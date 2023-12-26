How To Play All ‘Super Mario’ Games In Order Of Release

We’ll preface this article by saying there are a lot of Mario games, and so to make sense of the vaunted series, we have the Super Mario games in order of release.

We have two separate lists, one for the mainline entries and another that encompasses every game where Mario and his pals have shown up.

Also in this article, we’ll explain the situation with the Mario universe story and timeline, and how important it is to know before triple-jumping head-first into them. Some of the games are a bit more difficult to play than others, but they make the mainline release list complete.

Some can only be played on original hardware, too. Still, a good chunk of them can be enjoyed on the Nintendo Switch – and hopefully, the Switch 2 when that releases, if it supports backwards compatibility.

If you aren’t one of the hundreds of millions of Switch owners and the recent Mario movie has piqued your interest, there are great Switch deals to be had, and the games make up some of the best adventures on the Switch.

There’s plenty to get into below, so we shan’t delay – read on for a mega Super Mario marathon!

Which ‘Super Mario’ games should you play on Switch?

If you are hopping into the series now, we recommend you play the mainline Super Mario games available natively on the Nintendo Switch, as these are the easiest to source and play right now.

There isn’t much of an ongoing storyline to worry about, so we’d recommend you simply jump into these key titles at your leisure. The order doesn’t really matter, but this is the sequence in which they came out on Switch:

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

Super Mario 3D World

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Maker 2

Bowser’s Fury (3D World DLC)

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Of those, we’d particularly recommend Wonder (a brilliant 2D platformer) and Odyssey (an awesome 3D platformer), especially if you’re looking for a classic Mario experience with all the modern bells and whistles of the Switch.

If you’re looking to play some older Mario games on Switch, the 3D All-Stars bundle will get you such classics as Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy.

If you want to take a trip further down memory lane, check out the Nintendo Switch Online membership that includes golden oldies going all the way back to the original Super Mario Bros from the NES era.

And in terms of spin-offs that are worth your time, we’d heartily recommend Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (now improved with numerous DLC tracks) and the recent remake of Super Mario RPG.

Or, if you’re looking for a fun party game to play in a group, try Mario Party Superstars.

Is there a ‘Super Mario’ story timeline?

Mercifully, for a series with so many games, there is no cohesive storyline that links the games together in any meaningful manner.

This means you can jump into any Mario game without having to worry about catching up with some overarching story arc. You will get cameos of characters from one game in another to act as fan service, but that’s pretty much the extent of it.

It is recommended, however, that if it exists as part of a series such as Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2, play those in order as they will introduce gameplay mechanics not found in the earlier game.

Below we have every mainline Mario game ever released, including games that featured Mario, such as Donkey Kong and Wrecking Crew.

For Mario connoisseurs, only the platforming games are considered mainline releases, with games such as Super Mario RPG or Mario Kart being spin-offs, hence why they are not included here.

Donkey Kong (1981 | Arcade, NES, ZX Spectrum, Game Boy Advance, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, Switch)

Mario Bros (1983 | Arcade, NES, ZX Spectrum, Game Boy Advance, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, Switch)

Wrecking Crew (1984 | Arcade, NES, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 3DS, Wii, Wii U, Switch)

Super Mario Bros (1985 | NES, Arcade, Game Boy Colour, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 3DS, Wii, Wii U, Switch)

Super Mario Bros 2 (1988 | NES, Wii, Wii U, Switch)

Super Mario Bros 3 (1988 | NES, Wii, Wii U, Switch)

Super Mario Land (1989 | Game Boy, Nintendo 3DS)

Super Mario World (1990 | SNES, Game Boy Advance, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, Switch)

Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins (1992 | Game Boy, Nintendo 3DS, Switch)

Super Mario 64 (1996 | Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, Switch)

Super Mario Sunshine – (2002 | GameCube, Switch)

New Super Mario Bros (2006 | Nintendo DS, Switch)

Super Mario Galaxy (2007 | Wii, Nvidia Shield, Switch)

New Super Mario Bros Wii (2009 | Wii, Nvidia Shield)

Super Mario Galaxy 2 (2010 | Wii, Wii U)

Super Mario 3D Land (2011 | Nintendo 3DS)

New Super Mario Bros 2 (2012 | Nintendo 3DS)

New Super Mario Bros U (2012 | Wii U, Switch)

Super Mario 3D World (2013 | Wii U, Switch)

Super Mario Maker (2015 | Wii U, Nintendo 3DS)

Super Mario Run (2016 | iOS, Android)

Super Mario Odyssey (2017 | Switch)

Super Mario Maker 2 (2019 | Switch)

Bowser’s Fury (2021 | Switch)

Super Mario Bros Wonder (2023 | Switch)

Every game featuring the Mario characters

It took us a hot minute, but we have an exhaustive list of as many games featuring Mario and characters from the Mario universe as possible. With all the spin-offs included, here’s the list of Mario-featuring games in full:

Donkey Kong (1981 | Arcade, NES, ZX Spectrum, Game Boy Advance, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, Switch)

Donkey Kong Jr (1982 | Arcade, NES, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, Switch)

Donkey Kong II (1983 | Game & Watch)

Mario Bros (1983 | Arcade, NES, Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Commodore 64, Game Boy Advance, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, Switch)

Mario’s Cement Factory (1983 | Game & Watch)

Tennis (1984 | Game & Watch)

Pinball (1984 | NES, Game & Watch)

Mario Bros Special (1984 | NEC PC-8801)

Punch Ball Mario Bros (1984 | NEC PC-8801)

Golf (1984 | NES, Game Boy)

Family BASIC (1984 | NES)

Vs Tennis (1984 | Arcade)

Donkey Kong Circus (1984 | Game & Watch)

Vs Pinball (1984 | Arcade)

Donkey Kong Hockey (1984 | Game & Watch)

Vs Golf (1984 | Arcade)

Family BASIC v3.0 (1985 | NES)

Wrecking Crew (1985 | NES)

Vs Wrecking Crew (1985 | Arcade)

Super Mario Bros (1985 | NES, Famicom Disk System, Game Boy Colour, Virtual Console, Wii, Nintendo 3DS, Switch)

Super Mario Bros Special (1986 | NEC PC-8801)

Vs Super Mario Bros (1986 | Arcade)

Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels (1986 | Famicom Disk System, Virtual Console, NES, Game Boy Colour, Wii, Nintendo 3DS, Switch)

I am a Teacher: Super Mario Sweater (1986 | NES)

All Night Nippon Super Mario Bros (1986 | Famicom Disk System)

Family Computer Golf: Japan Course (1987 | NES)

Family Computer Golf: US Course (1987 | NES)

Punch-Out!! (Gold Version) (1987 | Arcade)

Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! (1987 | NES)

Famicom Grand Prix: F-1 Race (1987 | NES)

Famicom Grand Prix II: 3D Hot Rally (1988 | Famicom Disk System)

Super Mario Bros 2 (1988 | NES, Famicom Disk System, Virtual Console, Wii, Nintendo 3DS, Switch)

Donkey Kong Classics (1988 | NES)

Super Mario Bros 3 (1988 | NES, Famicom Disk System, Virtual Console, Wii, Nintendo 3DS, Switch)

Kaettekita Mario Bros (1988 | Famicom Disk System)

Baseball (1989 | NES)

Super Mario Land (1989 | Game Boy)

Alleyway (1989 | Game Boy)

Tetris (1989 | NES, Game Boy)

Qix (1990 | Game Boy)

Dr Mario (1990 | NES, Game Boy)

Punch-Out!! (1990 | NES)

F1 Race (1990 | Game Boy)

Super Mario World (1990 | SNES, Game Boy Advance, Virtual Console, Wii, Wii U, New Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch)

Vs Dr Mario (1990 | Arcade)

Super Mario Bros 4 (1990 | Sharp X68000)

NES Open Tournament Golf (1991 | NES)

Super Mario Bros & Friends: When I Grow Up (1991 | MS-DOS)

Mario the Juggler (1991 | Game & Watch)

Yoshi (1991 | NES, Game Boy, Virtual Console, Wii, Nintendo 3DS, Switch)

Mario Teaches Typing (1991 | MS-DOS, Macintosh)

Super Scope 6 (1992 | SNES)

Mario Paint (1992 | SNES)

Super Mario Kart (1992 | SNES, Virtual Console, Wii, Wii U, New Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch)

Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins (1992 | Game Boy)

Yoshi’s Cookie (1992 | NES, Game Boy, SNES)

Super Mario Race (1992 | NES)

Mario Is Missing! (1992 | MS-DOS, NES, SNES, Amiga, Macintosh, Virtual Console, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS)

Mario’s Time Machine (1993 | MS-DOS, NES, SNES, Macintosh, Virtual Console, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS)

Super Mario All-Stars (1993 | SNES)

Yoshi’s Safari (1993 | SNES)

Mario & Wario (1993 | SNES)

Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 (1994 | Game Boy)

Hotel Mario (1994 | CD-i)

Donkey Kong (1994 | Game Boy)

Mario’s Early Years! Fun with Letters (1994 | SNES, PC)

Mario’s Early Years! Fun with Numbers (1994 | SNES, PC)

Mario’s Early Years! Preschool Fun (1994 | SNES, PC)

Super Mario All-Stars + Super Mario World (1994 | SNES)

Tetris & Dr Mario (1994 | SNES)

Mario’s Picross (1995 | Game Boy)

BS Super Mario USA Power Challenge (1996 | SNES)

Mario’s Tennis (1995 | Virtual Boy)

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island (1995 | SNES)

Mario’s Game Gallery (1995 | MS-DOS, Macintosh)

Mario’s Super Picross (1995 | Super Famicom, SNES, Virtual Console, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, Switch)

Mario Clash (1995 | Virtual Boy)

Undake 30 Same Game (1995 | Super Famicom)

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest (1995 | SNES, Game Boy Advance, Virtual Console, Wii, Wii U, New Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch)

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars (1996 | SNES, Virtual Console, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo Switch)

Mario’s Time Machine Deluxe (1996 | Windows, Macintosh)

Mario’s FUNdamentals (1996 | Windows, Macintosh)

Super Mario 64 (1996 | Nintendo 64, Virtual Console, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo Switch)

Donkey Kong Land 2 (1996 | Game Boy)

Picross 2 (1996 | Game Boy)

Mario Kart 64 (1996 | Nintendo 64, Virtual Console, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo Switch)

Mario Net Quest (1996 | Satellaview)

Mario Teaches Typing 2 (1996 | Windows, Macintosh)

Game & Watch Gallery (1997 | Game Boy)

Dr Mario BS Version (1997 | Satellaview)

Excitebike: Bun Bun Mario Battle Stadium (1997 | Satellaview)

BS Mario Paint: Yuu Shou Naizou Ban (1997 | Satellaview)

Game & Watch Gallery 2 (1997 | Game Boy)

64 de Hakken!! Tamagotchi: Minna de Tamagotchi World (1997 | Nintendo 64)

Yoshi’s Story (1997 | Nintendo 64)

Wrecking Crew ’98 (1998 | Satellaview)

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind (1998 | Satellaview)

Mario no Photopi (1998 | Nintendo 64)

Mario Party (1998 | Nintendo 64)

Super Smash Bros (1999 | Nintendo 64)

Game & Watch Gallery 3 (1999 | Game Boy)

Super Mario Bros Deluxe (1999 | Game Boy Colour)

Mario Golf (1999 | Nintendo 64, Game Boy Colour)

Donkey Kong 64 (1999 | Nintendo 64)

Mario Artist: Paint Studio (1999 | Nintendo 64DD)

Mario Party 2 (1999 | Nintendo 64)

Mario Artist: Talent Studio (2000 | Nintendo 64DD)

Mario Artist: Communication Kit (2000 | Nintendo 64DD)

Mario Tennis (2000 | Nintendo 64, Game Boy Colour)

Paper Mario (2000 | Nintendo 64, Virtual Console, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, Nintendo Switch)

Mario Artist: Polygon Studio (2000 | Nintendo 64DD)

Mario Party 3 (2000 | Nintendo 64)

Super Mario Advance (2001 | Game Boy Advance)

Dr Mario 64 (2001 | Nintendo 64)

Doubutsu No Mori (2001 | Nintendo 64)

Mobile Golf (2001 | Game Boy Colour)

Mario Kart: Super Circuit (2001 | Game Boy Advance)

Luigi’s Mansion (2001 | Nintendo GameCube)

Super Smash Bros Melee (2001 | Nintendo GameCube)

Animal Crossing (2001 | Nintendo GameCube)

Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 (2001 | Game Boy Advance)

Super Mario Sunshine (2002 | Nintendo GameCube)

Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 (2002 | Game Boy Advance)

Mario Party 4 (2002 | Nintendo GameCube)

Game & Watch Gallery 4 (2002 | Game Boy Advance)

Nintendo Puzzle Collection (2003 | Nintendo GameCube)

WarioWare, Inc: Mega Microgames! (2003 | Game Boy Advance)

Doubutsu No Mori e+ (2003 | Nintendo GameCube)

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros 3 (2003 | Game Boy Advance)

Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour (2003 | Nintendo GameCube)

Mario Kart: Double Dash (2003 | Nintendo GameCube)

Mario Party 5 (2003 | Nintendo GameCube)

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga (2003 | Game Boy Advance)

Pac-Man Vs (2003 | Nintendo GameCube)

Classic NES Series: Donkey Kong (2004 | Game Boy Advance)

Classic NES Series: Super Mario Bros (2004 | Game Boy Advance)

Mario Golf: Advance Tour (2004 | Game Boy Advance)

Classic NES Series: Dr Mario (2004 | Game Boy Advance)

Famicom Mini: Mario Bros (2004 | Game Boy Advance)

Famicom Mini: Wrecking Crew (2004 | Game Boy Advance)

Mario vs Donkey Kong (2004 | Game Boy Advance)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (2004 | Nintendo GameCube)

Famicom Mini: Super Mario Bros 2 (2004 | Game Boy Advance)

Super Mario Ball (2004 | Game Boy Advance)

Super Mario Fushigi no Korokoro Party (2004 | Arcade)

Mario Power Tennis (2004 | Nintendo GameCube)

Mario Party 6 (2004 | Nintendo GameCube)

Super Mario 64 DS (2004 | Nintendo DS)

Yoshi’s Universal Gravitation (2004 | Game Boy Advance)

Mario Party Advance (2005 | Game Boy Advance)

Yoshi Touch & Go (2005 | Nintendo DS)

NBA Street V3 (2005 | Nintendo GameCube)

Yakuman DS (2005 | Nintendo DS)

Dance Dance Revolution: Mario Mix (2005 | Nintendo GameCube)

Mario Superstar Baseball (2005 | Nintendo GameCube)

Mario Tennis: Power Tour (2005 | Game Boy Advance)

Dr Mario & Puzzle League (2005 | Game Boy Advance)

Mario Kart Arcade GP (2005 | Arcade)

SSX on Tour (2005 | Nintendo GameCube)

Super Princess Peach (2005 | Nintendo DS)

Mario Party 7 (2005 | Nintendo GameCube)

Mario Kart DS (2005 | Nintendo DS)

Super Mario Strikers (2005 | Nintendo GameCube)

Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time (2005 | Nintendo DS)

Game & Watch Collection (2006 | Nintendo DS)

Tetris DS (2006 | Nintendo DS)

New Super Mario Bros (2006 | Nintendo DS)

Mario Hoops 3-on-3 (2006 | Nintendo DS)

Mario vs Donkey Kong 2: March of the Minis (2006 | Nintendo DS)

Yoshi’s Island DS (2006 | Nintendo DS)

Mario Kart Arcade GP 2 (2007 | Arcade)

Super Paper Mario (2007 | Nintendo Wii)

Mario Strikers Charged (2007 | Nintendo Wii)

Mario Party 8 (2007 | Nintendo Wii)

Itadaki Street DS (2007 | Nintendo DS)

Super Mario Galaxy (2007 | Nintendo Wii)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (2007 | Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS)

Mario Party DS (2007 | Nintendo DS)

Super Smash Bros Brawl (2008 | Nintendo Wii)

Dr Mario Online Rx (2008 | WiiWare)

Mario Kart Wii (2008 | Nintendo Wii)

Mario Super Sluggers (2008 | Nintendo Wii)

Game & Watch Collection 2 (2008 | Nintendo DS)

Dr Mario Express (2008 | DSiWare)

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story (2009 | Nintendo DS)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games (2009 | Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS)

New Super Mario Bros Wii (2009 | Nintendo Wii)

Super Mario Galaxy 2 (2010 | Nintendo Wii)

Mario vs Donkey Kong: Mini-Land Mayhem! (2010 | Nintendo DS)

Mario Sports Mix (2010 | Nintendo Wii)

Super Mario 3D Land (2011 | Nintendo 3DS)

Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games (2011 | Nintendo 3DS)

Mario Kart 7 (2011 | Nintendo 3DS)

Fortune Street (2011 | Nintendo Wii)

Mario Party 9 (2012 | Nintendo Wii)

Mario Tennis Open (2012 | Nintendo 3DS)

New Super Mario Bros 2 (2012 | Nintendo 3DS)

Paper Mario: Sticker Star (2012 | Nintendo 3DS)

New Super Mario Bros U (2012 | Nintendo Wii U)

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon (2013 | Nintendo 3DS)

Mario and Donkey Kong: Minis on the Move (2013 | Nintendo 3DS)

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team (2013 | Nintendo 3DS)

Mario Kart Arcade GP DX (2013 | Arcade)

Mario & Sonic at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games (2013 | Wii U)

Super Mario 3D World (2013 | Wii U)

Mario Party: Island Tour (2013 | Nintendo 3DS)

NES Remix (2013 | Wii U)

Dr Luigi (2013 | Wii U)

Yoshi’s New Island (2014 | Nintendo 3DS)

NES Remix 2 (2014 | Wii U)

Mario Golf: World Tour (2014 | Nintendo 3DS)

Mario Kart 8 (2014 | Wii U)

Super Smash Bros for Nintendo 3DS (2014 | Nintendo 3DS)

Ultimate NES Remix (2014 | Nintendo 3DS)

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (2014 | Wii U, Nintendo Switch)

Super Smash Bros for Wii U (2014 | Wii U)

Mario vs Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars (2015 | Wii U, Nintendo 3DS)

Mario Party 10 (2015 | Wii U)

Puzzle & Dragons Z + Super Mario Bros Edition (2015 | Nintendo 3DS)

Dr Mario: Miracle Cure (2015 | Nintendo 3DS)

Super Mario Maker (2015 | Wii U)

Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash (2015 | Wii U)

Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam (2015 | Nintendo 3DS)

Mini Mario & Friends: Amiibo Challenge (2016 | Wii U, Nintendo 3DS)

Mario & Sonic at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games (2016 | Wii U, Nintendo 3DS)

Minecraft: Super Mario Edition (2016 | Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, Switch)

Paper Mario: Color Splash (2016 | Wii U)

Mario Party: Star Rush (2016 | Nintendo 3DS)

Super Mario Maker (2016 | Wii U, Nintendo 3DS)

Super Mario Run (2016 | iOS, Android)

Mario Sports Superstars (2017 | Nintendo 3DS)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017 | Nintendo Switch)

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (2017 | Nintendo Switch)

Mario Kart Arcade GP VR (2017 | Arcade)

Namco Museum (2017 | Nintendo Switch)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (2017 | Nintendo Switch)

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions (2017 | Nintendo 3DS)

Super Mario Odyssey (2017 | Nintendo Switch)

Mario Party: The Top 100 (2017 | Nintendo 3DS)

Mario Tennis Aces (2018 | Nintendo Switch)

Super Mario Party (2018 | Nintendo Switch)

Luigi’s Mansion (2018 | Nintendo 3DS)

Super Smash Bros Ultimate (2018 | Nintendo Switch)

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr’s Journey (2018 | Nintendo 3DS)

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (2019 | Nintendo Switch)

Super Mario Maker 2 (2019 | Nintendo Switch)

Dr Mario World (2019 | iOS, Android)

Mario Kart Tour (2019 | iOS, Android)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (2019 | Nintendo Switch)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (2019 | Nintendo Switch)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (2020 | Nintendo Switch)

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (2020 | Nintendo Switch)

Super Mario Bros 35 (2020 | Nintendo Switch)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (2020 | Nintendo Switch)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (2021 | Nintendo Switch)

Mario Golf: Super Rush (2021 | Nintendo Switch)

Mario Party Superstars (2021 | Nintendo Switch)

Mario Strikers: Battle League (2022 | Nintendo Switch)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (2022 | Nintendo Switch)

Super Mario Bros Wonder (2023 | Nintendo Switch)

Super Mario RPG (2023 | Nintendo Switch)

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.