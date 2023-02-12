15 Intoxicating Cocktails You Can Create With One Batch Of Simple Syrup

If you’ve ever had a Mai Tai, Old Fashioned, or Mint Julep, you’ve enjoyed the balanced sweetness that simple syrup brings to these classic cocktails. With just one part granulated sugar and one part boiling water, simple syrup couldn’t be easier to make, but it does need to be fully cooled before you add it to a cocktail. Having a batch ready in the fridge — you can keep simple syrup stored in an air-tight container for up to one month — is one of our favourite ways to keep cocktails flowing for happy hour, dinner parties, or last-minute gatherings. Not sure how to use up the rest of that syrup?

Old Fashioned

Don’t be fooled by the inherent simplicity of the drink — there is room for creativity and personalisation when it comes to making an Old Fashioned.

Gin Fizz

The classic Gin Fizz is a light, fresh, and bright cocktail, perfect for brunch or before dinner. The floral notes of the gin play beautifully with the lemon, while the egg white brings a velvety mouthfeel that balances the drink. For the frothiest drink, take care when separating the egg whites and be sure to shake the drink vigorously for the full 30 seconds.

Long Island Iced Tea

With four spirits and one liqueur, the Long Island Iced Tea is not a cocktail for the faint of heart.

Gin-Campari Old Fashioned

Dave Kwiatkowski of The Sugar House creates this variation on an Old Fashioned by swapping gin for whiskey. A splash of Campari adds bitterness and a rosy colour.

Hawksmoor Apple Martini

Adam Montgomerie, bar manager of English steakhouse Hawksmoor’s buzzy outpost in New York City, has a smart and elevated riff on the appletini. Think of the Hawksmoor Apple Martini as the love child between the nostalgic, sweet Appletini of the 1990s and the booze-forward dry Martini that sweet-up drink is derived from. In place of apple liqueur and sour mix, this recipe calls for the highest quality eau-de-vie — a clear fruit brandy — and a splash of homemade malic acid eau-de-vie that delivers a crisp apple finish.

Frozmopolitan

Cocktail savant Toby Cecchini is credited with inventing the internationally recognised version of Cosmopolitan — a drink he codified while bartending at the Odeon. These days, as the owner of The Long Island bar in Brooklyn, he continues to come up with distinctive drinks that taste like instant classics, including this frozen Cosmopolitan that’s great for a crowd.

Honey Trap

Smoky, sweet, tart, and pleasantly warming, the Honey Trap is the perfect autumnal cocktail for a tequila lover.

French 75

This luxurious, delicious combination of gin and Champagne can be easily scaled up for a crowd.

Mai Tai

If the only Mai Tai you’ve ever had was pink, then you’ve never had a Mai Tai.

Paris Between the Wars

With rich smokiness from the blended Scotch, rounded bitterness from Campari, and a tart bite from fresh lemon juice, this cocktail is well-balanced and refreshing.

Coffee Cooler

This caffeinated non-alcoholic cocktail is perfect for the beginning or end of a night out.

New York Sour

The perfect balance of fruity red wine and smoky-sweet bourbon, the New York Sour cocktail is a classic for a reason. Shaking the cocktail with large ice cubes will chill the cocktail without diluting it — and those large cubes look great in a rocks glass, too. Be sure to pour the wine slowly over the back of the spoon to create the perfect float. If you’re feeling adventurous, add an egg white to the shaker for a thicker viscosity.

Frozen Salted Espresso Martini

If you’re an Espresso Martini fan, you’ll love this frosty twist. First, brewed espresso is frozen in an ice cube tray; once the cubes are solid, they’re processed with coffee liqueur, vodka, and simple syrup in a blender until smooth. The resulting martinis are well-balanced, with notes of caramel and vanilla. The liqueur and syrup give them subtle sweetness, the vodka adds a smooth element, and the espresso brings earthy bitterness. An elegant sprinkle of flaky sea salt finishes the drinks off and balances the espresso’s bitterness. Make sure to chill the glasses before serving and enjoy right away.

Hebrew Hammer

This fruity, bright pink Hanukkah cocktail combines framboise and a yeasty simple syrup in homage to the flavours of sufganiyot, Israeli doughnuts.

Mint Julep

The Mint Julep has been the iconic drink of the Kentucky Derby since 1939, but references to the cocktail go as far back as the year 900 when it was sipped for medicinal purposes.

