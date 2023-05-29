12 Places Serving The Best, Most Delicious Burgers In Hong Kong

Ah, the good old burger. Nothing beats this classic food. It’s such a versatile option in itself that it can go two ways: as a fancy dish or as your regular comfort food. We surely love our fair share of burgers in Hong Kong. From gourmet burgers at glitzy hotel bars to all-American patties at diner-inspired eateries, we’ve tried and tested our way through the most delicious burgers in town—these are the ones that are worth the calories.

Hong Kong hasn’t always been big on the burger scene. It was limited to fast food options and with none of the indulgent choices we have now. While there has been a time and place for the quick and easy Big Mac, the patty has been reinvented with satisfying alternatives for everyone. In fact, over the years, there’s been more options that cater to different palates and diets. Yes, we’re talking about vegans. Thanks to Impossible Meat and more non-meat options, you can now dine out to get the juiciest piece of burger. And for us regular eaters, there are still plenty of affordable choices. However, those with creative twists also earn a place in our books.

Don’t know where to start? We don’t blame you! But we’re also here to help. We compiled a list of the best places in the city to chow down your next burger. Come hungry!

The best places for burgers in Hong Kong