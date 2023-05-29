12 Places Serving The Best, Most Delicious Burgers In Hong Kong

Ah, the good old burger. Nothing beats this classic food. It’s such a versatile option in itself that it can go two ways: as a fancy dish or as your regular comfort food. We surely love our fair share of burgers in Hong Kong. From gourmet burgers at glitzy hotel bars to all-American patties at diner-inspired eateries, we’ve tried and tested our way through the most delicious burgers in town—these are the ones that are worth the calories.
Hong Kong hasn’t always been big on the burger scene. It was limited to fast food options and with none of the indulgent choices we have now. While there has been a time and place for the quick and easy Big Mac, the patty has been reinvented with satisfying alternatives for everyone. In fact, over the years, there’s been more options that cater to different palates and diets. Yes, we’re talking about vegans. Thanks to Impossible Meat and more non-meat options, you can now dine out to get the juiciest piece of burger. And for us regular eaters, there are still plenty of affordable choices. However, those with creative twists also earn a place in our books.
Don’t know where to start? We don’t blame you! But we’re also here to help. We compiled a list of the best places in the city to chow down your next burger. Come hungry!
The best places for burgers in Hong Kong
Besides Honbo’s picture-worthy interiors—a stylish update on the classic American diner — the restaurant champions honest ingredients wherever it can. The burgers here are made using Double Gold beef chuck and brisket sourced from Wisconsin, which offers a depth of flavour, thanks to using more mature cattle. Patties are ground fresh daily, then smashed and seared in order to lend a crispy exterior and juicy texture when combined with melted cheese. Simple but made really good. Tying each burger altogether is a house-made potato milk bun, sustainably grown iceberg lettuce and pickles, which are also made in-house using Japanese cucumber. Try the signature Honbo Burger or the Impossible Burger with a side of sweet potato fries or mozzarella sticks.
Kabo Burger might have started off as a small shop, but it’s quickly become a crowd favourite in the Kwai Chung and Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhoods. What makes locals come back (and hungry for more) is the meticulous care the owners put into their burgers. For instance, the ox tongue used in the signature Ox Tongue Burger takes at least two days to cook.
The place is also well-loved for its traditional-style burgers. Customers are able to select the patty of their liking, for a more personalised experience. And when it comes to the options, you’ll be spoiled for choice. Beef, chicken, and pork patties aren’t that uncommon in Hong Kong but shrimp? Now, that’s something you don’t have every day. Alternatively, you might also like the Truffle Cheeseburger particularly if you have the palate (and stomach) for extra beef. It requires patience though as the patty takes at least 90 minutes to cook. But we promise, it’s worth it.
One of Rosewood Hong Kong’s most celebrated features is of course its variety of fine dining and five-star cuisine, and Henry’s Texan barbecue menu is not to be missed. Handsomely furnished in deep wood and leather, the restaurant is helmed by British chef Nathan Green, who first carved out a reputation for his smokehouse favourites during his time at Rhoda. Amongst Henry’s signature items from dry-aged steaks to artisanal sausages and fabulous tacos featuring premium cuts, the Henry Burger stands out as one of the lunch menu favourites for when you’re craving an all-American meal. It’s a wholesome and hefty burger, featuring butcher’s shop bacon, American cheddar, served with house pickles and fries.
If you couldn’t already tell, Graceland is named after Elvis Presley’s home in Memphis, Tennessee. This neighbourhood go-to spot is among the many gastropubs in Mong Kok, founded by the same team behind Momentai in Sai Kung. With the namesake of Presley’s home, you can expect a menu inspired by American soul food complete with boozy drinks.
The signature dish here is the spicy Nashville Chicken Sandwich. Don’t be fooled though, despite being called a ‘sandwich’, it’s really a burger. With a crispy outer layer and tender meat, it’s just finger-licking goodness oozing into your mouth. Topped with Nashville sauce made in-house using cayenne pepper certainly adds an extra kick to every bite. We recommend ordering the burger with coleslaw and tater tots as well. Don’t forget to try the jukebox, which features 45 records of beloved Hong Kong hits.
Munching on a burger is definitely a joyful experience and you can expect nothing less from Burger Joys. This burger joint started off in Wan Chai and quickly expanded to Sai Ying Pun. Extending its footprint is not a surprise given that it brings bombastic flavours of Los Angeles’ beloved gourmet burgers to the city. The no-fuss menu is even better—chicken burger, double cheeseburger, or mushroom burger are among the favourites. All are made with in-house brioche bun, which may not be obvious, but the bread makes a difference. The chicken burger is made from grilled Brazillian chicken thigh topped with honey mustard sauce. Meanwhile, the juicy double cheeseburger boasts double USDA black Angus beef and of course, double American cheese. Other options include fish burger, cheeseburger, and a single burger. You’re welcome to customise your order accordingly, whether it’s no onion, no lettuce, or no pickles. A burger isn’t complete with the sides, so make sure to order them. Think melt cheese fries, cajun fries, or even black truffle fries!
Experience the wonder of eating at an all-American diner courtesy of Burger Circus. Boasting the convivial spirit of classic American diners, this burger joint certainly has made a name for itself. Perhaps, it helps that it’s under Black Sheep Restaurants, but we argue that the freshly ground burgers hit the jackpot. There are five burgers to choose from: classic, American cheeseburger, double, veggie, or spicy chicken. The easy-peasy menu makes ordering much easier and regardless of what you choose, expect seven ounces of goodness from the patty.
The juicy burger is paired with fries, American favourite desserts, and of course, milkshakes. Once you step inside, you already feel like you’ve been transported elsewhere. The interiors echo a train carriage-shaped dining room complete with references to 19th-century American diners that operated from abandoned railway cars. The thought that goes into the design alone earns a point in our book.
One of Hong Kong’s favourite bar hangouts, The Diplomat serves a delightful range of cocktails and delicious bar grub to match. The burger here is a firm Lifestyle Asia favourite, with a toasted sesame bun sandwiching a flavoursome patty and old-school American cheese. That in essence would do it for us already, but it’s served with a handful of crisps, fresh sliced tomatoes and pickles on the side for you to ostensibly build your own perfect bite. A must-order to mop off a round of cocktails.
On trendy Peel Street sits Shady Acres, an eclectic wine bar-turned-burger shack. Vegetarians and (even) non-vegetarians flock here to order the Impossible Burger, which features the surprisingly juicy and unctuous Impossible Meat patty. It’s a healthy serving of aged cheddar, caramelised onions and the secret Shady sauce. Not interested in plant-based? You might be sorry… However, the Maple Bacon burger is also a sure win. It features Wagyu beef, candied maple bacon, and homemade bourbon barbecue sauce. Yum!
Beef & Liberty has been on the block for some time now, championing its ethos of transforming the humble diner burger with the best quality ingredients. It has some of the best techniques to make what the house considers to be a superior burger. Now with a vast selection of classic American-style burgers, whether you prefer smashed patties or thick juicy burgers, as well as vegetarian-friendly favourites, this hotspot continues to be celebrated for its innovative menu items and well-priced variety. You’re in for a treat because special burgers go on rotation on a monthly basis. Otherwise, you can always opt for the signature burgers—175 grams Australian grass-fed patty. Or upgrade to the 220 grams of New Zealand grass-fed wagyu for just HKD 58!
The longstanding burger chain The Butchers Club arguably reignited Hong Kong’s craze for gourmet burgers when it first launched in 2013. It has two locations in Wan Chai and Tai Koo Place, serving up its popular dry-aged Australian beef burgers and a range of vegetarian-friendly options using Impossible and Beyond meats. And not to mention a host of mouth-watering skillet fry-ups on the weekends. For a truly decadent outing, don’t miss the outrageous Double Happiness Burger, a former secret menu item featuring two thick patties, double cheese and ‘all the fixin’s’ — sandwiched between two grilled cheese sammies.
When you’re thinking burgers, who can forget about this New York City gem? Since launching in Hong Kong, Shake Shack has revolutionised the burger scene with its gourmet, affordable smashed patty burgers. Although it is deemed as fast food, the patties are sourced from 100 per cent all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics. It’s also recently launched a slew of limited-edition menu items and exclusive collaborations with local Hong Kong brands. Get your set with a side of cheesy fries and dessert for a weekend (any day really!) treat.
There’s been a few changes in Electric Ave over the past years. The former Sai Ying Pun mainstay is now calling Central home. But despite its new (relatively smaller) location, it’s still dishing up an expansive menu of unique delights beyond the classic American cheeseburger, all spotlighting aged English beef. Fan favourites include the Curry Lamb Burger, the Cheesy Chicken Carbonara Burger, the Black Cheddar Burger (where the beef is mixed with black pudding) or the towering Truffle and Foie Gras Burger. Treat yourself and make it a feast with the signature five-hour Bone Marrow Fries.
