8 Best Bars In Malacca, The Historical City, That’ll Lift Your Spirits

Malacca city has changed a lot since the lockdown and the next time you find yourself in this historical town, be sure to check out some of the best, most interesting bars, including a 100-year-old one.

Malacca is known for many things, especially being home to a rich and culturally diverse environment. With travel back in full swing now, a short trip to Melaka is always a good idea. There are plenty to discover, from heritage hotels to cafes. And since the historic city is also known as one of the best places to visit to eat to your heart’s content, you might forget the fact that it also has plenty of great bars to offer.

The bar scene in Malacca has recently upped its ante, with names like BUDI that offer more than just potent cocktails. Others, like the 100-year-old Sin Hiap Hin, lets history do the talking.

There are also plenty of old school bars readily available, featuring the background of the rich history in one of Malaysia’s oldest states. Checking out these best bars in Malacca may be the perfect reason to plan a trip down South.

8 best bars in Malacca you should bookmark