – Cantonese Moon Tong Lok – Street Food Nishiki – Japanese Po Kee – Cantonese Roast Meats – Putien (Causeway Bay) Fujian Sai Kwan Lo Jo NEW – Street Food Samsen (Sheung Wan) – Thai Samsen (Wan Chai) – Thai Sang Kee – Cantonese Saya NEW – Thai She Wong Leung – Cantonese Shek Kee Kitchen – Cantonese Ship Kee NEW – Cantonese Shugetsu Ramen (Central) – Ramen Sing Kee – Cantonese Sister Wah – Noodles Sun Yuen Hing Kee – Cantonese Roast Meats Tai Wai Dining Room (Tai Wai) – Cantonese Tai Wing Wah – Cantonese Tai Woo – Cantonese Tak Kee – Chiu Chow Takeya – Japanese Tasty (Central) – Noodles and Congee Tim Ho Wan (Sham Shui Po) – Dim Sum Tin Hung – Cantonese Roast Meats Trusty Congee King (Wan Chai) – Noodles and Congee Tsim Chai Kee (Wellington Street) – Noodles Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward) NEW – Street Food Wang Fu (Central) – Dumplings What To Eat – Taiwanese Wing Lai Yuen – Shanghainese & Sichuan Yi Jia NEW – Shanghainese & Sichuan Yuan is Here (Western District) – Taiwanese Yue Kee – Cantonese

Full list of Macau Bib Gourmand restaurants:

Chan Seng Kei – Cantonese Cheong Kei – Noodles Din Tai Fung (COD) – Shanghainese IFTM Educational Restaurant – Macanese Lok Kei Noodles – Noodles and Congee Lou Kei (Fai Chi Kei) – Cantonese O Castiço – Portuguese

Happy eating!

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong