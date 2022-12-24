8 Creative Recipes To Try If You Love Cold Brew Coffee

Bored of your regular coffee? These cold brew recipes will refresh your caffeine routine this summer.

If you are someone who loves getting creative with their coffee from unique blends, brews and recipes, this is for you. Not only are these ways to make cold brew more interesting than your 8am usual, it’s a delicious refresher for hot summer days too. These are recipes that go beyond the regular vanilla cold brew.

Cold brew recipes for summer

Cinnamon mocha cold brew

Image courtesy of Alice & Lois

Nothing can go wrong with coffee when you mix cinnamon and chocolate. One of the simplest but most delicious cold brew recipes, this one adds chocolate syrup with just a pinch of freshly ground cinnamon. The best part about cold brews is that they are less acidic than regular hot coffee, so it is ideal even for people who aren’t dedicated coffee fans.

Long Island iced coffee cocktail

Image courtesy of Supergolden Bakes

If you are planning to have this first thing in the morning, we’d advise you against it. This is basically the caffeinated version of the very popular Long Island Iced Tea. It’s amazing, potent, and refreshing. Make cold brew by stewing coffee in water overnight, then you’ll need dark rum, vodka, tequila, gin, ginger beer and lime juice. Serve it chilled for your house parties or house dates.

Boba cold brew

Image courtesy of The Movement Menu

Ever imagined your morning cold brew with tapioca pearls? This cold brew recipe is fun and surprising and calls for coconut sugar rather than regular sugar to keep it health friendly. Make yourself some cold brew overnight, add some milk, pop in some boba and voilà!

Iced coffee lemonade

Image courtesy of Sprudge

Even though it sounds like an unlikely combo, be prepared to get hooked the moment you try it. This cold brew recipe believes in keeping it fizzy, so get your tonic water ready to add some bubbly goodness to your cold brew. Coffee purists might not endorse this recipe, but if you are up for experimentation in your regular brew, this is where to begin!

Cold brew mocha frappe

Image courtesy of Minimalist Baker

Cold brew coffee, creamy blended milk and decadent dark chocolate, what’s not to like? The twist in this recipe? Milk ice cubes. While your cold brew is brewing overnight, freeze fresh milk in ice trays and get it prepped and ready for the next morning. Blend together coffee, milk ice cubes and dark chocolate syrup together, and you have a simple yet delicious coffee ready in no time!

Lavender cold brew latte

Image courtesy of The Wooden Skillet

Photogenic and delicious, this cold brew recipe is a sweet summer treat that will never get old. Mixing in honey rather than refined sugar, it’s a health conscious option you don’t have to feel guilty loving. You can either make your own lavender syrup or get it from the store. All the ingredients come together beautifully in this drink, creating the perfect marble texture and mild floral aftertaste.

Cinnamon vanilla coconut cream cold brew

Image courtesy of Danilicious Dishes

The coconut cream is the star of this recipe, apart from the coffee, made with vanilla, cinnamon, stevia and monk fruit sweetener. It is sweet and velvety, dairy-free, and plant-based, so anyone can have this drink. Vanilla and cinnamon are the best flavour enhancers that can happen to a glass of cold brew. All in all, this cold brew recipe is a win-win!

Cold brew martini

Image courtesy of Unsplash/Agathe Marty

Ending this list on a high note, this cold brew cocktail is perfect for any girls night or nightcap. It takes three ingredients: cold brew concentrate, coffee cream liqueur and some vodka. Again, skip this if you’re planning on having it first thing in the morning, but later in the day, this is the perfect coffee cocktail to make.

